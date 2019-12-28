HuffPost Finds

There's A Lot Of Leopard Print On Sale At The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Animal prints aren't going away anytime soon and luckily, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is filled with leopard print shoes, sweaters and coats 🐆

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you're a fan of leopard print, we've got good news: Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is filled with them.&nbsp;
If you’re a leopard print lover, you’re in luck: animal prints, like snakeskin and cheetah, don’t show any signs of leaving. You’ve probably already pounced on the trend and bought a thing or two that has an animal print.

And if you’re hoping to add more leopard print to your wardrobe, now’s your chance. While we’ve found Madewell markdowns, a faux leather jacket that’s half-off and a fan-favorite Natori bra at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, we couldn’t help but notice that there’s a lot of leopard print on sale, too.

So as our own little ode to leopard print (which is one of our favorite trends, too), we found all of the best leopard print that’s marked down at Nordstrom — including shoes, sweaters and coats.

Here’s the leopard print that we’ve spotted at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale:

1
Loveappella Palm Print Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $35.
2
Halogen Elyssa Buckle Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $90, get these now for $54.
3
Maralyn & Me Leopard Teddy Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $78, get it now for $47.
4
Madewell Texture & Thread Blazer Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $128, get it now for $100.
5
Sam Edelman Lior Genuine Calf Hair Loafer
Nordstrom
Originally $140, get these now for $98.
6
Tory Burch Gigi T Logo Pointy Toe Flat
Nordstrom
Originally $328, get these now for $220.
7
Bardot Leopard Print Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $189, get it now for $113.
8
Mali + Lili Lola Vegan Leather Round Top Handle Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $74, get it now for $44.
9
Dolce Vita Bel Genuine Calf Hair Bootie
Nordstrom
Originally $160, get these now for $96.
10
Literal Leopard Silk Side Slit Slipdress
Nordstrom
Originally $148, get it now for $100.
11
BP. Smocked Long Sleeve Minidress
Nordstrom
Originally $55, get it now for $33. It also comes in plus sizes.
12
Sanctuary Social Standard Leopard High Waist Ankle Skinny Pants (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $99, get these in $59.
13
Marc Fisher Zalaly Genuine Calf Hair Pump
Nordstrom
Originally $175, get these now for $70.
14
MINKPINK Let It Happen Faux Fur Reversible Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $149, get it now for $89.
15
Levi's Leopard Faux Shearling Trim Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $130, get it now for $119.
16
Sanctuary Lenox Open Front Cardigan (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $109, get it now for $65.
17
RD Style Leopard Jacquard Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $79, get it now for $47.
18
Madewell Leopard Cardigan Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $148, get it now for $118.
19
Cole Haan Hara Genuine Calf Hair Chelsea Bootie
Nordstrom
Originally $185, get these now for $111.
20
Avec Les Filles Leopard Print Long Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $249, get it now for $125.
21
Jeffrey Campbell Hendry Genuine Calf Hair Penny Loafer
Nordstrom
Originally $165, get these now for $124.
22
1901 Twill Pencil Skirt
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it now for $41.
23
Sanctuary Sia Leopard Print Denim Miniskirt
Nordstrom
Originally $89, get it now for $53.
24
BP. Animal Print Mesh Top
Nordstrom
Originally $29, get it now for $17. It also comes in plus sizes.
25
Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat
Nordstrom
Originally $58, get it now for $38.
