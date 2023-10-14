Shoppinghomefall

There’s A Good Chance You’ll Find Your New Favorite Product In This Post

There's a super soft NFL blanket in here for anyone who hasn't given up on their team just yet.
Heather Braga
Amazon

Popular items from this list:

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
An illuminating nail concealer to help you create a trendy mani without having to spend half your paycheck at the salon 💅
Reviewers love how buildable this polish is, and it comes in four shades. Londontown is a small business that primarily sells nail care.

Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" — jenc
$20 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for anyone with an adorable furry friend who is still learning how to control their bladder
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and used to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." — clayton s tonkin
$19.97 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A cushioned bath pillow that'll support your neck, your back and your need to relax and unwind
Bath Haven is a small business.

Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." — Ashley
$46.95 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A chic mixology kit featuring copper utensils and a stylish mahogany stand
Promising review: "Very functional, good quality and very nice looking. Ordered on a Saturday and arrived on that Saturday! I made my first ever Martini the very next day and the kit worked great! Very pleased!" — Dave Russell
$58.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A pair of kojic acid dark spot-remover soaps infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea butter and Castile olive oil
Promising review: "I got this in hopes of lightening my dark inner thighs. It’s been a month of using the bar every time I shower and I see drastic results already. I was a bit suspicious if this would actually work, but if you are on the fence please take this as a sign to get it and try it out. I’m so excited to see how I look in a few months from now because this things works and it works fast!" — puppbear
$11.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A heated beard straightener that can also double as a straightener for the hair on your head
Arkham is a small business!

Promising review: "So far I am very impressed with this beard styler. It seems like a high quality product. I really enjoy how it heats up within seconds and then the temperature can be perfectly adjusted for whatever your needs. This is my first beard straightener and it works way better than my girlfriend’s flat iron on my medium length beard." — Clint Williams
$23.65 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
Extra long oven mitts so when you reach into your oven, you won't risk burning your arms in the process
Promising review: "I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but always put off purchasing. I had a criteria of what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." — Amazon customer
$24.68 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A foot peel mask that'll make you feel like a snake shedding your skin — but the results will be mindblowing
Soft Touch is a small business!

Promising review: "I’ve used quite a few foot peel masks but this is by far the best! The price is amazing and the product is even better. Works fast and efficiently! I will certainly purchase again" — Kimberly Bella
$10.60 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Exercise cards, so you'll be able to put together a savage sweat sesh in the comfort of your own home
NewMe Fitness is a small business!

Promising review: "I'm loving it! It helps me so much! I’ve always dreamed about doing yoga, but I always had problems to figure it out how to do the poses. The cards make that much easier. Now I always do yoga before/after work and I couldn’t be happier about it." — Ana Clara Grove
$18.75 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
And an exercise ball to pair with your new desire to work out at home
URBNFit is a small business. This ball will help increase your stability and full body strength and improve your posture. And if you decide not to work out, it might just be kind of fun to bounce on throughout the day. It's available in five sizes and 12 colors.

Promising review: "This is a nice quality exercise ball made of a thick rubber. The size is great and it was easy to inflate. The pump included was easy to use. There is a spare pin in case you lose or break one. I haven't used it long enough to determine if it's going to be a durable ball yet but so far, so good. The ball is ribbed on the outside for added stability when being used." — Angie
$14.52+ at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
Shower door cleaner you can count on to make your door shine
Promising review: "I recently moved into a new apartment that was very clean. Except my walk-in shower doors. They were in abysmal shape and made my entire bathroom look embarrassingly unkempt. The lime deposits were thick and stubborn; the doors had clearly not been thoroughly cleaned for a long time. After one application and touching up a couple of small but particularly encrusted areas, my doors looked like new ... the glass seemed to disappear entirely!" — SoundByte
$10.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A set of six wool dryer balls that'll act as a natural fabric softener and reduce static cling
Promising review: "I love how soft my clothes feel after drying with these! No worries about detergents from fabric softeners irritating my skin (no matter what they claim about fragrance-free etc) . I usually put four in with each load. Everyone should use these!" — Mommy sharon
$9.95 at Amazon
13
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
Bananagrams, which will bring a smile to any bookworm's face
Bananagrams is a small business! This game combines all the fun of crossword puzzles and Scrabble for a fast-paced challenge anyone who loves words will appreciate.

Promising review: "Definitely a lot of fun! Got this for a friend after having bought two previous versions for us and for some cousins. Everybody loves playing it and ends up spending hours at a time! Helps you learn new words and while not exactly Scrabble, knowing a bunch of two letter words comes in handy when you're trying to win!" — Minion
$14.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A rechargeable clip-on reading light to attach directly to your novel
I purchased this lil' gadget when my son was first born and slept in a bassinet in our room. I wasn't always ready to go to sleep at 8 p.m. but I did want to curl up in my bed and read — this light let me do exactly that without waking the baby. Big parenting win, if you ask me. It has three colored light options and five brightness settings, so you can set it to the perfect brightness for your eyes.

