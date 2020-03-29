During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are preaching from their bubble baths, crowdsourcing us regulars for quarantine advice, and singing with Gal Gadot in their mansions. Well, “Imagine” what it would be like to actually rely on them in a crisis?

A hot take courtesy of “The Walking Dead”: It wouldn’t be awesome.

In the latest episode of the AMC series, Beta (Ryan Hurst) was apparently revealed to be a famous country singer named Half Moon.

Yes, Beta ― now the primary antagonist on the show following the death of Alpha (Samantha Morton), and a guy whose claim to fame is killing his own followers ― is a celebrity.

He apparently has a secret hideout and listens to his own songs. It’s very much the same vibe as Kanye West inviting Aziz Ansari to his house and playing his own music.

“These beats are dope,” Beta is probably thinking.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Music doesn't get Beta than this.

Beta plays his music loud enough to attract zombies, apparently putting on a concert as he looks out at the undead. It’s like his apocalypse version of the Instagram Live concerts of today.

When asked what’s hiding under Beta’s zombie mask, Hurst previously told Entertainment Weekly, “I can’t tell you too much about that. We’ve been dropping Easter eggs here and there, maybe on this show, maybe on another show that’s connected to it, but I’ll sort of keep dangling that carrot and let people wait for the end of this season to see what happens.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Daryl (Norman Reedus) learns Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) killed Alpha, and Carol (Melissa McBride) has a crisis in which she hallucinates Alpha. But the moral of the story is: Don’t trust celebrities in a zombie apocalypse.

If you want more proof beyond “The Walking Dead” universe, just check out what happens to Al Roker at the press junket in “Zombieland 2.” And don’t let it happen in your neck of the woods.