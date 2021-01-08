These Hilarious #WorstFirstDate Tweets Explain What Not To Do When Dating

We’ve all been there: You’re at a romantic restaurant, the evening couldn’t be going better, and then — just when the moment is right — your date starts slurping down a big bowl of straight barbecue sauce.

Yum.

For this week’s “Hashtags” segment, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon asked for #WorstFirstDate fails, and the resulting tweets are basically a how-to-guide of what not to do on a date.

The tweets teach valuable life lessons, such as don’t tell your date their eyes look like muddy pond water, and don’t accidentally text them “I love you” when they go to the bathroom. Although, to the tweeter who said their date brought roast beef sandwiches in their pants to the movies, how’d you let that one get away?

See Fallon’s favorite funny tweets below, and watch the segment above:

First date, nice restaurant, he picks up the butter knife and uses it as a backscratcher. Game over! #worstfirstdate #icouldnteat — Cindy Pagnotta (@SammysMom22) January 6, 2021

He used a lint roller on my shirt and pants before he would let me in his car. #WorstFirstDate — Jennifer (@denise_9973) January 6, 2021

In a movie my date pulled two roast beef sandwiches out of his cargo pants and offer me one. #WorstFirstDate — Julia (@fangirlibrarian) January 7, 2021

#WorstFirstDate I had was when my date picked a BBQ restaurant for dinner, ordered a large bowl of sauce, and ate it with a spoon ... like soup. Just the sauce. I finished my sandwich and left. @FallonTonight — Monta F. Vaden (@MontaFaith) January 7, 2021

Date went to the bathroom & had been gone several minutes. So I texted my roommate who had been in an argument w her ex. Except I had accidentally sent it to my date.

So while pooping he received a text from me on our 1st date that said, “Are you ok? I love you.” #WorstFirstDate — Allison (@AlleyDalley) January 6, 2021

After looking at the menu I said “I think I’ll have the lobster”. He said “Have whatever you want, it’s your money”. #WorstFirstDate — Kim Hazelton (@kimhazelton2) January 6, 2021

I went out with a guy and he told me my eyes were the colour of muddy pond water #worstfirstdate — nicole 🐝 needs a nap (@sleepynicoleVO) January 6, 2021

