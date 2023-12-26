Christopher Kimmel via Getty Images These may look comfortable, but if the toe box and footbed don't fit right, they can be just as much of a nightmare as heels.

By now, we all know that, despite their warmth and comfort, Ugg-style boots are pretty bad for your feet, and podiatrists recommend wearing them in small doses if at all. But Uggs are far from the only style of boot that could be doing more harm than good to your foot.

“When selecting boots, prioritizing comfort is a common instinct, but this can lead to a significant oversight,” explained Dr. H. Craig Fox, a podiatrist who practices in Oswego, Illinois, and has over 30 years of experience.

Features that are detrimental to the health of your feet can be the heel height, the toe box width, the fabric and the footbed construction. We consulted three podiatrists to learn more about what to avoid and consider when selecting a pair of boots this winter.

Steer clear of toe boxes that are too wide or too narrow.

As we learned from our exploration into Uggs, shoes that are too roomy can cause issues because they force you to overuse the muscles and tendons in your feet. But Dr. Sondema Tarr, a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon practicing at Direct Podiatry Arizona in Tempe, Arizona, noted that a shoe that’s too narrow can be even worse.

“The worst kind of feature of boots for people’s feet would be a very narrow toe box that squeezes the toes together,” Tarr said. “Consistently wearing this style of shoe over time can increase your risk of developing bunions.”

In general, a tapered toe box, which is common in fashion boots, should be avoided when looking for boots that are good for foot health, added Dr. Rob Conenello, a podiatrist with 33 years of experience practicing in Orangeburg, New York.

Instead, look for “a toe box that fits the shape of your foot,” Tarr advised. This means “the toes have enough room to move while wearing the shoe, ensuring your foot functions as normally as possible.”

Keep your heel height to two inches or less.

According to podiatrists, you should wear your sky-high heeled boots very sparingly. “High heels, especially those exceeding a comfortable height, can strain the feet and contribute to issues like ball-of-foot pain,” Fox noted. Instead, he recommends people “opt for lower heel heights that provide stability and comfort. This is especially true if you already have callus on the ball of your foot.”

According to Conenello, a good rule of thumb when selecting boots is to avoid “anything over two inches” in heel height.

aire images via Getty Images Do these pass the two-inch test?

But stay away from boots that are too flat, too.

Still, a shoe that’s too flat can be equally detrimental. Conenello noted that the worst types of footbeds are “those that are flat and do not contour to the arch” of your foot.

According to Fox, choosing a proper footbed is a “crucial” step in boot selection: “The footbed of a boot plays a pivotal role in providing comfort and support.”

Among the worst culprits: “Insoles that lack contour and support can lead to discomfort and foot fatigue,” Fox said. “They fail to provide the necessary arch support, potentially causing issues with alignment and stability.”

Furthermore, “boots with non-removable insoles limit your ability to customize and optimize the footwear for your feet,” Fox added. “Moisture accumulation inside boots can lead to discomfort, blisters, and even fungal infections. Look for footbeds with moisture-wicking properties that help keep your feet dry and maintain a healthy environment inside the boot.”

If you do have a boot with a flat footbed that you like to wear, you can improve it by adding “an insole that raises both the medial arch and metatarsal heads,” Conenello suggested.

Avoid synthetic materials that make your feet sweat.

“Non-breathable, man-made materials” are a common culprit for issue boots, Conenello said.

Though it can be tempting to purchase synthetic material boots because they tend to have the lowest price tags, “cheap vinyl synthetic boots of often lead to sweating,” Fox said. “Not only does this make your foot colder in bad weather, but [it] often leads to athlete’s foot, not to mention [foot] odor.”

Still, “performance synthetic materials, exemplified by polypropylene, bring forth distinct advantages,” Fox said. They have a lightweight feel and are breathable, while still remaining relatively affordable.

Another comfortable, breathable material Fox likes is suede. The soft fabric can be especially beneficial for people who have “bony enlargements” in their feet, he said.

Avoid boots not suited for your intended activity.

“Wearing boots designed for a specific activity ensures proper support and protection. Using the wrong type of footwear for an activity may lead to discomfort, pain, or even injuries,” Fox said.

Great choices for casual, everyday wear include suede Chukka style boots, which are a well-suited for people who have to wear foot pads, and Chelsea boots, which are “a versatile choice for those with overpronation problems” and can accept orthotics well, Fox noted. Balmoral boots can be laced tightly to offer better ankle support.

If you’re trekking on more rugged terrain, make sure your footwear is up for the challenge. “Wear purpose-built hiking boots for the outdoors,” Fox said. “Purpose-built hiking boots offer robust ankle support, durable materials, and enhanced traction. Their design prioritizes stability and protection, making them essential for outdoor adventures. Find a boot that has a waterproof membrane built into the boot. For this purpose, high-quality synthetic material is preferred. A merino wool sock is the perfect pairing with waterproof boots.”

