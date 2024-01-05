Amazon

A five-minute daily reflection journal with prompts

"For those who struggle to pay attention for long periods of time, or just need something quick to squeeze [in] at some point in the day (could be morning, mid-afternoon, or evening), setting aside five minutes a day to reflect and intentionally check in with yourself in the form of writing can be what you need," wrote Yara Mawad, a Los Angeles-based therapist, in an email to HuffPost. "Guided prompts are useful because they can help you think about questions or subjects that [you] haven’t been thought of before or in awhile, or they can save you from writer's block."



We chose this five-minute daily journal based on Mawad's recommendations. It includes specific prompts designed for cultivating gratitude and self-reflection, including areas to jot down daily highlights, weekly challenges and affirmations. It's specifically designed to be a "journal for people who don't write journals," and its five-minute premise helps ensure that it's a habit that's manageable enough to stick to.



It has enough pages for six months' use and is purposefully undated to ensure that you can start it up at any time.