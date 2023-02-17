'The View' Audience Gives Sunny Hostin Its 2 Cents On Her Raquel Welch Remark

“The View” host Sunny Hostin seemingly stacked up the late “Fantastic Voyage” star Raquel Welch to Kim Kardashian, and her co-hosts ― as well as the audience ― weren’t having it.

Hostin’s comment was made as the co-hosts discussed Welch, who died on Wednesday after a brief, unspecific illness.

Welch’s stardom included her iconic cavewoman role in “One Million Years B.C.” and roles in the Golden Globe-winning “The Three Musketeers” and “Bandolero!”

“The View” host Joy Behar remarked that there aren’t “sex symbols” like Welch in Hollywood anymore before Hostin interrupted with a name drop that didn’t wow the crowd.

“Well, Kim Kardashian is kind of a sex symbol,” Hostin said.

“Kardashian? No,” replied Behar as Hostin looked on in shock as the show’s crowd booed her.

“Turning, turning ― the audience is turning,” Behar later added.

Whoopi Goldberg weighed in on the apparent comparison and struggled to get through a sentence following the crowd’s reaction.

“That’s not even ― you can’t even put them in the s ... ― I’m not even ― look, I’m go... ― I’m moving on,” Goldberg said.