“Gets hard to reach places on my back that are chronically sore.” — Linda E

“Bought this after using in laws a few times. Cannot say enough good things about it. It is extremely durable & easy to use. Takes minimal effort to reach any area ony back & feels amazing. Bought one for my sister & she has recommended it to many of her friends as well. The two that have Bought it after her recommendation have provided positive feedback as well. A must have at my house!” — B

“This product allows me to take care of myself better. I live with chronic pain and I stretch and do yoga to manage. My neck and shoulders and back would always have knots that I could do nothing about. The Theracane allows me to work out the knots and live a more comfortable life. THANK YOU!!!” — Kevin Di Benedetto

“I remember seeing this advertised on TV many years ago, and always thought about getting one. I’m a wiry kind of guy with tight muscles, and this was one of the most helpful tools when it came to myofascial release. I tend to get achy shoulders, and need the pressure under my wing, which is easy to reach using the straight or curved knobs. It also worked great to unlock my lower hips and back after I sprained them. It does take some learning and getting used to, you have to just play with it and figure out what positions work. Funny enough I don’t even need to use it much anymore because it helped moved my seized-up muscles back into place. But any time I get an achy back or hips, a few minutes with this is all it takes to sort me out.” — DDeazy

“I saw a coworker who had one of these so I got one for myself and I love it! Great for getting in those hard to reach spots and be able to apply pressure. Definitely recommend!” — Nicole