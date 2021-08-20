HuffPost Finds

21 Things That Will Bring Some Order To The Chaos In Your Fridge

Food storage bins, meal prep containers and more storage solutions for your messy fridge.
Daniel Boan and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Fridges can get so messy, especially if there’s little space to work with. If you’re done dealing with cramped shelves and tumbling cans, there are storage solutions that can help you out. From meal prep containers to wine racks, here are amazing products that’ll help you organize your chaotic fridge.

A set of storage bins
Amazon
Get your groceries in order with these storage bins that will help you easily find everything from ketchup to yogurt.

Promising review: "It's nice to be able to find things in the refrigerator and be able to pull out the whole tray container to see what's in the back of the fridge. I don't know if this happens to you, but I find my way to the back every so often, and come to find out a jar in the back expired a year ago. Now I can see everything and use it." — BookBroke

Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $38.99.
A space-saving yogurt holder
Storage Theory / Etsy
Instead of piling yogurts on top of each other, just slide them into this organizer that'll make them more accessible and save you space.

Storage Theory is a small business based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa that sells creative storage solutions.

Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $10.99+ (also available in packs of two).
A pack of fridge liners
Amazon
They'll help protect your shelves from gunk and spills.

Promising review: "I love these fridge liners! I actually ordered another set because I’m so picky I wanted all shelves the same teal/blue color. So pretty and easy to clean. I noticed they don’t slide. Stayed in place when items were on them or even if I tried to move them. Good buy." — Bwag

Get a pack of nine from Amazon for $9.99.
And a pack of shelf liners
Amazon
Your fresh produce will last a little longer, thanks to these liners that'll fit perfectly in your crisper drawers.

Promising review: "I have to admit that I'm surprised at how well these liners work. I've been getting organic vegetables from a local farm all summer long and these liners have helped me to keep the produce much longer than expected. They are easy to clean and worth the money!" — PrimeShopper

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $12.75.
An airtight deli meat container
Amazon
Keep bacon, sliced turkey and cheese fresh in this airtight container that'll reduce moisture exposure and lock in flavor.

Promising review: "I bought this just for bacon and it's awesome. Don't have to open the greasy package all the time. Just open and peal off what I want. Holds at least 3 lbs. Sturdy too." — Steve

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in five styles).
A can dispensing rack
Amazon
It'll hold all the canned beverages you like to drink -- a big storage upgrade from those soggy cardboard boxes.

Promising review: "We purchased two of these stackable racks for our beverage refrigerator. They are quite sturdy and well made. Together, they hold 24 cans, 12 in each rack. The cans roll easily from the top of the rack down to the bottom where they sit in a little cradle waiting to be used. You pull out a can and another rolls into its place. Really beats rooting around in the refrigerator knocking over other cans and bottles, cartons of milk and what have you." — Nancy Pearson

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $21.87 (available in four colors).
A set of stackable plastic bins
Youngever LLC / Etsy
They're all the same size, so you don't have to play a game of Jenga every time you want to put yogurt containers or cream cheese away.

Youngever LLC is a woman-owned small business specializing in home goods, including fridge storage containers and glass spray bottles.

Promising review: "These are so sturdy! I love how easy they are to clean and use in my refrigerator! It helps keep things in order since I have my kids home and the constant going in and out during the day has made it easier for me and them to find what they need and what I need to purchase more of." — Pilialoha

Get a 4-pack from Youngever LLC on Etsy for $22.95.
A spinning turntable
Amazon
Easily access condiments while you're cooking, so you don't have to dig through a pantry cabinet to find them.

Promising review: "I just received these today and 'put them to work' immediately! I am short and it is hard for me to reach items on the top shelves of my refrigerator. (The shelves are deep which makes it even more difficult.) Now that I have the items on these turntables, there is no problem at all. I also have a turntable on my bottom shelf and with a quick turn, I can easily see what I have. I especially like the fact that they are nonskid." — Frequent Buyer

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in seven colors).
A clip-on drawer
Amazon
Make the most out of your fridge space with this clip-on drawer that attaches to a shelf. It's great for storing eggs, string cheese and other small food items.

Promising review: "Why has it taken me long to buy this?! This is $20 well spent! Takes literally seconds to install and adds so much functionality. We have a smaller fridge and are always struggling to find ways to organize. No complaints!" — Barnabas D Wong-Filotei

Get it from Amazon for $18.98.
A pack of reusable bags
TheAbsoluteKitchen / Etsy
They're eco-friendly, hold lots of sliced produce and are easy to place in the fridge with their free-standing design.

The Absolute Kitchen is a small Etsy shop based in Houston, Texas specializing in zero waste food storage bags.

Get a 7-pack from The Absolute Kitchen on Etsy for $35.99.
A compact wine rack
Amazon
Create your own vino cellar and avoid shoving delicate bottles of wine into the side compartments of your fridge.

Promising review: "This was exactly what I was looking for. A low profile yet stackable storage solution for my wine in the fridge. My bottles don't roll around anymore and I can identify the wine with ease." — Rikster

Get a 4-pack from Amazon for $36.99.
A set of fridge labels
Calli BananaBoutique / Etsy
You'll finally have designated spots for all your groceries like condiments, herbs, produce and beverages, and won't have to have a disorganized fridge anymore.

