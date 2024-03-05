Reviewers Say This Light, Reasonably Priced Massage Gun Was Their 'Best Purchase Ever'

“I was initially skeptical about the ‘Relief’ given its much lower price point compared to other Therabody products, but I was blown away by its performance! Not only does it deliver the same high-quality deep tissue massage I’ve come to expect from Therabody, but at $149, it’s an absolute steal. The “Relief” has been a game-changer for my post-workout recovery. Its ergonomic design, combined with the power it packs, rivals the more expensive models in the market that go for $200+. It’s clear that Therabody has once again prioritized the user experience without compromising on quality. For those on the fence because of the cost of premium massage guns, the ‘Relief’ is your answer. Highly recommended!” — LlamasRFun, Best Buy

“Perfect for my tight muscles! I was a massage therapist for 10 years. I wish I had this back then. Everybody needs this! It has several speeds and three different attachments to target specific areas of tightness/sensitivity.” — AndreaH, Best Buy

“Exactly as described. Gr8 for ppl who suffer from arthritis. I was able to single handidly hit the knot between my shoulder blade and spine. This lil fella has enough power to break up tension areas and loosen them without any muscular assistance from me. FYI: if I’m leaving a review, that must mean that it was a pretty dang good product. Just sayin because I don’t leave reviews lightly.” —diSguisedRealist, Best Buy

“So worth it!! We are a family of four and we all have enjoyed using it. We are planning on buying a second one! one of my kids said, ‘best purchase ever!’” — Soniagris, Best Buy

“I wish I had discovered this years ago! Easy to use, very good battery life with multiple uses before charging is required. It can be used by ones self with the triangle handle that can be held in many ways, as well as used on someone else. This model has 3 levels, I’ve never gone above the second setting, and prefer the first setting but I am thin and boney. My husband prefers the 2nd level setting. It is very effective muscle relief for soreness and stiffness. It helps loosen everything up for flexibility and movement.” — Jody, Amazon

“I have the cheaper off-brand version of one of these for a while and the on-brand is definitely worth the extra price. It’s a little bit easier to use on yourself due to the handle and it is also a lot quieter than the cheaper version that I used to have” — anne sue, Amazon

“Great for relieving the daily stiffness that comes with advanced age.” — Weaverlady, Amazon

“I have small hands and this gun is small and light enough for me to use.” — M.Bermudez, Amazon