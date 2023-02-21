“The Woman King” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Viola Davis, the action-packed historical drama tells the story of West African warrior women in the early 19th century. Although the film was a critical and commercial success, “The Woman King” did not receive any Academy Award nominations — but despite the snub, it’s reaching new fans in droves since joining Netflix on Feb. 16.

Next in the ranking is the 2013 buddy cop comedy “2 Guns,” which stars Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg. Like many older films that have become available for streaming on Netflix, the movie received mixed reviews from critics when it was first released.

Other trending movies of the moment include the new Netflix original rom-coms “You People” and “Your Place or Mine.” And young viewers are clearly tuning in to animated flicks like “Trolls,” “Sing 2” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

As for darker fare, the 2019 survival horror sequel “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” also made the ranking. Perhaps all the recent buzz around “nepo babies” has spurred extra interest in the film, which stars Corinne Foxx and Sistine Stallone.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each month, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

