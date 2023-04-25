'The Witcher' Season 3 Teaser Shows Henry Cavill's Final Ride As Titular Monster-Hunter

Henry Cavill stars in Season 3 of Netflix's "The Witcher." Netflix

It’s almost time for Henry Cavill to slay his final monster as Geralt of Rivia.

On Tuesday, Netflix released a teaser trailer for Season 3 of the hit show “The Witcher.” The first look celebrates Cavill’s last season as the mutated monster for hire before he “passes the torch” to Liam Hemsworth, who will take on the role beginning in Season 4.

In the minute-long teaser trailer, Geralt appears to guzzle a mysterious liquid that transforms him into a dark state as his eyes take on a black, menacing glare.

“Now, for the first time, I understand real fear,” he says in a grim voice.

Netflix first announced in October that Hemsworth would take over Cavill’s lead role as Geralt of Rivia for Season 4.

“It’s official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth, who will play the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Welcome to the Witcher family, @LiamHemsworth!” the show’s official page tweeted at the time.

Cavill called Hemsworth “fantastic” in a post on social media.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill wrote on Instagram. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.”

Cavill added: “As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Based on the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, “The Witcher” follows Geralt as “he journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” according to Netflix’s official website.

The popular fantasy series first aired in December 2019 and also stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Mimi Ndiweni, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring, Wilson Mbomio and Tom Canton.

“The Witcher” Season 3 will hit Netflix in two parts this summer. The first batch of episodes is set to debut on June 29, with the second half airing on July 27.