She also points to differences between the generations in when we're willing to open up or seek support. "I, of course, cannot know what it feels like to be a boomer parent and can only make observations from the ones I work with. And what I have seen is folks who seem to be remarkably unknown by others — so many boomers have attempted suicide, lost pregnancies, and questioned their sexuality all without ever telling their partner, let alone telling their own parents when they still could. That’s what I mean when I say I think it’s possible that they’re under-resourced socially — they lack that social support of being able to turn to a close friend or loved one for that crucial co-regulating."

Kobus Louw / Getty Images