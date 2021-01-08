These Hilarious #WorstFirstDate Tweets Explain What Not To Do When Dating

We’ve all been there: You’re at a romantic restaurant, the evening couldn’t be going better, and then — just when the moment is right — your date starts slurping down a big bowl of straight barbecue sauce.
Yum.
For this week’s “Hashtags” segment, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon asked for #WorstFirstDate fails, and the resulting tweets are basically a how-to-guide of what not to do on a date.
The tweets teach valuable life lessons, such as don’t tell your date their eyes look like muddy pond water, and don’t accidentally text them “I love you” when they go to the bathroom. Although, to the tweeter who said their date brought roast beef sandwiches in their pants to the movies, how’d you let that one get away?
See Fallon’s favorite funny tweets below, and watch the segment above: