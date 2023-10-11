These Tech Items Are The Best Deals On Fall Prime Day

Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed. As always, don’t forget to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the best deals.
I believe that technology is at its best when it makes our lives easier and more fulfilling. All these Amazon Prime Day tech finds do just that, combining practicality with the ability to make our lives more fun, engaging and often a little more manageable.
These Prime Big Deal Days discounts also make these products a better value and more accessible than ever, so you can be strategic about getting the most out of your money. Whether you’re buying for yourself or for a loved one, you can’t go wrong with these options ranging from handy stocking stuffers to thoughtful and wow-worthy splurges.
Read on for what I think are some of the best tech picks this October Prime Day, including a game-changing robot-vacuum, a downright awesome alarm clock that mimics the sun rising, a heated eye massager that I literally don’t go anywhere without and a turntable record player that combines the best of nostalgia with today’s technology.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A bestselling Kindle Paperwhite (32% off)
I invested in a Kindle during Prime Day last year, and it's one of the best purchases I've made. I love being able to carry it around knowing that it's holding dozens of my books nearly weightlessly, so I can take it on trips, on errands, and up and down the stairs easily. Plus, it has adjustable warm light so you can read late into the night without straining your eyes. The battery life lasts seemingly forever and it's even waterproof. I was a stickler for physical books until I tried the Kindle — now I'm a total convert.
An Apple MagSafe portable charger and power bank (15% off)
Versatile and lightweight, this MagSafe portable charger and power bank works as a charger when plugged in and as a power bank when you take it on the go. It automatically gives your phone juice, so you never need to turn it on or off. If you use a power adapter higher than 20 watts, you can charge both the pack and your phone at the same time, saving you time and extra cables. This makes for a great practical item to get on sale or a useful present your people will love to get.
A Theragun deep tissue massage gun (42% off)
I don't say this lightly, but I believe the Theragun is something of a miracle. I deal with a lot of shoulder pain from tight, knotted muscles that at times make it difficult to function. This is the only thing that has helped ease my pain and unknot my muscles thanks to its powerful deep tissue massage, and it works for me in a matter of minutes. Best of all, you're able to administer the massage to yourself since it's a compact, handheld device. Anyone would be lucky to receive this as a gift — so lucky that, frankly, you should consider also gifting it to yourself.
It has five muscle massager speeds and six attachments so you can customize your treatment exactly to your needs.
Apple Watch SE second generation (20% off)
Apple's second generation of its beloved smart watch has everything you need to stay connected, track health and fitness goals and also includes safety features such as fall and crash detection. The watch can seamlessly pair with all your other Apple services and devices and comes in several colors and band options.
Apple AirPods Pros (up to 24% off)
Upgrade your workout, daily commute and general podcast listening with a pair of second-generation AirPods Pros. With active noise cancellation and transparency mode, these AirPods can let you get totally absorbed in your music or let some noise through so you can be safe while out and about. They're water- and sweat-resistant so you can wear them in the rain or during a high-intensity jog. Best of all, they come with four different-sized silicone tips, only take an hour to charge and have up to 6 hours of playtime with active noise canceling.
Apple 2020 MacBook Air laptop (25% off)
This 13.3-inch laptop is slim but surprisingly powerful thanks to Apple’s M1 chip and 8-core CPU. It boasts 8GB of memory and a crisp display that promises sharper text and more intense colors. Apple promises that this machine offers 3.5x faster performance than its previous iteration — all while consuming a fraction of the energy.
A highly-rated TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system (36% off)
This game-changing, endlessly practical Wi-Fi system is designed to eliminate your home of the dreaded "dead zones" that so many of us live with — like when you're trying to scroll through Instagram in bed or catch up on emails on your couch, but the Wi-Fi signal is so poor that nothing loads.
This promises to provide better coverage than traditional Wi-Fi routers thanks to its two high-powered units that work together to create a "mesh" network that covers homes up to 5,500 square feet (for even larger homes, you can purchase an add-on unit
). It operates on a single password-protected Wi-Fi network that can accommodate up to 100 devices.
An extra perk? It includes free anti-virus software, optional parental controls and QoS.
A self-emptying Roomba (42% off)
This model of the famous robo-vacuum is on sale for October Prime Day — and it has even more perks than the original
, including the ability to empty itself (!) and a smart mapping feature that allows it to clean more efficiently over time as it learns the contours of your space. It's designed to clean carpets just as well as hardwood floors, and pet owners swear
by it for keeping floors hair-free.
The best part about the Roomba? It helps make daily life more manageable by taking vacuuming off the hands of folks who are already overworked or dealing with stress; as one reviewer writes
, they can just set the Roomba to clean while they're out and return home to a clean floor. Frankly, it's a gift that just keeps getting better — and I don't think it's an exaggeration to say it may just be the best gift your loved one has ever received (doubly so if they have pets).
You can control it with an app on your phone, and it's compatible with Alexa-enabled devices
.
A high fidelity turntable and vinyl record player (30% off)
If you miss the vinyl record players of yesterday, this quality machine may be what you've been looking for. Reviewers are obsessed
with its rich sound quality and impressive value, and it has the ability to spin at both 33 and 45 RPM speeds. It also gives you the option to stream music via wireless Bluetooth connectivity or its outlets.
Coupled with a magnetic cartridge, adjustable counterweight and quality amplifier, this piece balances nostalgia and modern technology at a level far above its budget-friendly price. Reviewers agree
: This is the one to get, especially when you can save.
A portable charger for iPhones (41% off)
Forgot to charge your phone last night, leaving you at 17% for the whole day? At the airport awaiting a multi-hour flight and realize you forgot a charger? Trying to call a ride-sharing service but your phone is about to die?
You never think you need a portable charger until you emphatically do need one. This highly-rated iWalk power bank will have your and your loved ones' backs when you need it. It's small enough to keep in a purse or backpack without adding extra weight, and can even fit in your pocket. It works with iPhone models 6-14 and is also available in a version for Android
and Samsung Galaxy
phones.
It'd be a great stocking stuffer for your loved ones, too. It's available in multiple colors.
Samsung The Frame TV (up to 34% off)
This gorgeous "framed" television doubles as an innovative personal art exhibit. When you're not using it as a television, it becomes an art display that you can use to show your own photos or artwork from Samsung's store. You'll love its intense colors and clear pictures, whether you're streaming movies or admiring Van Gogh.
Plus, you can customize your frame lining with a choice of five different bezel options. The TV is available in seven sizes.
A portable color photo printer and starter bundle (20% off)
This Bluetooth-enabled, pocket-sized portable printer can print photos on demand from your smartphone or social media, giving you the ability to print out your most cherished photos. You can use them to start a scrapbook or to keep on your nightstand, your desk, or anywhere else you spend a lot of your time — without having to spend even more time on your phone to enjoy them. You can also print out pictures to give to family and friends on the spot!
Even better, it uses zero ink technology to print photos, so you won't have to spend money replenishing costly toner. It's a perfect gift for young and older folks alike.
It comes with a starter bundle including HP photo paper, a case, photo album, and hanging frames so you can start using it immediately, though you can also get even more photo paper here
. It's also available in a starter pack with a pearl colored printer
.
A smart digital photo frame (43% off)
I think this digital photo frame is one of the coolest things around. It displays an auto-rotating photo slideshow straight from your phone; friends and family can also send photos or videos under 15 seconds from anywhere in the world, so you or a loved one loved one can experience special moments almost in real time no matter how far away.
It's an especially touching gift for folks who live far away from family or don't use social media, helping them feel more connected to loved ones and up-to-date on what's happening in their lives.
It's also designed to be as intuitive as possible, including touchscreen abilities that make it easy to use. It's available in multiple frame sizes.
Samsung curved gaming monitor (36% off)
Needless to say, this curved gaming monitor — purportedly Samsung's largest — will blow the mind of any gamer in your life. Its curve is designed to match that of the human eye, helping gamers experience maximum immersion with as little eye strain as possible. Its width is a whopping twice the size of regular QHD monitor, and it's made with quantum dot technology that provides extra vivid colors and incredibly detailed images. To me, this splurge-worthy piece is nothing short of extraordinary — and the fact that you can snag it at a discount makes it that much sweeter.
