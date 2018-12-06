These Sale Sam Edelman Heels Will Get You Through Spring Wedding Season

KARRASTOCK via Getty Images

Wedding season is coming, which means your weekends will soon be loaded with engagement parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners and, obviously, weddings.

It’s no secret that Americans spend a lot to attend weddings. More than $700, actually, when you factor in gifts, travel, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, showers and attire for the big day. Multiple that by in the number of ceremonies 20- and 30-somethings attend each spring and summer, and you’ve spent all of your money on weddings.

Of course, that number varies based on things like U.S. region, whether you travel for the wedding and more, but even that conservative estimate shows just how much guests shell out to celebrate the happy couple.

That said, saving every bit you can on things you’ll wear to the all of the weddings you’ll be attending this year is definitely worth it. That’s why these on-sale Sam Edelman heels caught our eye.

These Sam Edelman Harrah suede heels are on sale at Zappos today ― and only today ― for 42 percent off. Normally $130, these stunning stilettos are only $76 today, saving you more than $50 on these perfect wedding guest shoes.

These suede heels have a classic pointed-toe silhouette that’ll compliment maxi and midi wedding guest dresses and even a more unconventional wedding guest jumpsuit. They come in two colors (black and tan), so they’re perfect for indoor or outdoor receptions, spring or summer weddings, and have a cushioned footbed for those late-night DJ sessions.

Get them now while they’re on sale at Zappos, and you’ll be set for upcoming spring and summer wedding season.