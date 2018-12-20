These Cole Haan Ankle Booties Are 40-Percent Off Right Now

Maybe you’re looking for a last-minute gift for the woman who has everything, or you did some snooping and realized none of your gifters got the hint about you wanting new boots for Christmas.

Whatever your motive, there’s honestly always a good reason to buy another pair of shoes — especially around the holiday season when you need boots that are comfortable and go with everything, or a pair of shoes that won’t outshine your holiday party outfit.

Zappos

Block-heeled ankle boots are the quintessential shoe that you can easily dress up or down, depending on your outfit. Whether you love the sophisticated look of leather riding boots or want a pair of winter boots that you can actually wear to the office, there’s a boot style out there for everyone.

Zappos

While your holiday shopping spree might be coming to a close, there’s no worse regret than a missed sale opportunity, which is why we had to share these Cole Haan Harrington Grand Buckle Booties. They’re currently on sale for $135 at Zappos, originally priced at $220 — that’s 39 percent off the original price!

This classic bootie is available in sizes 5 to 11 and comes in a variety of materials for every occasion, from leather and suede to calf hair. Plus, they come in five different colors: black, chocolate, tan, gray and leopard. Yes, leopard.

It has a full side-zip closure and rounded toe, with a decorative gold buckle for a glint of shine. The stacked two-inch block heel and rubber outsole make this boot a comfortable choice for pretty much any occasion.

Zappos