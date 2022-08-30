'The Vow Part Two' Trailer Dives Deeper Into Downfall Of Twisted NXIVM Cult

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere is currently serving a 120 year sentence in prison for sex trafficking and other crimes. HBO

HBO let the machinations of the ponytailed NXIVM founder and volleyball zealot Keith Raniere (sex trafficking, pyramid schemes and brainwashing, among others) exhaustively unspool over nine hours ― and yet somehow “The Vow” has even more twisted tales to tell.

Nearly two years after the series shined a light on the infamous sex cult, where members participated in master-slave relationships and women were branded with the leader’s initials, among other disturbing rituals, a six-part new chapter has arrived.

“The Vow Part Two” promises to dive even deeper into the world and subsequent downfall of NXIVM against the backdrop of the trial against Raniere and his co-conspirators.

The self-proclaimed guru is currently serving a 120-year sentence for crimes including racketeering, sex trafficking, conspiracy, forced labor, identity theft, and production and possession of child pornography. “Smallville” alum Allison Mack, who served as a high-ranking member within the organization, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, with new episodes released every week, the series “follows the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters and defectors as new evidence and stunning revelations come to light, while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys battle with opposing views of justice in a case caught in the national spotlight,” per the official press release.

The teaser promises a sit-down with co-founder Nancy Salzman, who helped run the purported self-help group and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

“Imagine you spent 22 years trying to build something, but everybody thinks it’s the devil’s work,” says Salzman in the trailer.

Directed once again by Jehane Noujaim, the second season seems to hint at exclusive access to various disgraced members, possibly including Raniere himself, who encouraged the documentarians to “talk to me” in a chilling voice recording from prison in the finale’s closing moments.