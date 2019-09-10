The Weeknd stepped out on a Monday and debuted a whole new look that’s got fans talking.

The “Starboy” singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, made an appearance at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival for his new movie, “Uncut Gems.” He stars in the film, which is billed as an American crime comedy-drama set in New York City’s diamond district, alongside Adam Sandler, LaKeith Stanfield and Idina Menzel.

The Weeknd walked the red carpet in a slick navy suit with a new hairdo. His facial hair was mostly shaved, leaving short stubble and a mustache.

Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images The Weeknd attends the "Uncut Gems" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9 in Toronto.

GP Images via Getty Images He's nearly unrecognizable!

It’s a far cry from the various looks we’ve seen The Weeknd sport over the years:

THE WEEKND HAIRSTYLES OVER THE YEARS... pic.twitter.com/i9uAPdzXZO — XXXXXEXXXXX ® (@XXXXXEXXXXX) September 10, 2019

The reaction from fans was so strong that the comments became a Twitter moment.

A lot of people thought the singer looked like Lionel Richie or Dacre Montgomery’s character on “Stranger Things.”

The Weeknd don’t look like big bro from Stranger Things??? pic.twitter.com/pZVl0K8FZ9 — Deem (@360Deem) September 10, 2019

If #LionelRichie and Billy from #StrangerThings had a baby - You get The Weeknd’s new look vibe. pic.twitter.com/E7NPfhRIqm — 𝙹𝚘𝚜𝚎𝚙𝚑 𝙲𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚘 (@cwalkenisgod) September 10, 2019

my brain literally won’t let me accept that this is the weeknd pic.twitter.com/tdGi94cFwl — z (@sheikhnamjoon) September 10, 2019

According to ET Online, the red carpet appearance is the singer’s first since his split with on-again, off-again girlfriend Bella Hadid. The two reportedly broke up in August.