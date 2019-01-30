'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Confronts Chris Christie With Blunt Trump Question

The officials linked to the closures ended up facing criminal charges, but Christie claimed no prior knowledge of the matter and was not charged in the case. During the early stages of the fight for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, however, Trump couldn’t resist raising it as an issue against Christie, one of his challengers in the race. Trump asserted Christie knew about the closure plan, though he offered no evidence to support that claim.

After Christie dropped his presidential bid he went on the endorse Trump ― becoming one of the first well-known Republicans to do so ― and Hostin wanted to know how he could support someone who had thrown him under the bus over Bridgegate.