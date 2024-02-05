A 2012 Romantic Drama Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“The Vow” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
Inspired by the true story of Kim and Krickitt Carpenter, the 2012 romantic drama stars Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum as a married couple whose happy life together is changed after a serious car accident that causes brain trauma and memory loss.
Although “The Vow” found box office success when it was released around Valentine’s Day 12 years ago, critics weren’t particularly fond of the film. Still, the commercial appeal clearly lives on in the streaming realm.
Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Paramount+.
The top movie on Hulu right now is “Freelance,” an action comedy that was utterly panned by critics.
Released in October 2023, the film stars John Cena as former military special forces operative who winds up in a high-stakes survival quest after taking a freelance security job protecting a journalist (played by Alison Brie) as she interviews a dictator in a fictional country.
Following years of COVID-related delays, “The Tiger’s Apprentice” was released on Feb. 2 on Paramount+.
The animated fantasy movie is an adaptation of a 2003 novel by Laurence Yep and features the voices of Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Sandra Oh, Lucy Liu and Brandon Soo Hoo.
“Se7en” is currently trending on Max. The 1995 David Fincher crime thriller stars Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt as two detectives who team up to track down a serial killer committing murders based on the seven deadly sins.
Upon the film’s release, audiences and critics had negative reactions to various aspects (particularly its depictions of violence), but over time, many have reassessed the “Se7en” and offered more favorable reviews.
The 2021 post-apocalyptic survival film “Finch” is trending on Apple TV+. Starring Tom Hanks and Caleb Landy Jones, the movie follows one of the few survivors on Earth ― an aging man named Finch who creates a robot to care for his dog after he dies.
The popularity of “Finch” on Apple TV+ follows the rise of another Hanks movie on the platform ― 2020′s “Greyhound” ― and the debut of “Masters of the Air,” a new WWII series he produced with Steven Spielberg.