A six-pack of colorful USB-C iPhone chargers (75% off)
One thing I know for sure is that you can never have too many charging cables, because somehow you're always short a few. That makes these colorful Apple-certified charging cords a perfect little stocking stuffer and generally a wise investment. The pack includes cables with three different lengths so you can customize their use to your needs, and they're designed to withstand bending and support fast charging.
I also love that because of their unique colors, your friends and family won't accidentally take one home thinking it's theirs (or try to sneak one away).
A mini projector and projector screen (35% off)
If you've always wanted to watch movies or home videos on a dreamy home theater projector (can't just be me), this is your chance.
This highly-rated pick has powerful built-in speakers and is designed to project images at a brightness that's purportedly 50% higher than competitors, making your watching experience extra easy and comfortable. It's also designed to be quieter than other models due to its built-in cooling system.
Your evenings will be that much cozier, and you might even manage to impress your teenager. It comes with its own projector screen and is compatible with HDMI
and USB
cables (if you need an adaptor in addition to cables, this is a good option
).
An airplane phone holder mount (47% off)
If you or a loved one travel a lot, this handy in-flight phone mount that reviewers call
a "legit gem" might just be your new best friend.
Built to be compatible with any smartphone size, it mounts securely to the seat in front of you so you can watch movies and TV even if your airplane (or train or bus) doesn't have a screen or options for streaming.
What's more, it can attach to your table, luggage handles, gym equipment and more so wherever you are, you can stream shows. That makes this an even more versatile and practical find, and a no-brainer gift.
A Renpho heated eye mask and massager (54% off)
The Renpho heated eye massager may be my most prized possession. It's designed to massage the area around your eyes, temples, and brows while heating up to 104 degrees for a treatment that I can only describe as heavenly — and reviewers echo this, too, with one calling
it "heaven for your eyeballs." (They took the words right out of my mouth.)
It's the only thing that reliably works to ease my migraines, and it is incredibly relaxing — so much so that it often literally puts me to sleep. I find it so helpful for my stress and anxiety that I use it almost every night, and I never leave it behind when I travel. Reviewers love
it for easing dry eyes and eye strain, too.
It has five different massage settings, Bluetooth capability, and the option to play built-in classical music or no sound at all. (I usually choose to put it on silent.) It's available in four colors.
The Marshall wireless Bluetooth speaker (43% off)
This iconic, highly-rated Marshall Stanmore II speaker delivers clean, precise audio at any sound level and is designed to maintain Bluetooth connectivity at an impressive range of up to 30 feet. Perfect for music lovers and musicians, it gives you the ability to customize its sound to your exact liking with its top panel analogue controls. You can also adjust the sound with its Marshall Bluetooth app.
It's available in two colors.
A portable clip-on speaker (44% off)
Music aficionados will also love this portable JBL Clip 4 speaker, which delivers rich sound and head-nodding bass with a carabiner design that makes it easy to take on the go. Designed to be waterproof and dust-proof, it streams music wirelessly through Bluetooth and is powered by battery (included with purchase). It's available in 13 colors.
A three-in-one charging station for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch (50% off)
This wireless charger promises to juice an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at the same time for more organized, convenient charging — and the added benefit of a less cluttered bedside table or desk.
It's designed with an anti-slip base to help keep devices secure, and has a sensor light to let you know when your items are charging. (The light sensor is touch-enabled, so you can elect to turn off this light if you prefer by tapping it). It promises to work with most phone cases.
It comes with a charger for the station, plus a watch adaptor cable you use as part of setting the product up. It's available in six colors.
A game-changing sunrise alarm clock (20% off)
This sunrise alarm clock is an exceptionally cool find: It helps heavy sleepers and kids wake up more easily by adjusting its lighting from 10% to 100% brightness 30 minutes before its alarm goes off so the body can prepare to wake up. (You can also customize the sunrise light to begin 20 or 10 minutes before the alarm depending on your preference.)
It also has an FM radio, a snooze function, multiple lighting brightness and alarm sound options and a nightlight function.
Reviewers attest
that it makes waking up feel "gentle and peaceful." Mornings may never be the same.