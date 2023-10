There’s A Good Chance You’ll Find Your New Favorite Product In This Post

A bottle of truffle seasoning that'll transform your go-to meals with a flavor explosion

My colleague Emma Lord (pictured) is ready to divulge why this stuff is so great: "Okay, I bought this on a whim because there's a sushi place down the street from me that makes truffle avocado sushi rolls and I was like, I need these in my life, but I also need money to live.Since then I've tried it on eggs, on burritos, on potatoes, on chocolate mug cakes, pretty much every sweet and savory thing I can think of. The best part is you really get an excellent bang for your buck —"Yes, I'm a truffle lover to begin with. And, of course, only a truffle is a truffle. But I gotta tell ya this delectable heaven-sent powder is one heck of a more versatile option.(I think the only thing I haven't tried was sprinkling it on ice cream...although LOL). It is a bit salty, so I advise testing the waters first. But I just ordered my 9th and 10th bottle of the Truffle Zest." — Greengirl