Working Dogs Deployed To Comfort El Paso Victims, First Responders

Working dogs Rudy and Chanel flew in to El Paso, Texas, on Sunday morning, to assist victims and first responders as they battled to cope with the massacre that left 20 dead and 26 wounded the previous day.
The two would provide “unconditional love and support” to first responders, Methodist Healthcare System said in a post.
ABC affiliate KSAT12 reported the pair would visit multiple first responder stations as well as hospitals within the city.
“The rate of suicides by first responders — firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement — has escalated from one every seven days to one a day,” Methodist Health Systems said in a news release. “These dogs can reach places in the heart no human can.”
The dogs’ regular day job is to provide patients comfort at Methodist Healthcare San Antonio hospitals. They took their first flight Sunday to assist those in need in El Paso.