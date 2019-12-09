HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Amazon Give yourself or a loved one the gift of silence with these Bose noise-cancelling headphones that are on sale right now at Amazon.

With carolers singing in the streets, bells ringing back and forth and shopping bags filled with gifts swinging around, it might seem like it’s going to be a long and loud holiday season.

And while you might have already bought new AirPods or rose gold Beats on Black Friday, you might have missed out on getting headphones that’ll give you the peace and quiet you’ve been hoping for after the busy weeks leading up to Thanksgiving. But the end of the year isn’t less busy, unfortunately, and you’ll hearing a lot of noise until that ball drops.

If you’re feeling like you want to shut off some of that noise, you’re going to need noise-cancelling headphones that’ll last you through the season and into the new year. Fortunately, we found a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that are on sale on Amazon as a part of the site’s 12 Days of Deals.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are originally $349 on Amazon and are on sale right now for $279. They have a 4.4-star rating and over 3,000 reviews. Just be sure to get these quick, since the deal’s live only for a limited time.

If you’re not into giving your ears the gift of these headphones, you could get them for the techie in your life or someone in your life who’s hard to shop for.

All three colors of these headphones — black, silver and rose gold — are on sale. But only the black and silver colors have Amazon’s Alexa built-in. With the press of a button, you’ll be able to access Alexa and switch from listening to the week’s weather to playing your favorite playlist to creating a list of to-dos for the day. They have up to 20 hours of battery life so they’re perfect for a day’s commute.

These headphones have three levels of cancellation so you can adjust the level of noise that you want to block out with the Bose Connect app. Not only can these headphones be paired with Bluetooth, they are Bose AR enabled. Bose AR is an audio-only version of augmented reality, so you’ll be able to keep your eyes up while your ears get an augmented reality experience.