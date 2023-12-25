Shopping

31 Things That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

Microwave cooking bowls loved by David Chang, a bean bag chair that transforms into a full-size bed and other truly brilliant products.
Jonathan Mazzei

1
A stainless-steel butter spreader so you'll never struggle with cold butter
Promising review: "My brother and his wife received a knife like this as a wedding present, and I had to try it for myself. I only buy real butter, and I keep in the fridge, so this is so helpful to get the right amount of butter to spread on toast. It really is a neat little find!" —K. Carbo
$10.49 at Amazon
2
A super fluffy bean bag chair that converts into a surprisingly comfy full-size bed
Heads up that it might not seem all that soft and fluffy straight out of the packaging, but reviewers note that if you follow the directions and allow it time to fluff up, it will expand and become super comfy!

Promising review: "I have three boys. They seem to destroy air mattresses and bean bags. This is made from a foam that actually does better being beaten up. The more they jump on it, the better it forms. It’s great as a chair for reading. And great as a mattress for sleepovers. We’ve even had adults sleep on it and they were completely comfortable." —BW

Available in three sizes and seven colors.
$275.36 at Amazon
3
A brilliant Kitchen Cube all-in-one measuring cup with over 19 measurements
It's made of BPA-free food grade material, has both US and metric measurements, and is dishwasher- and microwave-safe!

Kitchen Cube was founded in Minneapolis by a group of entrepreneurs who were tired of having a bunch of measuring tools cluttering up and getting lost in their drawers!

Promising review: "First of all I gotta say, I don’t cook much, and if there’s something I hate after cooking it's having to wash a bunch of utensils once I use them. This cube has been amazing; I don’t have to wash a million utensils over and over, it’s very easy to use, easy to clean, and it’s very handy to use when I’m meal prepping for the week. I bought this out of curiosity and ended up enjoying it a lot. If a regular guy like me is enjoying it, I’m sure it would be a great tool for people who cook or bake on a regular basis." —Daniel Matajira
$24.99 at Amazon
4
A pillow with cooling potential
Serta’s down alternative pillow is designed to pull heat away from your body while you sleep. It features a breathable fabric cover and is available in a standard size measuring about 27 inches in length.
$149.99 at Serta
5
A magnetic eyeglass holder to prevent glasses from falling out of your shirt pocket
Readerest is a U.S.-based small business specializing in glasses accessories.

Promising review: "I can't tell you how many reading glasses I've killed in the past few years, largely from jettisoning them from my breast pocket or hooking them awkwardly in my shirt collar. These clips are amazing. They're discreet enough that I don't look like a goon wearing one on my shirt all day, and when I hang my glasses from them, I can tie my shoes without spilling them lens-first on the ground. What else can a fellow ask for?" —Asha Ember

Get a pack of two, available in four color combos/styles.
$22.99+ at Amazon
6
An oil mister
Promising review: "This is a great item for lightly spraying salads, roasting vegetables, or adding some oil to a prepared plate of pasta. Avoids using more oil than necessary so that’s a savings right there. I also use it to put a light coating of oil on all my cast-iron cookware to prevent rust. Best of all, it looks great on the dinner table. Lots of uses which really makes it an asset in the kitchen. It seems that it should last a while so I think it is worth the few bucks spent." —Clancy
$11.39 at Amazon
7
A pair of haircutting clips that'll help make DIY haircuts look like they were done by a pro
It comes with two clips — the large white clip is great for lengths and layers, while the smaller blue one is for bangs.

Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this product. I can't wait to tell people what I use on my hair. I hate going to salons. I think I'm one of the few people that has never left a salon feeling like I look better than before I arrived. It doesn't matter how much I've spent on the visit either. This product has been a lifesaver. I just look up YouTube videos and follow the instructions. I just gave myself a layered A-line bob, and it's one of the best cuts I've ever had. It seems like this product would be too good to be true, but if you're patient, it's super easy to use." —Michelle H
$34.99 at Amazon
8
A pair of gift wrap cutters to take the struggle out of achieving perfectly straight lines
Little Elfis a US-based small business that specializes in gift wrapping accessories.

