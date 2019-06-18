HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

If you find yourself struggling to find office-appropriate summer attire, Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section is a good place to start.

For those who don’t know, “Choose What You Pay” is Everlane’s unique way of selling overstock items on the cheap. Shoppers can choose to pay one of three price tiers for each item, and the company shows a breakdown of how the money is distributed in terms of materials, labor and more. It’s what the brand calls “radical transparency.”

There are currently a ton of summer staples sitting in the “Choose What You Pay Section,” including this lightweight tank dress made of Everlane’s popular “Japanese GoWeave,” a material that’s wrinkle-resistant and transitions seamlessly from your commute to the office to happy hour. It’s no secret that Everlane’s shoes are standouts, and you’ll find plenty of marked down footwear during the event.

It’s worth browsing Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” event before these summer staples sell out. (And they do sell out.) We’ve rounded up a few of our warm-weather wardrobe must-haves so you can spend less time searching and more time styling. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.