Theresa May Tells MPs She Will Resign As PM After Brexit

May told MPs this has been a “testing time for our country and our party”, and said “we’re almost ready to start a new chapter and build that brighter future.”

But she said she had understood the mood of the parliamentary party, and of the desire for “a new approach, and new leadership, in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations.”



“I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party,” she said. “I ask everyone in this room to back the deal so we can complete our historic duty – to deliver on the decision of the British people and leave the European Union with a smooth and orderly exit.”

The prime minister has hinted that she might bring back her deal and ask MPs to vote on it for a third time, possibly on Friday.