“The Witcher” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The second season of this fantasy drama series premiered on Netflix on Dec. 17. Starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, the show is based on a series of six novels set in a fictional medieval land.

In second place is “Selling Tampa,” the buzzy new “Selling Sunset” spinoff. This reality show follows the agents at the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty firm in Tampa, Florida.

Beyond the top two, there’s another reality show in the ranking right now. “Twentysomethings: Austin” is about eight young strangers living together in Texas a la MTV’s “The Real World.”

Everything else on the list is scripted, including two family-friendly picks that have been trending off and on for months. “CoComelon” is a musical nursery rhyme series, while Nickelodeon’s “The Thundermans” is about a family of superheroes.

