Pop star Nick Jonas is joining “The Voice” as its newest coach in 2020.
The actor-singer wasted no time in challenging country music star Blake Shelton, a fellow panelist on the NBC talent competition, in a preview clip of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to be aired Tuesday.
“Blake, I’m gonna kick your ass,” the one-third of Jonas Brothers joked.
Check out the video here:
Jonas told DeGeneres he was “excited” to be joining Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson as a coach on the longrunning series.
He replaces Gwen Stefani in the chair. His new colleagues each welcomed him with video messages. Jonas later shared this announcement clip on Twitter:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.