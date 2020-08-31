The Weeknd Looks Like He Got Beat Up At Video Music Awards

The Weeknd’s face told a bruised and bloody story at the Video Music Awards on Sunday — but it wasn’t real.

The singer wore makeup to make it look as if he’d been worked over.

Turns out he didn’t lose a fight — but he did win VMAs for Best R&B Video and Video of the Year for “Blinding Lights.”

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images The Weeknd looked battered at the VMAs but it was just makeup for artistic effect.

The Weeknd has put on his battered look before in a short film for “After Hours” and in a video for “Blinding Lights,” which he performed for the awards.

He did the same on “Saturday Night Live” in March.

While accepting one of his awards on Sunday, The Weeknd spoke out against racial injustice and police brutality.

“Hard to celebrate, so I’m gonna say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor,” he said, echoing his sentiments from a previous acceptance speech.

.@theweeknd is taking home the #VMA for Video of the Year, and sending a powerful message pic.twitter.com/aUNPo8gXAJ — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

