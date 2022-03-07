Home & Living

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Weekend Away'

A historical survival film and fantasy rom-com are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“The Weekend Away” is this week’s most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The thriller premiered on March 3 and stars Leighton Meester as a new mom who goes to Croatia for a girls weekend with her best friend. Early into the trip, however, the friend goes missing and she must race to figure out what happened to her.

In second place is the latest installment in Tyler Perry’s “Madea” franchise, “A Madea Homecoming,” which debuted on Feb. 25 and has been dominating the ranking ever since.

"The Weekend Away" on Netflix.
Netflix
"The Weekend Away" on Netflix.

The only other original Netflix film on the list right now is “Against the Ice.” Based on the true story of Danish explorer Ejnar Mikkelsen, the survival film follows a dangerous 1909 expedition across Greenland. “Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau co-wrote the film and plays Mikkelsen.

Older films in the ranking include the first two “Shrek” movies and the Reese Witherspoon fantasy rom-com “Just Like Heaven.”

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “The Green Mile”

9. “Coach Carter”

8. “Shooter”

7. “Against the Ice” (Netflix)

6. “21 Bridges”

5. “Just Like Heaven”

4. “Shrek”

3. “Shrek 2”

2. “A Madea Homecoming” (Netflix)

1. “The Weekend Away” (Netflix)

MoviesNetflixStreaming Services

