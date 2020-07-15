HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

In case you missed the news earlier this year, Amazon Fashion and A Common Thread (a fashion fund set up the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue for COVID-19 relief) teamed up to debut a digital storefront on Amazon for designers, called Common Threads.

Now, Amazon and Vogue are doubling down on their unlikely fashion partnership, this time unveiling 10 new luxury designers available to shop from Amazon’s platform.

The Amazon and Vogue Common Threads storefront cultivates Amazon as a destination for luxury fashion, and serves as a springboard for independent designers to grow and scale their businesses on Amazon’s vast shopping platform. The partnership is largely seen as a way to provide relief to established and emerging fashion designers, allowing these small- and medium-size businesses to reach more customers.

The 10 new designers added to the storefront includes a diverse group of seasoned professionals and fresh talent. CUSHINE, headed up by designer Carly Cushine, creates modern and feminine designs that have been worn by some of the most influential women in the world, like Michelle Obama and Beyonce.

Thakoon Panichgul, the creative director of Thakoon, became known for his bold runway looks. The brand is now pivoting to create high-quality, everyday pieces at more accessible price points.

The 10 new brands added to the Vogue x Amazon Fashion Common Threads partnership said the grant funding from the fashion fund serves as a lifeline for their businesses during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Thanks to this initiative we’re able to keep our team, our artisans and our valued local suppliers at work while helping introduce our beautiful styles to new customers,” said Liya Kebede, founder and creative director of Lemlem, whose brand is now available on Amazon.

The unlikely partnership initially between Amazon and Vogue sent waves through the fashion community after the announcement in May of this year, with some calling it “a potential saviour for designers struggling with unsold stock, cancelled orders and store closures,” and others deeming it “a bleak future for fashion.”