Promising review: "This item is super easy to use and cuts well every time. I've used it five times already and it works perfectly. It's such a great time saver, and I've even come back to buy more for other friends as a cute little gift. This little helper makes me actually enjoy wrapping presents!! Everyone should have one of these!" —Cathy Bitner
$13.99 at Amazon
9
A 2-pack of clip-on bag stands so you can easily pour in food
They're also great for air drying bags you've washed out to reuse.

Promising review: "I used three of these to help me make freezer meals for after I have a baby. I can honestly say I don't know how I would have filled the freezer bags without these ingenious baggy holders. I was able to dump veggies, spices, meat, and cans of heavy beans and tomatoes into the bags, and they stood up the entire time without sliding or spilling. One of the bags I stuffed literally to the brim, as full as it could go, and the bag did not fall down. I would definitely recommend these." —Tom S.
$11.99 at Amazon
10
The Safety Nailer to protect your hands while hammering
Safety Nailer is a small biz founded by a veteran that specializes in tools that protect your hands.

Promising review: "I have nerve pain in my hands, and the Safety Nailer removes any chance of me banging my fingers with a hammer. What a relief!! It’s great for those of us who are not as dexterous as we once were. One of the best construction gadgets I’ve ever purchased." —w4shep

You can get the regular size or mini size for $9.99, or a combo pack with both for $17.98.
$9.99+ at Amazon
11
A candle lamp warmer so you don't have to burn your camples
Check out a TikTok recommending the candle lamp warmer.

Promising review: "OBSESSED!! Such an amazing purchase. I have so many candles where the wicks burn out, but not all the wax is gone — and this saved the day! I can leave it on all day, and have the best smell in my house. The candles seem to last way longer, too. One of my favorite home purchases EVER." —Madeline
$35.99 at Amazon
12
A pair of strong magnetic strips to help you squeeze some brews into your fridge


Promising review: "Of all the things I have bought that I didn't need, this is one of my favorites. Beer is hard to get out of the cardboard carrier in the top of my fridge. While just taking them out and sitting them on the shelf would have solved this problem as well, this solution is more fun. They float and technically it does make a tiny bit of extra space under the beer for small thinks like cheese or something." —AbbyValentine
$29.99 at Amazon
13
A super cool hand soap that dispenses foam in the shape of a flower
Check it out on TikTok here.

Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and did an impulse buy, and I love it. You do have to give it a few pumps at the beginning of the first use to get the soap up. But it does make a cute little flower on your hand. Super cute, and I love the fact that you can get refills so it's not a one-use kind of deal." —Christina Hansen

BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord says:

"I've *also* been using this soap, and not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly hand washing now and forever!), the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap. The best part is that the bottle is totally reusable; you buy the dispenser once, and then you can get refills of the foaming soap for $14.24 from then on out." Read more of her yuzu-scented hand soap review (it's #32).
$18 at Amazon
14
A shower curtain with pockets to hold your shampoo
Promising review: "We are apartment living, so storage is always an issue, and the bathroom is no exception. No one in the household could take a shower without crash/boom as you're knocking something down sitting on a shelf or the bathtub rim. This is a game-changer. There are so many pockets with so much room in each, I actually have space leftover. My husband's back scrubber, my shampoo and hair care, and my daughter's bubble baths and bath floofies all fit with room to spare. And the pockets are all a nice height so I'm not crouching to find anything. The curtain is clear so I didn't have to change the 'pretty' one for decorative purposes, and it doesn't affect light that way either. Either way, I am super pleased, and I am keeping this link handy in case another one is EVER needed." —goodnite.graci
$20.14 at Amazon
15
A rechargeable personal blender
This blender comes with an ice cube tray and a funnel, plus you can remove the base to turn the blender itself into a drinking cup.

