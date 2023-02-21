Home & LivingMoviesNetflix

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Woman King'

A nepo baby-filled horror movie and 2013 buddy cop comedy are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“The Woman King” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Viola Davis, the action-packed historical drama tells the story of West African warrior women in the early 19th century. Although the film was a critical and commercial success, “The Woman King” did not receive any Academy Award nominations — but despite the snub, it’s reaching new fans in droves since joining Netflix on Feb. 16.

Next in the ranking is the 2013 buddy cop comedy “2 Guns,” which stars Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg. Like many older films that have become available for streaming on Netflix, the movie received mixed reviews from critics when it was first released.

Viola Davis plays Nanisca and John Boyega plays King Ghezo in "The Woman King."
Ilze Kitshoff/Sony Pictures Entertainment
Viola Davis plays Nanisca and John Boyega plays King Ghezo in "The Woman King."

Other trending movies of the moment include the new Netflix original rom-coms “You People” and “Your Place or Mine.” And young viewers are clearly tuning in to animated flicks like “Trolls,” “Sing 2” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

As for darker fare, the 2019 survival horror sequel “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” also made the ranking. Perhaps all the recent buzz around “nepo babies” has spurred extra interest in the film, which stars Corinne Foxx and Sistine Stallone.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each month, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Trolls”

9. “I Can Do Bad All by Myself”

8. “Sing 2”

7. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

6. “You People” (Netflix)

5. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

4. “47 Meters Down: Uncaged”

3. “Your Place or Mine” (Netflix)

2. “2 Guns”

1. “The Woman King”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

The Best Trader Joe’s Items Nutritionists Put In Their Carts

Wellness

This Workout Is A Huge Trend Right Now (And You May Already Be Doing It)

Wellness

Beware: There’s Such A Thing As Using Too Much Nasal Spray

Style & Beauty

The Skin Care Application Mistakes You’re Probably Making

Food & Drink

Can You Really Save The Planet With Your Food Choices?

Work/Life

Are You A Giver Or A Taker? There Are Two Types Of Talkers, Researcher Suggests

Shopping

This Viral $8 Nail-Strengthening Cream Has Tons Of Fanatic Reviews

Shopping

Today Only, You Can Get Some Of Your Favorite Mascara For Up To 50% Off

Shopping

This Teeny-Weeny Target Purse Is A Designer Dead Ringer (And Only $25)

Wellness

The Most Common Norovirus Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Are The Best Shoes For Airport Walking And Travel

Shopping

These Are Makeup Artists' Secrets To Looking Younger

Shopping

This Look Was Everywhere At New York Fashion Week. Here's How To Get It For Less.

Style & Beauty

8 Rude Behaviors Hair Stylists Always See You Doing At The Salon

Parenting

Looking Back At Your Childhood Could Change The Way You Parent — For The Better

Relationships

Here's Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Squirting

Shopping

32 Pieces Of Clothing That'll Help Make 2023 The Comfiest Year Ever

Relationships

This Science-Backed Trick Could Help Prevent Infidelity In A Relationship

Wellness

12 Sneaky Causes Of Heart Palpitations That Aren't Stress Or Caffeine

Travel

14 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Santa Fe

Style & Beauty

Deinfluencing: The TikTok Trend Taking Influencers Down A Slippery Slope

Parenting

16 Tweets About Rihanna's Pregnancy That Show We're All Getting Better At This

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

These Skin Care Products Are The Most Effective, According To Derms and Reviewers

Shopping

Stylish Planners From Target That Will Make Getting Organized Fun

Shopping

These Highly Rated Pillows From Target Are (Mostly) Under $25

Shopping

32 Helpful Things For Anyone Who Is WFH This Winter

Shopping

27 Products That’ll Make You The Best Dog Parent According To Your Pup

Shopping

Put A Spring In Your Step With Some Highly-Rated Men's Running Shoes From Zappos

Food & Drink

Gabriel Rucker: You Can Be A 'Cool Chef' And Still Be Sober

Shopping

12 Self-Care Goods That You Can Get At Anthropologie

Shopping

43 Small Ways To Make Your Place Look So Much Better This Year

Home & Living

This Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

34 Products That Are A Genuine Investment In Making Life Easier

Shopping

The Men’s Activewear That Walmart Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying

Shopping

Puzzles And Brain-Stretching Toys That Will Keep Kids Occupied For Hours