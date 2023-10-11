These Tech Items Are The Best Deals On Fall Prime Day

Amazon

A Theragun deep tissue massage gun (42% off)

I don't say this lightly, but I believe the Theragun is something of a miracle. I deal with a lot of shoulder pain from tight, knotted muscles that at times make it difficult to function. This is the only thing that has helped ease my pain and unknot my muscles thanks to its powerful deep tissue massage, and it works for me in a matter of minutes. Best of all, you're able to administer the massage to yourself since it's a compact, handheld device. Anyone would be lucky to receive this as a gift — so lucky that, frankly, you should consider also gifting it to yourself.



It has five muscle massager speeds and six attachments so you can customize your treatment exactly to your needs.