Promising review: "This little light is the best thing I’ve bought on Amazon! It’s so bright and easy to use." — Faith Chase
$15.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A magical floating bookshelf you can mount next to your bed to prevent your "to be read" stack from piling up on your bedroom floor
The smaller ones can hold up to 15 pounds! BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd loves hers: "I love my floating bookshelves because they save a lot of space and since I colorized them, they look like fun decor in my room. It definitely helps me get excited about reading more since they're so cute and visible. The shelves were also super easy to hang and, as you can see, they're very sturdy."

They're available in two sizes, two color, and as a set of three.
$11.45+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A cleaning brush that'll assist in removing dirt and scuffs from suede and Nubuck materials
Shacke is a small business!

Promising review: "I rarely write reviews but I just received this and it's amazing. I had a grease stain on my new Uggs that I was so sad about. Corn starch almost ruined them. This brush minimized (if not totally removed) the stain. I love that no chemicals are involved and it's pure magic. I'll use this on all of my suede shoes moving forward. Get it!" — Jennifer
$6.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A pair of horizontal glasses, because if you're planning to dedicate an entire evening to reading and relaxing, you absolutely must be able to lounge at the same time
Promising review: "I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought. I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down. Such a great buy!" — Kivy
$11.95 at Amazon
18
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A bottle of truffle seasoning that'll transform your go-to meals with a flavor explosion
My colleague Emma Lord (pictured) is ready to divulge why this stuff is so great: "Okay, I bought this on a whim because there's a sushi place down the street from me that makes truffle avocado sushi rolls and I was like, I need these in my life, but I also need money to live. I decided to DIY it with a regular $4 avocado roll and this seasoning and the umami bliss of it all basically exploded my brain. Since then I've tried it on eggs, on burritos, on potatoes, on chocolate mug cakes, pretty much every sweet and savory thing I can think of. The best part is you really get an excellent bang for your buck — it's so flavorful that I've been using this for months now and have barely made a dent in the container!"

Promising review: "Yes, I'm a truffle lover to begin with. And, of course, only a truffle is a truffle. But I gotta tell ya this delectable heaven-sent powder is one heck of a more versatile option. Utterly AMAZING on popcorn, in eggs, added to soups and sauces to layer flavors, veggies, PASTA...the list is endless (I think the only thing I haven't tried was sprinkling it on ice cream...although LOL). It is a bit salty, so I advise testing the waters first. But I just ordered my 9th and 10th bottle of the Truffle Zest." — Greengirl
$13.99 at Amazon
19
Everneat / Etsy
A 100% natural oven scrub you can rely on to finally remove any grease or leftover sauces from inside your most-used appliance
It also comes with a metallic scrubber! Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in natural cleaning products.

Promising review: "Love everything about this! Love the scent and the clean it provides! We could not get our oven window clean with any previous product — this did it in seconds :)" —Elizabeth Rowe
$19.99 at Amazon$19.99 at Etsy
20
www.amazon.com
A dryer vent cleaner attachment that'll pull all of the hard-to-reach pieces of lint out of your dryer
This adapter is compatible with most vacuum cleaner pipes, so all you have to do is attach it to your vacuum and guide it around your dryer to suck up excess and hard-to-reach lint. Too much lint buildup not only slows down the drying process, but it's also a fire hazard, so this handy device can actually be considered a safety tool!

Promising review: "Yes, we had a sock in our dryer vent!! This past summer, the lint trap broke on our dryer. Our kids ran the dryer regardless! What a disaster. Received my vacuum kit today, and now my clothes are dry! I sucked up the sock, as well as a piece of lint roller tape. Great product!" — Laurel Enoch
$9.34+ at Amazon (originally $19.99)
21
Amazon
A trio of adorable ceramic ghosts you can count on to look spectre-cular
Promising review: "My little guys came in absolutely perfect condition, and were packaged with a lot of foam padding inside their box so they were safe and snug!!! I adore them to bits. Perfect for the spooky mood. You can’t go wrong. I promise, you will adore these guys. Adopt some little ghosts and give them a loving home, it is 10000% worth it." — RCG1105
$19.99 at Amazon
22
Marley's Monsters / Etsy
A set of Unpaper Towels that can be tossed in the wash and be reused
Reviewers say these are just as absorbent as the paper ones, and they'll look cute on your counter, too! Marley's Monsters is a family-owned small biz based in Eugene, Oregon, making eco-friendly home goods, from reusable plastic wrap alternatives to garbage pail liners.