Calli Banana Boutique is a small business based in Flemington, New Jersey.

Promising review: "These labels are perfect! I ordered several to organize and label fridge bins. I love the font. They are super easy to apply as well. I may end up labeling everything in my house." — Wendy Norman

Get it from Calli Banana Boutique on Etsy for $1.50+ (available in four sizes and multiple fonts).
A set of meal prep containers
Amazon
Cook ahead and designate which meals you'll be eating for the week with these snap-locking containers that stack nicely on a fridge shelf.

Promising review: "These are some of the best containers I've ever purchased. They are weighty and feel super solid. I'm impressed how deep the container is too! I believe the best feature of the container is the lid. It has a rubber gasket around the rim that makes the container leak proof from any potential tipping! The snaps also feel secure when closing the lid. It is nice as well how it gives you the option to remove the snaps on the side if you want to thoroughly clean the lid." — Maddie

Get a five-pack from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in two colors).
A stackable soda storage rack
Amazon
Slide giant liters of soda or seltzer into these storage racks that help free up other areas of your fridge.

Promising review: "I love this, we have a smaller fridge and it helps to free up so much room and helps keep it organized! They clip together and stay in place. It doesn’t slide when you remove the bottle from the top or the bottom." — Laura Moore

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.99.
A narrow pitcher
Amazon
It'll fit right into your fridge door, making it easy to pour a glass of juice or make mimosas on the fly.

Promising review: "I have been looking for the right jar or container for juices and drink mixes for years. Well, after using this continuously for a few months, I'm convinced that this product is it!! The size is large enough to make Crystal Light iced tea mix with lots of room left. So I can make it before I have run out of my last batch. This is a large size, but it is also lightweight and a slim design for refrigerator storage. And it is totally leakproof when you lock down the top! You can shake your drink, and it will not leak. Also, the jug and top are so easy to clean when you unlock the top. It is also a 'snap' to close. GREAT product!" — Sandy S

Get it from Amazon for $5.42+ (available in two sizes and six colors).
Rubbermaid food storage containers
Amazon
Instead of storing produce in plastic cartons, use these airtight containers that'll help them last a little longer in the fridge and save you money in the long run.

Promising review: "I wish I would have gotten these sooner. I bought strawberries for my children, and then I forgot about them. I found them in the back of the refrigerator almost TWO WEEKS later, and they were still good. The real miracle is how long it keeps zucchini. Zucchini starts to get mushy in the crisper drawer after just a few days. Again, these miracle containers have kept it fresh for close to two weeks now. I've kept cut lettuce, cut cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, cucumbers, zucchini, sliced bell peppers, strawberries, blackberries, cut jicama and carrots in these containers. I've had fantastic results with all of them." — Laura

Get a three-piece set from Amazon for $60 (also available separately in 10 sizes).
A pair of magnetic bottle holders
Amazon
This cool storage solution will securely hold beer bottles on the top of the fridge, so you can actually use your shelf space for other things.

Promising review: "Of all the things I have bought that I didn't need, this is one of my favorites. Beer is hard to get out of the cardboard carrier in the top of my fridge. While just taking them out and sitting them on the shelf would have solved this problem as well. This solution is more fun. They float and technically it does make a tiny bit of extra space under the beer for small thinks like cheese or something." — AbbyValentine

Get them from Amazon for $29.99.
A rubber fridge mat
Amazon
Stack soda cans into a sturdy pyramid so you can easily grab one without the others tumbling down your a fridge shelf.

Promising review: "Each one holds 10 beers/Cokes/whatever in a pyramid which is not only cool looking, but a very efficient use of space. It's a pretty small fridge but I can still easily get 80 beers in there, which lasts a long, long time. We also have one in our main fridge for bottles of wine/champagne/such." — Alan Montgomery

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors and as a two-pack).
A set of produce containers
Amazon
They have a removable divider, so you can store two different kinds of food (think oranges and strawberries) in a single container without them spoiling.

Promising review: "These are amazing! Not only do I love the design for aesthetic reasons but they do so well at keeping our fruit fresh. I used to worry about keeping berries in our fridge for more than three days and now we’re eating them a week or more after purchasing! I am blown away by these and highly recommend them! Easy to use and clean as well." — Shelby

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $45.99.
A container of stainless steel fridge wipes
Amazon
Fingerprints and smudges will be gone. These wipes make your fridge doors look extra shiny after cleaning.

Promising review: "I love this product! It is so easy and convenient to use. I can get by using only one or two of the wipes for all the appliances and stainless steel items in my kitchen. It removes all smudges and leaves a nice even shine everywhere." — Gloria S.

Get a two-pack of 30-count tubs from Amazon for $13.99.
And an ice cube tray with a lid
Amazon
Store fresh ice in your freezer without worrying about funky odors!

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE ice cubes in my drinks, and it's so annoying to have ice cube problems. I really researched ice cube trays and read a lot of reviews until I found these trays. It's so nice not to have to worry about spilling water just trying to get them in there. Also, they come out of the tray so easily! No more fighting to get the cubes out. These just kind of pop out when you press down on one side." — Kalisa

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
