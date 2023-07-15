30 Things That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A stainless-steel butter spreader so you'll never struggle with cold butter
A super fluffy bean bag chair that converts into a surprisingly comfy full-size bed
A brilliant Kitchen Cube all-in-one measuring cup with over 19 measurements
A magnetic eyeglass holder to prevent glasses from falling out of your shirt pocket
An oil mister
A pair of haircutting clips that'll help make DIY haircuts look like they were done by a pro
A pair of gift wrap cutters to take the struggle out of achieving perfectly straight lines
A 2-pack of clip-on bag stands so you can easily pour in food
The Safety Nailer to protect your hands while hammering
A candle lamp warmer so you don't have to burn your camples
A pair of strong magnetic strips to help you squeeze some brews into your fridge
A super cool hand soap that dispenses foam in the shape of a flower
A shower curtain with pockets to hold your shampoo
A rechargeable personal blender
A tall table cooler combo
A Spatty Daddy set to easily get to every last bit of food, lotion, etc. from a bottle
A tiny outlet shelf perfect for storing an electric toothbrush, your glasses and more
A set of foodie dice if the hardest part of making dinner is... deciding what to eat
A 3-pack of scratch-free, odor-resistant Scrub Daddy sponges
A purse organizer so you can regain control over your jam-packed handbag
A pepper corer
A Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook — it'll blast your handwritten notes and doodles to your phone
An automatic pan stirrer
A set of Anyday microwaveable cooking bowls
A wearable blanket
A set of magnetic glass spice jars you can stick to the fridge
A five-in-one aerator that'll instantly make even cheap wine taste better
A tube of all-natural Nerdwax to keep your glasses on your nose
A Kochblume spill stopper to avoid a mess if your pot boils over
A pair of DrainWigs so the situation in your drain doesn't get too hairy
