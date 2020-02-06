'The Walking Dead' Just Spoiled Its Own Wild Cliffhanger

Spoiler alert! “The Walking Dead” doesn’t care about spoiler alerts.

The AMC show’s midseason 10 finale left viewers stressed the heck out when some fan-favorite characters fell into a trap laid by zombie-skin-wearing villain Alpha (Samantha Morton). As the final scene cut to black, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Kelly (Angel Theory), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) were stuck in a cave and surrounded by walkers with little hope of them all making it out alive.

Eliza Morse/AMC Who will make it out of the cave on "Walking Dead"?

With so many potential victims, it seemed anyone could die, especially since the show basically killed Carl (Chandler Riggs) after eight seasons by having him kind of just trip?

Welp. So much for that.

In a Facebook post from “The Walking Dead,” new Season 10 photos show a very blurry (but also very alive) Jerry in the background fighting alongside Ezekiel (Khary Payton). Our dude Jerry apparently makes it out of the cave, which fans on Reddit and Facebook were quick to point out.

Trailers and teasers for the upcoming second half of Season 10 have also shown Daryl, Carol, Aaron and someone who looks a lot like Kelly thriving in a post-cave world.

For those keeping count, out of the seven potential cave victims at the end of the midseason finale, really all that’s left is Magna or Connie.

But why?

There are a few possibilities going on here, so it’s time to break out the red string.

Firstly, “The Walking Dead” doesn’t have a great track record with cliffhangers, infamously causing a fan outcry after months and months of teasing who Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) actually killed in the Season 6 finale. Perhaps pre-episode spoilers are a way to quell any potential backlash.

Then again, the show has always been especially protective over spoilers, so it’s possible AMC really did miss Jerry blurrily hanging out in the background.

Or, finally, maybe they just didn’t care. Even with Jerry confirmed alive, there are still two potential cave victims left.

In any case, new photos are gold for you Jerry fans! Gold! However, Connie and Magna fans, you’ll have to sit tight until Season 10 comes back Feb. 23.