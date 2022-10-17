Home & Living
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Watcher'

Two cooking competitions and a hit police procedural are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“The Watcher” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Based on a true story, Ryan Murphy’s new mystery thriller premiered on Oct. 13. Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star as a married couple who move to a new home in New Jersey and start receiving letters from a stalker named “The Watcher.” The cast also includes Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge and Margo Martindale.

In second place is another true crime show from Murphy. “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is a limited series about the notorious serial killer (played by Evan Peters).

“The Great British Baking Show” remains in the ranking as we’ve reached the halfway point for the latest season. Another home cooking competition show also joins the list this week. “Easy-Bake Battle” premiered on Oct. 12.

As for shows that aren’t produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix, “The Sinner” sits at No. 3. All four seasons of the USA Network police procedural are now available on the streaming service.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition” (Netflix)

9. “The Mole” (Netflix)

8. “Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes” (Netflix)

7. “Oddballs” (Netflix)

6. “The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix)

5. “The Blacklist”

4. “The Midnight Club” (Netflix)

3. “The Sinner”

2. “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

1. “The Watcher” (Netflix)

