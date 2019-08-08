This might be a bit of a stretch, but if you missed the chance to score a pair of Nordstrom’s famous Zella yoga leggings for cheap during the Nordstrom sale, now’s your chance to stock up on name-brand workout gear without breaking the bank.

Right now Outdoor Voices is having a sale with up to 50% off select styles for “Doing Things,” i.e. activewear. We found major markdowns on leotards and wraps for dancing, polos and skirts for tennis and lots (and lots) of leggings for any activity (or lack thereof) you might be interested in. A majority of the leggings are high-waisted and available in a variety of lengths, fits and fun colors. Some pairs even have a pocket in the back of the waistband that’s perfect for storing a phone or keys during downward dog.