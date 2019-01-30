HuffPost Finds

There's A Lot Of Cozy Stuff On Sale At Anthropologie Today

Get 50 percent off sweaters, accessories and throws.

You can get up 50 percent off select clothing, cold weather accessories and throw blankets at Anthropologie today to their cozy essentials flash sale.

Now that you’ve KonMarie’d your closet, it’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with sweaters, blankets and more to get you through winter’s chill. And with the Polar Vortex of our generation gripping much of the U.S., who could say no to anothe warm sweater?

That said, you can also get an extra 40 percent off sale items, which FYI is filled with cute accessories, shoes and more.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite finds so you can finalize your cart before the flash sale ends at midnight:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
This timeless tunic top
Anthropologie
Add this to your cart for $59, originally $89.
2
A knitted kimono
Anthropologie
Find this for $60, originally $118
3
This darling shift dress
Anthropologie
Originally $140, add it to your cart for $84.
4
This cozy cardigan
Anthropologie
Get it for $139, originally $198.
5
This statement skirt
Anthropologie
Find it for $74, originally $148.
6
This parka
Anthropologie
Originally $300, get it for $180.
