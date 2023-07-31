“The Witcher” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The hit fantasy drama series, which is set in a medieval-inspired world of magic and monsters, consistently has been in the ranking since the first part of Season 3 debuted on June 29. When the remaining three episodes dropped on July 27, it quickly zoomed back to the top.

Next on the popularity list is “Sweet Magnolias,” which also returned for a third season this summer on July 20. The romantic drama explores the lives of three best friends in South Carolina. Currently, TV and film writers and actors ― including those who worked on the show ― are on strike over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

A couple of docuseries also made the current ranking, including “How to Become a Cult Leader.” Narrated by Peter Dinklage, the six-part true-crime series explores the tactics of cult leaders using real-world examples.

There’s also the sports series “Quarterback,” which follows a similar format to “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing” for the world of professional football. The show presents the challenges and triumphs of NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

