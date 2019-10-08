Pop star Nick Jonas is joining “The Voice” as its newest coach in 2020.

The actor-singer wasted no time in challenging country music star Blake Shelton, a fellow panelist on the NBC talent competition, in a preview clip of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to be aired Tuesday.

“Blake, I’m gonna kick your ass,” the one-third of Jonas Brothers joked.

Check out the video here:

Jonas told DeGeneres he was “excited” to be joining Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson as a coach on the longrunning series.

He replaces Gwen Stefani in the chair. His new colleagues each welcomed him with video messages. Jonas later shared this announcement clip on Twitter: