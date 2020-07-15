HuffPost Finds

Amazon And Vogue Grow Fashion Partnership With 10 New Luxury Designers

The partnership elevates Amazon as a luxury fashion destination, while boosting independent designers on its platform.

<a href="https://amzn.to/32ffCre" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Amazon and Vogue are doubling down</a>&nbsp;on their unlikely fashion partnership, this time unveiling 10 new luxury designers available to shop from Amazon&rsquo;s platform.
In case you missed the news earlier this year, Amazon Fashion and A Common Thread (a fashion fund set up the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue for COVID-19 relief) teamed up to debut a digital storefront on Amazon for designers, called Common Threads.

The Amazon and Vogue Common Threads storefront cultivates Amazon as a destination for luxury fashion, and serves as a springboard for independent designers to grow and scale their businesses on Amazon’s vast shopping platform. The partnership is largely seen as a way to provide relief to established and emerging fashion designers, allowing these small- and medium-size businesses to reach more customers.

The 10 new designers added to the storefront includes a diverse group of seasoned professionals and fresh talent. CUSHINE, headed up by designer Carly Cushine, creates modern and feminine designs that have been worn by some of the most influential women in the world, like Michelle Obama and Beyonce.

Thakoon Panichgul, the creative director of Thakoon, became known for his bold runway looks. The brand is now pivoting to create high-quality, everyday pieces at more accessible price points.

The 10 new brands added to the Vogue x Amazon Fashion Common Threads partnership said the grant funding from the fashion fund serves as a lifeline for their businesses during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Thanks to this initiative we’re able to keep our team, our artisans and our valued local suppliers at work while helping introduce our beautiful styles to new customers,” said Liya Kebede, founder and creative director of Lemlem, whose brand is now available on Amazon.

The unlikely partnership initially between Amazon and Vogue sent waves through the fashion community after the announcement in May of this year, with some calling it “a potential saviour for designers struggling with unsold stock, cancelled orders and store closures,” and others deeming it “a bleak future for fashion.”

You can browse the Vogue x Amazon Fashion storefront by designer or check out Vogue editor’s picks, a curated feed of trendy outfits perfect for any summer occasion, like this printed button-up blouse with puff sleeves and this Morgan Lane green floral printed bikini.

Below, we’ve also curated a few of our favorite styles, too. Take a look:

1
Tanya Taylor 'Francis' Jumpsuit
Amazon
Find it for $268 on Amazon.
2
Batsheva Grace Button-up Blouse with Peplum and Puff Sleeves
Amazon
Find it for $220 on Amazon.
3
Anna Sui Rosebuds Printed Tweed Bucket Hat
Amazon
Find it for $158 on Amazon.
4
Thakoon, Poplin Tie Front Maxi Dress
Amazon
Find it for $175 on Amazon.
5
Morgan Lane 'Skylar' One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Find it for $126 on Amazon.
6
ARossGirl x Soler The INES Dress
Amazon
Find it for $190 on Amazon.
7
Thakoon, Classic Cropped Jean
Amazon
Find it for $115 on Amazon.
8
Anna Sui Womens Lauren Cross Body Bag
Amazon
Find it for $220 on Amazon.
9
Tanya Taylor 'Bea' Pant
Amazon
Find it for $235 on Amazon.
10
Billy Reid Men's Denim Brass Snap Work Shirt
Amazon
Find it for $125 on Amazon.
11
Billy Reid Men's Cullen Denim Trucker Shirt Jacket
Amazon
Find it for $220 on Amazon.
12
Anna Sui Womens Pom Pom Wreath Border Print Smocked Dress
Amazon
Find it for $591 on Amazon.
13
Tabitha Simmons 'Chloe' Almond Toe Pump
Amazon
Find it for $169 on Amazon.
14
Hunting Season Womens Mini Square Trunk Leather Handbag
Amazon
Find it for $395 on Amazon.
15
Colovos Silk Holding Hands Print Shirt
Amazon
Find it for $198 on Amazon.

BROWSE THE AMAZON X VOGUE STOREFRONT

