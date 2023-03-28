'The White Lotus' Is Heading To This Southeast Asian Country For Season 3

“The White Lotus” is heading east — with Season 3 reportedly set in Thailand.

That would continue the Emmy Award-winning HBO series’s tradition of filming in exotic locations. The first two seasons were shot at Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii and Italy that served as stand-ins for the fictional “White Lotus” luxury hotel chain.

Sources close to the production of Season 3, which will see an entirely new batch of characters book into the White Lotus, confirmed to Variety on Monday that Thailand is definitely next. The country has no shortage of Four Seasons hotels.

Advertisement

The chain’s properties in Thailand are situated in the capitol of Bangkok, the metropolis of Chiang Mai, on the island of Koh Samui and in the mountainous Golden Triangle region. This may provide “White Lotus” creator Mike White with some eclectic options.

White, who drunkenly accepted a Golden Globe for Best Limited Series in January, previously hinted at the far-flung location in a featurette about the second season’s finale. He also delved into potential themes for a third season.

White recently hinted the third season will focus on "death in Eastern religion and spirituality." Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” said White. “I think the third season, it would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round.”

Advertisement

White has been scouting Thailand locations, Variety reported. And while each season has featured new characters, fans are aware nothing is certain.