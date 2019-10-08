ENTERTAINMENT

Nick Jonas Joins 'The Voice' As New Coach For 2020

He's already laying down the gauntlet to Blake Shelton.

Pop star Nick Jonas is joining “The Voice” as its newest coach in 2020.

The actor-singer wasted no time in challenging country music star Blake Shelton, a fellow panelist on the NBC talent competition, in a preview clip of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to be aired Tuesday.

“Blake, I’m gonna kick your ass,” the one-third of Jonas Brothers joked.

Check out the video here:

Jonas told DeGeneres he was “excited” to be joining Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson as a coach on the longrunning series. 

He replaces Gwen Stefani in the chair. His new colleagues each welcomed him with video messages. Jonas later shared this announcement clip on Twitter:

