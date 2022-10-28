“New skincare secret. I have always had decent skin. I am very prone to blackheads because I have larger pores, but overall I only suffered from very mild acne. For the most part, if I’m breaking out or having trouble spots of dry skin or any hyperpigmentation, it’s because I slacked on my skincare. As far as fine lines/wrinkles I have them on my forehead (main skin concern) and around my eyes a bit. If my skin is dryer then I’ll have slight smile lines but nothing that bothers me. This thing is a lazy persons best friend when it comes to at-home treatments. With the exception of the microcurrent feature, all of the treatments require no rinsing after. (So I can literally use this sitting on the couch or laying in bed) I enjoy skincare and use at least 3-5 face masks per week. Sometimes more. Since getting this, I’ve used less masks but have seen incredible results. It’s almost too good to be true! My skin has a much healthier glow to it, that you can’t get from any cream or serum. It’s just healthy looking and clear. I cannot wait to see what my skin looks like after using this for the next few months. This plus a good spf is literally all I need. Therabody never misses!” — Jesse Marie

“Great device with many uses. I really think this product would be a great fit for most people. All the attachments are used for evidence-based treatments so I know this stuff actually works and isn’t just a gimmick. I can’t really speak for its anti-aging benefits as I do not have mature skin, but I do work nights in the biggest ER in my region and my skin definitely looks less tired and dull when using the led and microcurrent attachments. The percussive features are great to help unclench my jaw after long shifts which I really appreciate. The device is on par with Theragun/Therabody quality so while pricey, I would definitely say it’s worth it.” — Rachel

“Just get it! I’m obsessed with the results I’ve seen in a short period of time plus it’s super travel-friendly. I truly like the blue light since I have acne and I’ve noticed it has help[ed my skin a lot. I can’t believe how compact and awesome the Theraface is, at first, it may sound a little bit pricey but honestly for all the functions it has and everything it does, it’s a great price and value for at-home skincare and super travel friendly.” — Vanessa Ferran