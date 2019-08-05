Working Dogs Deployed To Comfort El Paso Victims, First Responders

1 / 8 1. Dogs buffer stress.

Petting a dog, or even being in the presence of a dog, much like caring for a baby, can produce a surge in oxytocin, the all-purpose bonding hormone—one scientific term is a “parasympathetic surge.” In layman’s terms, you calm down, chill out. One recent study found that dogs were even better at controlling blood pressure spikes in subjects faced with a difficult task than were spouses—not so surprising when you think about it.

Flickr: fivehanks