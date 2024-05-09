ShoppingFashionClothing

26 Things From Amazon You'll Wear So Often, They'll Practically Pay For Themselves

Get your closet in prime condition.
Julia Lynn Rubin

A gorgeous crossbody bag reviewers rave is great for everyday occasions
Promising review: "This is the perfect sized bag for traveling. Can fit so much and has a hidden pocket for a passport or phone. The pockets and card holder make it so convienent. Can be worn several different ways and is a great color and material. Got so many compliments on it." — The Farber Girls
$25.99 at Amazon
A classic chain necklace to draw attention to your stunning neckline
Promising review: "I love this necklace. It's so classy yet sassy-looking. It feels comfortable. The necklace is a great length and you can style it different ways if you have a smaller neck. This is my new go-to necklace." — Ryan B

Price:$9.90+ (available in nine styles)
$13.99+ at Amazon
A silky cami blouse equally awesome for the office as it is for Happy Hour
Promising review: "Nice fabric and fit was great with not too much showing. I wore mine as a shell under a jacket but it could’ve been worn by itself for a night out as well. Loved!!!!" — Looksy
$19.54+ at Amazon
A stylish bodycon party dress great for fun nights out on the town
Promising review: "I am OBSESSED with this dress! It is hot, hot, HOT!!! It’s super comfortable!" — JJSchmal
$33.99 at Amazon
Or a vintage-inspired party dress so you can live your full Mad Men fantasy
Promising review: "This dress is wonderful! I am always skeptical and hesitant to buy clothing online, as I am never confident it is going to fit right. I thought this one, with its elastic top, material, and A-line skirt was the safest bet I could get. It came quickly and fit perfectly. I was afraid it might be a tacky-looking dress due to the price but the material was attractive and in great condition. It looked great for my formal event and was really comfortable! I received lots of compliments on how flattering it was on me. Take a chance on this dress!" — AMPAR

$44.99+ at Amazon
A pair of squat-proof, high-waisted leggings with SO much delightful stretch
Promising review: "I feel like throwing away all my other leggings and buying ten pair of these. So comfortable and soft. They have just enough stretch to smooth out what needs smoothing out, but they don’t feel like they’re constricting or cutting into me. You cannot see through them at all. They are not bagging at my knees by the end of the day. Love them! I can work out in these, run errands, lay around the house, dress them up for work, walk the dog… whatever! Just what I wanted." — Amazon reviewer
$11.89+
A twist-knot headband reviewers say does the trick of holding up your hair well
Promising review: "Great headbands for a great price! They fit great. I always add some hairspray to hold in my headbands. They are super soft and flexible. Colors are just like the picture. Highly recommend ." — Natalie
$9.88+ at Amazon
A super cute smocked romper ideal for effortless style and comfort
Promising review: "I LOVE this romper! It fits PERFECTLY. It's so light and perfect for hot Florida weather. It's not see through-at all. I'm already buying it in more colors." — Ashley
$35.99 at Amazon
A hooded graphic crewneck
Promising review: "My boyfriend and I loooove this hoodie! The color is vibrant, the quality is amazing, and it’s nice and loose for a comfortable vibe. I have to get more so my boyfriend can stop taking this one." — Nicole

$63.95 at Amazon
A pair of comfortable bow-tie heels bursting with personality
Promising review: "These shoes were comfortable and complemented the whole night. I wore them for a friend's New Year's Eve wedding so it was definitely a long evening. They got incredibly dirty but I was able to use a toothbrush and soap and water and they cleaned right up back to new." — Keri

$43.98+ at Amazon
A pleated swing dress with pockets
Promising review: "This is my new favorite dress! The material is a breathable t-shirt type that is very soft to the touch, and it's light and thin without being TOO thin. I feel like I'm in jammies all day, it's so comfortable! And the best part, of course...POCKETS! My boss liked the dress on me so much that she ordered one for herself, and I already have ordered two more in other colors/prints for me!" — Billie