Promising review: "As a very busy college student, I find it's hard to eat healthy. Between my limited dining hall options and my busy schedule, I needed a way to both eat my veggies and get to class on time. ENTER: this amazing blender bottle. BEST purchase my limited paycheck was ever used on. Fill 'er up with wilted salad bar spinach, crappy orange juice, a grainy apple, some ice, and BOOM...a shake is born. No need to head back to my dorm to plug it into a wall-socket base like most blenders. To my amazed friends, I am now the wizard of smoothies. They all want one now!" —Adrianna Simmons
$36.99 at Amazon
16
A tall table cooler combo
Promising review: "I have received a lot of compliments regarding this little cooler/table and for the price, I'm very happy with the purchase. We were looking for a smaller table to complement our larger patio set. After our last party, I think I may have made a couple of sales for the Keter brand. The cooler kept drinks cold for quite a while especially considering we didn't put much ice in it. The standing feature is nice too. Just lock the table in the open position and you can use it for a tall drink stand which works well. If you're looking for a little table for a patio set OR for a little patio cooler this product can take care of both needs." —Phenom13
$80.96+ at Amazon
17
A Spatty Daddy set to easily get to every last bit of food, lotion, etc. from a bottle
These are FDA- and USDA-approved, and BPA-free. Plus, they're made of sturdy, resilient, and flexible material, and you can even put them in the dishwasher! Wanna learn more? Check out one former BuzzFeeder's full review of the Spatty Daddy!

Promising review: "So worth it! I'm so happy with it. You will definitely save money using this. I think about how much I could have saved if this was invented 30 years ago. I mostly use it for small makeup jars. I tested out the Spatty Daddy on an 18-ounce lotion and it worked fine. You get so much more makeup than you would without it. I give it five stars." —Liz
$9.99 at Amazon
18
A tiny outlet shelf perfect for storing an electric toothbrush, your glasses and more
FYI, it installs like a regular outlet cover. Of course except with the wonderful shelf. Can also be installed so the shelf is below the outlet.

Promising review: "I was very skeptical about this one, I had it in my cart for a while and just couldn’t get myself to order it. Once I did and I received it, I was so happy I did. I will be ordering more now. It adds an extra storing space. My laundry room is very limited so any added storing is key! I use it for my dryer sheets. I’ll be ordering another to store a small trash bin for lint from the dryer. I’m thinking about also adding these around the house for other things. So easy to install, takes literally less than two minutes." —Hazel Vera

Available in four colors and packs of two and four.
$12.99 at Amazon
19
A set of foodie dice if the hardest part of making dinner is... deciding what to eat
Two Tumbleweeds is an Arizona-based, sister owned Etsy shop established in 2014 that specializes in products for foodies and people who like to cook.

Each set includes five main dice (protein, cooking method, grain/carb, herb, bonus ingredient) and four seasonal veggie dice. All you gotta do is roll 'em up and send them scattering and they will decide what kind of meal you should try to prep. Bonus — these are all naturally gluten-free, if you or a foodie you love has any dietary restrictions!

Promising review: "Such a fun gift! My husband loved the idea and we already successfully made a dish!" —Kasia
$20.40 at Etsy
20
A 3-pack of scratch-free, odor-resistant Scrub Daddy sponges
Promising review: "I LOVE them! They remove food off of dishes more easily than a sponge, and I just throw them in the top rack of the dishwasher and they come out spotless! They never smell and always rinse out nicely in between washings. These little gems even take off hard water build up from my shower doors! (I also use regular cleaners with them to do the trick.) I love these so much, I bought a bunch and used them as stocking stuffers last Christmas! Everyone loves them!" —DivaGranny
$9.98 at Amazon
21
A purse organizer so you can regain control over your jam-packed handbag
Promising review: "I love this organizer so much! It’s lightweight too, so it doesn’t add extra weight to your bag. I feel so organized and will no longer be stressed looking for things in my purse!" —Sarah Rehkopf

Available in 22 colors and six sizes.
$15.88+ at Amazon
22
A pepper corer
Promising review: "I love eating raw bell peppers and this handy gadget has been a real time-saver. Removes the core to make slicing up peppers much more efficient. Two thumbs-up for this ingenious kitchen gadget." —I love Amazon
$12.99 at Amazon
23
A Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook — it'll blast your handwritten notes and doodles to your phone
Promising review: "I love this notebook! This is a very cool product and a great way to keep your notes electronically, but also have the time to process through handwriting (which the experts say is important). Great product — it makes note-taking fun again!" —JeannieInMD
$24.75+ at Amazon
24
An automatic pan stirrer
Promising review: "Honestly I laughed at myself for buying this. I stopped laughing the first time I used it! What a help! It freed me up to do other things while it stirred the sauce that needed constant attention. Bought another one! Not laughing now!" —Luvdvm
$25 at Uncommon Goods
25
A set of Anyday microwaveable cooking bowls
What's included: Large deep dish, large shallow dish, medium deep dish, medium shallow dish, and two small dishes.

