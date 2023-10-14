There’s A Good Chance You’ll Find Your New Favorite Product In This Post

Popular items from this list:
- An illuminating nail concealer to help you create a trendy mani without having to spend half your paycheck at the salon
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for anyone with an adorable furry friend who is still learning how to control their bladder
- A pair of kojic acid dark spot-remover soaps infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea butter and Castile olive oil
1
An illuminating nail concealer to help you create a trendy mani without having to spend half your paycheck at the salon 💅
2
Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for anyone with an adorable furry friend who is still learning how to control their bladder
3
A cushioned bath pillow that'll support your neck, your back and your need to relax and unwind
4
A chic mixology kit featuring copper utensils and a stylish mahogany stand
5
A pair of kojic acid dark spot-remover soaps infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea butter and Castile olive oil
6
A heated beard straightener that can also double as a straightener for the hair on your head
7
Extra long oven mitts so when you reach into your oven, you won't risk burning your arms in the process
8
A foot peel mask that'll make you feel like a snake shedding your skin — but the results will be mindblowing
9
Exercise cards, so you'll be able to put together a savage sweat sesh in the comfort of your own home
10
And an exercise ball to pair with your new desire to work out at home
11
Shower door cleaner you can count on to make your door shine
12
A set of six wool dryer balls that'll act as a natural fabric softener and reduce static cling
13
Bananagrams, which will bring a smile to any bookworm's face
14
A rechargeable clip-on reading light to attach directly to your novel
15
A magical floating bookshelf you can mount next to your bed to prevent your "to be read" stack from piling up on your bedroom floor
16
A cleaning brush that'll assist in removing dirt and scuffs from suede and Nubuck materials
17
A pair of horizontal glasses, because if you're planning to dedicate an entire evening to reading and relaxing, you absolutely must be able to lounge at the same time
18
A bottle of truffle seasoning that'll transform your go-to meals with a flavor explosion
19
A 100% natural oven scrub you can rely on to finally remove any grease or leftover sauces from inside your most-used appliance
20
A dryer vent cleaner attachment that'll pull all of the hard-to-reach pieces of lint out of your dryer
21
A trio of adorable ceramic ghosts you can count on to look spectre-cular
22
A set of Unpaper Towels that can be tossed in the wash and be reused
23
A perfectly curvy JW Pei shoulder bag available in so many gorgeous styles you might not be able to resist adding more than one to your cart
24
A naturally dried bouquet featuring autumnal colors you'll be complimented on anytime someone notices them in your home
25
A set of natural wood serving spoons that'll make you way more motivated to host a cozy Sunday dinner
26
A customized NFL throw blanket to keep you company on Sunday Funday
27
A three-in-one convertible "reading chair" that has a spot to charge your phone/Kindle, a cup holder, a side pocket to keep your current read in, and pulls out into a full sleeper bed
28
A machine-washable bath mat, because why shouldn't you bring your love of all things autumn into the bathroom?
29
Glow-in-the-dark sheets covered in Halloween illustrations you should absolutely sleep on all year
30
A "Cup Cozy Pillow," an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your living room
31
A colorful 500-piece puzzle you'll likely get so invested in you'll call off plans
32
"B Is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet" board book that teaches ABCs in the cutest, spookiest way possible
33
A set of pearly hair clips so pretty you'll want to start planning all of your outfits around them
34
And limited edition press-on nails from Paintbox that'll make your at-home mani look just like the real thing