“The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new miniseries premiered on Jan. 28 and is a parody of psychological thrillers like “The Girl on the Train” and “The Woman in the Window.” Kristen Bell plays the titular character, a heartbroken artist who is unsure whether she witnessed a murder.

Next in the ranking is “All of Us Are Dead,” a new Korean zombie apocalypse series based on a popular webtoon. In third place is the critically acclaimed crime drama “Ozark,” which had its fourth season premiere on Jan. 21.

Netflix "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" on Netflix.

Fans of “The Americans” might be interested in another new show trending on the streaming service. “In From the Cold” is about a single mom and ex-Russian spy living in the U.S. who is forced back into her old life when the CIA discovers her secret.

And if you’re into sports and reality TV, take a look at “I Am Georgina,” which follows the day-to-day life of Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

