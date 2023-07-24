“They Cloned Tyrone” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This sci-fi comedy stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx (who also produced the movie) as an unlikely trio sucked into a sinister government cloning conspiracy. Released on July 21, “They Cloned Tyrone” has received mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers.

It’s worth noting that TV and film writers and actors, including those who worked on the movie, are on strike over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

The second most popular movie on Netflix right now is “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” the 2022 sequel to the 2011 “Shrek” spinoff “Puss in Boots.” The Academy Award-nominated animated comedy features the voice of Antonio Banderas as the titular feline, with Salma Hayek as his love interest Kitty Softpaws.

Looking to movies based more in reality, a 2023 documentary is also trending on the streaming service. “The Deepest Breath” follows the quest of Italian freediver Alessia Zecchini to break a world record, with assistance from safety diver Stephen Keenan.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

