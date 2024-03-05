Reviewers Say This Light, Reasonably Priced Massage Gun Was Their 'Best Purchase Ever'

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
Rarely do you encounter a product so effective that it blows you away. For me and a plethora of reviewers, the Theragun Relief massage gun is one of those things.
It’s a massage gun designed to unknot clenched muscles and help relieve everyday pain and tension. What makes it so impressive, to me, is that it does so surprisingly gently given its power — and at a comparatively accessible price point that reviewers described as “an absolute steal,” given that many quality massage guns can run for well over $500.
“I’ve found that the Theragun brand offers a better variety of pressure and speed for all levels of comfort,” Hilary Burkholder, a massage therapist at The Summit in Philadelphia, previously told HuffPost.
Dr. Mathew J. Hamula, an orthopedic surgeon at New York-Presbyterian Medical Group, also previously told HuffPost that Theragun massage guns can reduce perceived pain in users by stimulating nerve receptors that in turn relax muscles. “For the most part, they have been successful in treating delayed onset muscle soreness as well as acutely improving range of motion,” Hamula explained. “[Theraguns] tend to be best suited for muscle aches and pains as well as myofascial release to treat areas of tension, knots, adhesions from trauma and tightness.”
This has been my experience as a user of Theragun massage guns; I’ve been fortunate to try several of their models and to own the Theragun Relief, the brand’s newest model that’s designed to work as an everyday massager with three speeds and three attachments to target different muscles. It’s also an affordable alternative to some of the brand’s pricier models.
Before trying the Theragun for myself, I was skeptical that it would even work for me. I deal with persistent pain from tight, clenched muscles that make it difficult to sleep, and which only seemed to be worsening. I didn’t know what to expect when I first turned it on, and when I did, it at first felt a little strange, like a high-percussion pounding that flattened my muscles but strangely did not hurt, instead delivering a physical relief and release.
After spending a few minutes on each of my shoulders, I found that my previously tight, knotted muscles felt liquid-y and knot-free, like I was once again a kid with fluid, pain-free muscles.
Of course, you should see a doctor or physical therapist if you feel consistent pain in your body. But the ability to feel this level of relief so quickly blew my mind, and felt like something of a miracle.
Reviewers agree with me, too. “I was initially skeptical,” wrote one Best Buy reviewer, “but I was blown away by its performance.” Another Best Buy reviewer swore by it for helping their arthritis, and an Amazon reviewer called it “great for relieving the daily stiffness that comes with advanced age.” Reviewers appreciate how lightweight it is, making it easy for those with small hands and those sharing their Theragun with the rest of their household found their family members delighted: “‘[O]ne of my kids said, ‘[B]est purchase ever!’”
And while you can find other cheaper options, reviewers say this one is well worth the extra money. “I [had] the cheaper off-brand version of one of these for a while and the on-brand is definitely worth the extra price,” one Amazon reviewer said.
You can grab one of the Theragun Relief models at Amazon, Target or Best Buy, or check out other Theragun options at Amazon or Therabody. Take a look at reviewers’ input below:
“I was initially skeptical about the ‘Relief’ given its much lower price point compared to other Therabody products, but I was blown away by its performance! Not only does it deliver the same high-quality deep tissue massage I’ve come to expect from Therabody, but at $149, it’s an absolute steal. The “Relief” has been a game-changer for my post-workout recovery. Its ergonomic design, combined with the power it packs, rivals the more expensive models in the market that go for $200+. It’s clear that Therabody has once again prioritized the user experience without compromising on quality. For those on the fence because of the cost of premium massage guns, the ‘Relief’ is your answer. Highly recommended!” — LlamasRFun, Best Buy
“Perfect for my tight muscles! I was a massage therapist for 10 years. I wish I had this back then. Everybody needs this! It has several speeds and three different attachments to target specific areas of tightness/sensitivity.” — AndreaH, Best Buy
“Exactly as described. Gr8 for ppl who suffer from arthritis. I was able to single handidly hit the knot between my shoulder blade and spine. This lil fella has enough power to break up tension areas and loosen them without any muscular assistance from me. FYI: if I’m leaving a review, that must mean that it was a pretty dang good product. Just sayin because I don’t leave reviews lightly.” —diSguisedRealist, Best Buy
“So worth it!! We are a family of four and we all have enjoyed using it. We are planning on buying a second one! one of my kids said, ‘best purchase ever!’” — Soniagris, Best Buy
“I wish I had discovered this years ago! Easy to use, very good battery life with multiple uses before charging is required. It can be used by ones self with the triangle handle that can be held in many ways, as well as used on someone else. This model has 3 levels, I’ve never gone above the second setting, and prefer the first setting but I am thin and boney. My husband prefers the 2nd level setting. It is very effective muscle relief for soreness and stiffness. It helps loosen everything up for flexibility and movement.” — Jody, Amazon
“I have the cheaper off-brand version of one of these for a while and the on-brand is definitely worth the extra price. It’s a little bit easier to use on yourself due to the handle and it is also a lot quieter than the cheaper version that I used to have” — anne sue, Amazon
“Great for relieving the daily stiffness that comes with advanced age.” — Weaverlady, Amazon
“I have small hands and this gun is small and light enough for me to use.” — M.Bermudez, Amazon