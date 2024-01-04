‘Shame On You’: Whoopi Goldberg Scorches GOP Following Texas Abortion Rulings

Whoopi Goldberg went after Republicans in an impassioned defense of abortion rights on Wednesday.
“The View” co-host weighed in on a federal appeals court ruling that doctors in Texas hospitals aren’t obligated to provide emergency abortions after the Biden administration, in 2022, cited a 1986 law as they offered guidance to hospitals that they “must” provide abortions if the mother’s life is at risk.
“So, they’re OK with forced childbirth even if it kills someone, ’cause they’re so pro-life. What about all that?” said Goldberg, who has previously defended abortion rights on the program.
The federal appeals court’s decision comes a month after the Texas Supreme Court blocked a judge’s ruling that allowed Kate Cox ― a woman with a potentially life-threatening pregnancy ― to get an emergency abortion in the state.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), in a letter sent to three hospitals, threatened to prosecute any doctors who helped perform the abortion for Cox, Reuters reported.
Cox ultimately fled Texas to have an emergency abortion.
Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin called the federal appeals court’s ruling “draconian and backwards” while co-host Sunny Hostin predicted the decision would make its way to higher courts.
“And I am not a proponent of abortion, but they got this wrong,” Hostin said.
Goldberg later made a plea for abortion rights as she referred to Cox’s life being “in danger” as a result of the post-Roe rulings on abortions in Texas.
“For me, it feels like this is just a power play. You want to make sure that you have control over somebody’s body, whether it kills ’em or not. And you don’t care whether it kills ’em. You don’t care that you are tearing this woman up,” Goldberg said. “She didn’t want to have an abortion. She wanted a baby, the baby is not viable. She doesn’t want to go through this. And yet you are sitting there, allowing this torture to happen. That’s what’s wrong ― is you are torturing someone and you know it. Shame on you.”
