'The View' Women Back Nancy Pelosi In Feud With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The women of “The View” joined forces Thursday to back House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) against the latest attack from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Co-host Joy Behar, however, told the audience that the real “enemy is the guy tweeting in his toilet” — meaning President Donald Trump.

Behar said the feud was “disheartening.” She added: “We have to get rid of this guy” in the White House, and “this type of infighting is not helping.” Behar decried “going to race right away,” calling it a “bit much.”

Whoopi Goldberg noted: “I have a problem with how all these young women started out when they were accusing older Democrats like myself of not getting what needed to be done in the country” and failing to consider veteran Democrats’ past activism. “You’re on the shoulders of a whole bunch of people who came before you. You have to stop discounting that,” she added.

“It’s annoying to people,” Goldberg said. “I don’t think this had to do with color. I think this is more, I don’t know, B.S.” She said later that if these women can’t deliver a vote on a bill they back, “you’re not allowed to bitch about this.”

Co-host Meghan McCain also supported Pelosi’s position in the feud, noting that the Democratic leader was the one who helped deliver the 2018 midterms for the party. But she also sniped that it was “Democrat-on-Democrat crime,” adding that Republicans “see the bigger picture” and generally stay united.

Though Sunny Hostin was critical, she also emphasized that the younger women are energizing a disaffected segment of the Democrats, which shouldn’t be discounted.

“I think you’re seeing a generational clash ... it’s unfortunate because I would hope that they could work together and that Pelosi would harness this sort of fervor that they have brought into the party,” Hostin said. “There can be power if the two generations get together.”

The latest fissure erupted after Pelosi ended up ditching a House measure to instead back the Senate version of a border security bill last month, even though it offered no guarantees for humanitarian aid for detained immigrant children. Goldberg indicated at the start of the segment that the four first-term congresswomen were the only Democrats to vote against the Senate version, but, in fact, 95 Democrats in the House voted against it.