$24.99+ at Amazon
A pair of ultra-supportive Croc platforms as easy to walk in as they are fun, lightweight, and durable. You may just be tempted to grab them in several color combos.
Promising review: "These sandals look cute and are super comfortable at the same time. I can wear these walking for hours and my feet don’t hurt. I have three pairs and my sister has five pairs. I’m a nurse so I know a thing or two about our feet hurting. Get this now!" — Placeholder
$43.99 at Amazon
A snazzy crop top that's super soft and comes in a delightfully diverse array of colors
Promising review: "Super cute! It's perfect for warm weather or for layering! I'm thinking of buying a few different colors" — Amazon reviewer

$14.99
A trendy, eye-catching pair of round-lens sunglasses
Promising review: "I wore these sunglasses to Mexico and I felt cute every second in them! So far they have held up good and the polarized lens work very well. I love the soft carry case that also doubles as a lens cleaner." — Monica
$13.99+ at Amazon
A genius ponytail-friendly cap so you can let your hair down so to speak
Promising review: "Love the style and shape of this hat. I was really wanting a new hat for my high pony while I’m playing golf and this hat has been great.!" — Kay
$14.99 at Amazon
A simple yet sophisticated ribbed knit top aka a wardrobe must-have
Promising review: "It looks exactly like the picture and fits true-to-size! Top is soft and stretchy. I’m very happy with this purchase and have bought one in another color." — Lulu
$19.99 at Amazon
A dazzling midi skirt for a versatile, flowy staple
Promising review: "I like everything about this skirt! Great fabric and fits perfectly. Color was great." — Annette

$33.98 at Amazon
Or a stretchy pencil mini skirt sharp enough to draw attention
Promising review: "This basic black skirt has a good fit. It feels good and it’s cool material. Great for summer. Throw on a T-shirt and slip into some sneakers and run out the door. It’s a skirt that can be dressed up or dressed down. You will not be disappointed. Easy to wash and ready to wear; thank you Amazon for another great product." — Selena
$18.99+ at Amazon
A super fun crochet dress which is the epitome of laid-back elegance
Promising review: "It's beautiful! Exactly like in the picture, and it feels soft but strong and the colors are vibrant. I love it!" — Susannah
$23.98+ at Amazon
A pair of Levi's denim shorts
Promising review: "LADIES. Stop what you’re doing an order yourself these shorts. I have them in almost every color. ABSOLUTELY LOOOVE. A bit pricey, but it’s for sure worth it. I wore these shorts literally all summer long. I’ll be honest, there is no stretch to them, so depending on how you envision them to fit, size up. Super durable, have nice deep pockets. Definitely will always purchase these shorts every summer! 12/10 recommend!" — Shannon
$12.53+ at Amazon
A lightweight zip-up hoodie for when you want to be cozy and snug as a bug
Promising review: "I like the feel of the material because it is not too light or too heavy. I was actually looking for the bright color pink for a breast cancer walk. It was perfect! Great price and quick delivery." — Gigi
$18 at Amazon
An oversized lapel blazer if you want to dress to impress without sacrificing comfort
Promising review: "This blazer is by far the best one I have ever owned/ wore!!! I got so many compliments when I wore it. It’s long enough and looks good with any style of pants!!! I ordered a size large and it fit me PERFECTLY!!! Take this as your sign to ORDER THIS!!" — Sarah
$49.99+ at Amazon
A super soft wireless comfort bra if you're on the market for a fab new everyday bra
Promising review: "Great find. I'm really happy with this bra. The material is super soft and I like the fact that it comes in actual bra sizes and not just S, M, L, like most of the bras in this category (that never seem to fit right). Excellent for the price." — Mia
$15.98+ at Amazon
A loose, long cover-up perfect
Promising review: "You can wear it with a bathing suit or with casual clothes. I wear it with casual clothes for a pool party and it was perfect. Even my mom got the same one. It's comfortable and I highly recommend it." — Evelyn

$26.96 at Amazon
A cute n' colorful bracelet stack to wrap your wrists in whimsy
Promising review: "These are beautiful stackable bracelets that pair really well with my high-end jewelry or just on their own. They can get wet. They don't snag on anything and have the perfect stretch to them." — Sean
$9.99 at Amazon
And a darling pack of ruffle socks so you can seriously step up your sock game
Promising review: "These are super cute and they’re not too thin which is what I was afraid of. They are very comfortable and the seam across top of toes is perfect. I ended up coming back and buying another set." — Heidi
$14.99 at Amazon