Anyday is a small, modern cookware brand from Steph Chen. If you need some inspiration, check out Anyday's dish ideas which include recipes from the likes of David Chang and Joshua McFadden!

Promising review: "Giving five stars does not do this dish justice; it needs five billion stars! This has to be the BEST product I have ever purchased in my life. Since I do not have access to a stove or oven, these dishes have allowed me to 'cook' chicken, salmon, tilapia, shrimp, pork chops, and vegetables with just a microwave! Genius!! Thank you Anyday for this beautiful ray of sunshine you have bestowed upon my life." —SR
$170 at Anyday
26
A wearable blanket
Here's why BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd is a huge fan of it:

"I LOVE this thing. It allows you to literally wrap yourself in a blanket, but still be able to use your hands, without your poor arm suffering in the cold breeze. I wear this while working from home, watching Netflix, and while taking naps. It's so comfy that there have been times I don't want to take it off when I have to run to the store — the only reason I do is because I don't want it to get dirty. I can't imagine one person who wouldn't be happy to receive this wonderful bundle of coziness."

Available in 16 colors/styles and with a zipper.
$39.99+ at Amazon
27
A set of magnetic glass spice jars you can stick to the fridge
Promising review: "I am in love with my magnetic spice jars! I recently moved to a small apartment and don't have the counter or wall space to store spices or a spice rack, so magnetic jars it was! I love how these have a decorative feel while providing a secure way to store the spices. Unlike other magnetic spice jars I feel that these add an extra flair to displaying your assorted spices." —rae.m.wri

Get a 12-pack of small jars (also available in 24 small jars, 12 large jars, 24 large jars, and a sample bundle).
$72 at Amazon
28
A five-in-one aerator that'll instantly make even cheap wine taste better
Promising review: "These are amazing! I bought one in New York at a winery not thinking it would change my life but it did! This is the perfect topper so you can put your wine back in the fridge on its side and not have to worry about it spilling. It was a great aerator, too. You don't need all the tools when you have this little guy. I bought three in total. One for my mom, too!" —Jenna
$8.32 at Amazon
29
A tube of all-natural Nerdwax to keep your glasses on your nose
Nerdwax is a US-based small business that specializes in all-natural anti-slip eyewear products.

Promising review: "We saw this on Shark Tank, and thought we'd give it a shot. The lip balm-sized tube is perfect for travel. When walking on a beach with sunglasses on, sweat makes them slide down. Just a couple of dabs of this Nerdwax keeps them in place. It also worked well keeping my glasses up during snow blowing in a recent blizzard. So while I'd rather use it walking on a beach, it did the job when I was shoveling snow as well. Is it costly? Yes. But does it work? Yes!" —DeFelice Family
$9.99 at Amazon
30
A Kochblume spill stopper to avoid a mess if your pot boils over
Promising review: "Wow wow wow, I have no words to describe how great this product is. I'm a mom with a large family who cooks and bakes all the time, and there is never a time that something doesn't spill over even when standing and watching the pot. With this, life has just gotten easy. I think I'm throwing out all my pot covers after using this."—Rackel

Available in three colors.
$20+ at Amazon
31
A pair of DrainWigs so the situation in your drain doesn't get too hairy
Promising review: "I didn't even think about my shower drain being such a problem with hair. We have a relatively new shower and the drain was starting to be slow, but not really a problem because the pipe has a long drop. I was watching Shark Tank and thought maybe I need to check this out. Wow, there was a lot of hair to clean! Three long-haired girls in the house! I started using this and it pulled all sorts of hair out. We change it about once a month. Easy to pull out and no breaks or rust. I keep buying!" —Kindle Customer
$6.99 at Amazon