Promising review: "Really glad I invested in these! They do a great job cleaning up and it’s really easy to roll them back up on the holder. I wanted just basic, traditional white, but was really nervous doing so — however, the marks and stains remove fairly easily. If you’re on the fence about making the switch to reusable paper towels, just go for it and get these!" — Kayla Simons
24-pack: $64.99+ at Amazon24-pack with wooden holder: $96 at Etsy
23
www.amazon.com
A perfectly curvy JW Pei shoulder bag available in so many gorgeous styles you might not be able to resist adding more than one to your cart
JW Pei is an Asian- and family-owned brand with minimalist accessory designs that are made with sustainable vegan materials. This item is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

Promising review: "The material on this bag is so smooth and soft and it feels so luxurious for the price. Such a pretty every day bag." — Jessica Arbelaez
$76.49 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A naturally dried bouquet featuring autumnal colors you'll be complimented on anytime someone notices them in your home
Promising review: "This exceeded my expectations. It's definitely a good value for the money. I love the colors and variety of stems — it looks beautiful!" — IS
$20.99+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A set of natural wood serving spoons that'll make you way more motivated to host a cozy Sunday dinner
Promising review: "This is a great hostess gift or a nice addition for those who enjoy entertaining. The pieces will enhance your charcuterie boards with an added touch of class." — Linda V. Cassidy
$28.50 at Amazon
26
BaubleBar
A customized NFL throw blanket to keep you company on Sunday Funday
You can customize each blanket with up to nine characters, available for 25 teams.
$98 at Amazon
27
Amazon
A three-in-one convertible "reading chair" that has a spot to charge your phone/Kindle, a cup holder, a side pocket to keep your current read in, and pulls out into a full sleeper bed
Check out a TikTok of the reading chair in action. There's even hidden storage at the bottom you can fill with MORE books (or, you know, sheets/pillows).

Promising review: "Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb. I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease. The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in." — Calvin Andrews
$269.99+ at Amazon
28
Amazon
A machine-washable bath mat, because why shouldn't you bring your love of all things autumn into the bathroom?
It's available in 11 styles.

Promising review: "I am really happy with this product! It's super soft and it fits in my small bathroom perfectly. I can't wait for Halloween so I was happy to order this a little early." — Nakayla
$16.99+ at Amazon
29
Pottery Barn Kids
Glow-in-the-dark sheets covered in Halloween illustrations you should absolutely sleep on all year
These spooktacular sheets are from Rifle Paper Co's collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids. I got these for my son's crib and I wish I had known they had the sizing available for my own bed! They're so cute and they really do glow when you turn off the lights. Amazing. They're available in twin–queen sizing.
$22.50+ at Pottery Barn Kids
30
www.amazon.com
A "Cup Cozy Pillow," an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your living room
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers. Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action. It features a spot to hold your remote, two mugs, and two additional beverages. You honestly may never want to leave your couch again.

Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" — Amber
$34.99 at Amazon
31
Goodful
A colorful 500-piece puzzle you'll likely get so invested in you'll call off plans
Get it from BuzzFeed's Goodful shop for $28.
$28 at Goodful
32
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
"B Is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet" board book that teaches ABCs in the cutest, spookiest way possible
My favorite thing to do is swap out all of the books in my son's room to reflect the current season or whatever holiday is up next. I recently received a copy of this book (and a bunch of others from the same illustrator) and am obsessed. The artistry is SO lovely and it'll be a very fun way to introduce spooky season to my kiddo. I would absolutely pick this up for myself even if I didn't have a child — the cover is just so lovely all on its own!

Promising review: "These books are sooooo beautifully illustrated! I’m obsessed with them and my one-year-old absolutely loves them! They’re super sturdy as well so they will hold up to some rough handling. I will definitely be buying more!" — peggy
$8.99 at Amazon
33
Amazon
A set of pearly hair clips so pretty you'll want to start planning all of your outfits around them
Promising review: "I am wearing these a lot and they appear pretty sturdy. I have worn almost every day since opening the package! Look like they came from an expensive boutique. Worth the purchase." — Josh and Margaret
$7.99 at Amazon
34
Paintbox
And limited edition press-on nails from Paintbox that'll make your at-home mani look just like the real thing
Promising review: "Loved these! The design is so cute, I received tons of compliments and everyone was shocked they were press-ons. The designs are really unique in regards to what else is on the market — there is nothing else I've found that has the same vibe. The nails are really lightweight, easy to gently shape to fit your nail beds, and a breeze to apply. I love the glue brush — much easier and cleaner application than the squeeze tube usually found with other press-ons. They stayed on really well for almost 2 weeks before I saw any lifting. Soaking in warm soapy water made removal fairly easy." — Megan
$28 at Paintbox

Before You Go

J.Jill Wearever pleated trousers

Fall Fashion Staples That Women Over 50 Swear By

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE