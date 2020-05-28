NOW PLAYING

These Prisoners Were Released During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Prisons across the nation have become COVID-19 hotspots, as institutions are unable to maintain social distancing rules, and often have a lack of sanitary supplies. Many states have considered releasing prisoners who pose no threat to society. But how many prisoners are actually being released? Turns out, not many. Donald Kagan and Basil Powell are two formerly incarcerated people who were released during the global pandemic.