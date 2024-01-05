What’s the real value of journaling? According to mental health experts, its worth can hardly be overstated.
“Journaling is amazing. It can help lower depression and anxiety by helping reframe our thoughts,” therapist David Ibrahim, who runs Los Angeles-based trauma therapy clinic Glendale Counseling Services, told HuffPost by email. “Researching shows that [journaling] 15 minutes a day can improve mental health.
“[I find that] many people come to therapy and have no clue what are they feeling or needing,” he added. “If we don’t know what we’re feeling or needing, how do we function in relationships? Or even understand the emotions and needs of others? So journaling is a way into intimacy with the self, allows us to hear our own voice [and] develop a relationship with ourselves.”
Journaling can also increase your communication skills and help with distress tolerance, so you can better cope with difficulties that arise in your life, said Yara Mawad, a Los Angeles-based therapist, by email. Plus, folks may enjoy the process of recording their daily lives so they can reflect at a later time.
“If you are a person who appreciates documentation and find it helpful to look back at certain points in your life to remind yourself where you were and how you were feeling in those moments, journaling can give you the experience of being able to visually see how far you have come from then to now,” Mawad wrote.
The main takeaway? “Being intentional and reflective at least once in your day is a small change that can make a big difference in various areas of your life,” said Mawad. “Be open to trying new things and different kinds of journaling!”
Below, we’ve rounded up some great journals based on recommendations by Mawad and Ibrahim, including options with guided prompts, journals for freeform writing or ones designed for the kid in your life. Read on for our favorite picks to shop.
A five-minute daily reflection journal with prompts
"For those who struggle to pay attention for long periods of time, or just need something quick to squeeze [in] at some point in the day (could be morning, mid-afternoon, or evening), setting aside five minutes a day to reflect and intentionally check in with yourself in the form of writing can be what you need," wrote Yara Mawad, a Los Angeles-based therapist, in an email to HuffPost. "Guided prompts are useful because they can help you think about questions or subjects that [you] haven’t been thought of before or in awhile, or they can save you from writer's block."
We chose this five-minute daily journal based on Mawad's recommendations. It includes specific prompts designed for cultivating gratitude and self-reflection, including areas to jot down daily highlights, weekly challenges and affirmations. It's specifically designed to be a "journal for people who don't write journals," and its five-minute premise helps ensure that it's a habit that's manageable enough to stick to.
It has enough pages for six months' use and is purposefully undated to ensure that you can start it up at any time.
A classic free-form Moleskine notebook
"Free-form journaling is great for adults and teens because it allows them an empty canvas to write about whatever comes to mind," Mawad said.
It can also be especially helpful for folks experiencing particularly overwhelming emotions. "It can feel good to write with no stopping point on an empty page to feel like it has left your system."
When it comes to freeform journaling, you can't go wrong with an ever-popular Moleskine, which happens to be one of therapist David Ibrahim
's personal favorites. "I personally love Moleskine," wrote Ibrahim. "I found them when I was younger... and have like 20 filled out with all my notes. I love the smoothness of the pages."
The bestselling guided "The Artist's Way Workbook" for aspiring creatives
"Julie Cameron had a cool [book] back in the day called 'The Artist's Way
,'" said Ibrahim. It espoused that "writing three pages a day free associatively can help an individual be in touch with their intimate self." "
The Artist's Way Workbook," which is meant to serve as a companion to Cameron's original book but can be used on its own, includes thought-provoking prompts that encourage you to unlock your creativity and nurture a deeper connection to yourself.
The guided "Big Life Journal" for kids
"For children, I've noticed that structure works best," Mawad said. "Having a journal with journal prompts [that ask] thought-provoking questions [at] a set time of the day can really help your child get into the habit of journaling. One of the journals I always recommend is 'Big Life Journal.' They have journals appropriate for specific age ranges.
"These journals allow growing humans to journal in different ways (including drawing), allowing for different ways to learn, understand, connect and reflect," wrote Mawad. 'Big Life Journal'also is designed to help children build confidence, develop social-emotional skills and learn how to set and achieve goals.
A book for even more journaling techniques
If you're interested in learning more journaling techniques, especially in service of healing from childhood trauma and connecting with your "Inner Child" or younger self, Ibrahim recommended the book "Carefrontation.""I spent many years training in Inner Child work with [the author] Dr. Arlene Drake," Ibrahim wrote.
"Carefrontation" suggests one interesting practice, among others: "In Inner Child work, we have the patient journal with both left and right hands to let the inner child speak with the non-dominant hand and then to talk back as a healthy [adult] using the dominant hand," explained Ibrahim. "This way the patient can nurture [that little kid in themselves] and build compassion for the [adult] self."
The Papier Wellness Journal
Based on guidance from the therapists we spoke to, we selected Papier’s Wellness Journal for another excellent mindfulness option. Papier’s journals are an internet-favorite, guiding users through 12 weeks of reflection on goals, habits, moods and intentions. They each have a morning and evening section so you can begin and end each day with a focus on wellness and growth. An extra perk? Their sturdy hardcover and a plethora of fun designs so you can choose the one that best suits you.
Clever Fox's "Self-Care Journal"
We also chose Clever Fox’s popular "Self-Care Journal." It has sections for guided reflection on topics like what brings you joy and what drains you; planning areas for self-care bucket lists and self-care plans for each day, week, month and year; plus weekly and monthly review spaces for you to reflect. It also includes a daily and monthly planner section that you can either use as a catch-all planner or for intentionally scheduling time for personal activities or mental health practices.