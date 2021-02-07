The Best Super Bowl Meme Was The Weeknd Looking Around Frantically During Halftime

It really doesn’t matter whether or not you watch the Super Bowl for the game or for the halftime show, because there is one thing we’re all watching for: the best meme of the night.

This year, football and Top 40 fans alike were graced with a blockbuster halftime show performance by The Weeknd, which featured a medley of his greatest hits.

During the performance, the R&B singer wove his way on and off the stage at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and at one point ended up in a maze of golden, glittery rooms.

In a chaotic few minutes, The Weeknd is seen roaming about and singing in what appears to be hallways of mirrors. The resulting imagery? Naturally, perfect meme fodder.

We’ve done you the service of rounding up some of our favorite uses of the moment to peruse at your leisure:

When you lose your mom in the grocery store as a kid pic.twitter.com/TmielDO3ov — BJ ®🕊 (@BASEDJESUS) February 8, 2021

Trying to find my mask when someone rings the doorbell pic.twitter.com/NRnyGp79sy — Anthony DeRosa 🗽 (@Anthony) February 8, 2021

me looking for serotonin pic.twitter.com/XjjkKyCFwQ — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) February 8, 2021

trying to leave delaware like pic.twitter.com/jr4mMrs5dL — New Jersey (@NJGov) February 8, 2021

Rudy Giuliani looking for the election fraud pic.twitter.com/w0nrvyQBLR — Max Burns (@themaxburns) February 8, 2021

When everyone is tweeting a version of a meme and you try to figure out what the reference is pic.twitter.com/7XxqiyDSnk — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) February 8, 2021

Rahm Emanuel looking for a job in the Biden administration



pic.twitter.com/3BaoKACwFK — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) February 8, 2021

Me looking for my $2000.pic.twitter.com/FFGy5PBH5Y — Drew Morris (@thedmorris) February 8, 2021

ketamine realizing it’s not in a horse pic.twitter.com/1nvW5IUMPB — jake faris (@fake_jaris) February 8, 2021

looking for my phone while it's in my hand pic.twitter.com/OJGew46ns5 — melissa radz (@melissaradz) February 8, 2021

Trying to find the exit at an IKEA.

pic.twitter.com/2FVwM84rBR — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) February 8, 2021