HuffPost Finds

27 Things For Kids That Could Be Useful For Adults Too

Age is nothing but a number and a social construct.
By Nusrat Sultana, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Inside every adult is a kid at heart. After all, age is just a number and just because we get older, doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy products our younger selves would’ve loved. Not to mention, when it comes to skincare, products formulated with baby skin in mind tend to be great for adults with sensitive skin. Go ahead, read through this list, add these useful and fun products to your cart and unleash your inner child.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A set of magical waterproof fairy lights
Amazon
You can hang these on your walls or curtains so any room will instantly be transformed into a dazzling aesthetic fairy den. These lights come in eight modes. Reviewers advise not to untie the twist ties!

Promising review: "These lights are a hit in our bedroom. I wanted vertical hanging lights on our 12-foot-high walls. Makes great ambience and now our two kids want them in their rooms." — Raeanna

Get them from Amazon for $17.99.
2
A pack of cat-shaped sticky notes
Amazon
You can use these as bookmarks, memos or reminders. These cuties will always be here to help!

Promising review: "These cute sticky notes are not just for kids; any cat lover would love them. It makes me smile when I see the cute cat marking my place without destroying the book. Thank you for these cute cats. They bring smiles to others when I use them as gifts as well." — annoymous

Get them from Amazon for $7.99.
3
A heart-touching and comforting Winnie the Pooh vintage-style art print
DeWoozles / Etsy
It'll remind you that good days are always ahead. DeWoozles is a woman-owned business based in Poland. It sells children's classic posters, illustrations, and art prints.

Get it from DeWoozles on Etsy for $9+ (available in four sizes, and two styles).
4
A laser projector
Amazon
The kid version of you would've probably gone bonkers for this back then. With the stars and swirling skies, it'll make any room in your home relaxing and soothing, especially if you've had a hard day. And movie nights? Those will get a lot more magical with this! Reviewers warn that it's quite bright so adjust it and don't look into the light directly.

Promising review: "This light is so cool. Probably one of the coolest Amazon purchases I have ever made. If you're a '90s kid and had those glow in the dark sticky stars, you absolutely need this light. I bought it as an impulsive birthday cheer-me-up quarantine present for myself. And I'm not disappointed. I've used it everyday day for like two weeks." — Chelsea

Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
5
A Kiki's Delivery Service illustrated Jiji journal
Amazon
It's so lovely you'll be enticed into actually maintaining your journaling habit rather than dropping it. Plus, when not writing, it doubles as cute desk decor, especially if you're a Ghibli fan.

Get it from Amazon for $15.93.
6
These Colors of the World crayons
Crayola
You can use these when sitting down with your meditative adult coloring book. Who said coloring was just for kids? Plus, art with inclusivity? Even better.

Get the set of 24 crayons from Crayola for $2.99.
7
A Pixar-inspired popcorn machine
Amazon
So that the next time you need popcorn for your Pixar marathon, you can reach for this! Why should kids get all the fun from this?

Promising review: "Couldn’t resist the adorable outside. Purchased to make popcorn in my preschool classroom. It is one of my favorite purchases! Kids LOVE watching the popcorn pop inside and the outside doesn’t get too hot. Popcorn is delicious and doesn’t burn. We are really enjoying it!" — msmelly

Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
8
A squishy portable night-light
Amazon
You'll love this if you need a replacement for your bedside lamp or actually need a night-light for your late night reading, because, well, look at it! With seven colors and light modes, and that cute little face, this is a hundred times better than those "sophisticated" (read: boring) night-lights marketed to only adults. Plus, you can take it with you when you travel!

Promising review: "These kitty lights are super adorable, super fun, and super loved by my kid. I bought this light as a gift for my daughter for her birthday... she loves it. The kitty is soft and squishy, the light colors are bright and pretty, and it has a good battery life... I loved it so much that I bought another for a friend's daughter. Great little light." — KMMR

Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
9
A 100% natural geode kit
Amazon
Because what's better for dealing with stress than literally breaking rocks? The crystals inside are just the cherry on top! This kit comes with 10 breakable rocks.

Promising review: "We’ve only opened the first rock but I’m already impressed. Normally these end up being duds but this one was really spectacular and large! My son is four and he’s excited to open the rest for his collection." — Heremeow

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
10
A three-pack of modeling dough with plant-based ingredients
The Dough Project
Not only does this bring back nostalgia but also gets you immersed into art in a literal hands-on way! Mold anything, make some decor for your work station, the possibilities are endless. Plus, some shipments come with stickers! The Dough Project is a small biz founded by a preschool teacher in New York City. Their aim is to create a way kids can play that parents can feel good about, which is why their dough is organic and all-natural.

Promising review: "I've been using these jarred doughs for a couple weeks and lemme tell you: You don't have to be a kid to enjoy playing with them. They're super easy to mold and smooth into shapes, smell nice, and have cute illustrations under each lid. I can't recommend this stuff enough! The dough gets a little dusty and shriveled when left in open air (peep the caterpillar pic) but you can preserve your creations with a layer of Glossy Mod Podge." — Rebecca O'Connell, BuzzFeed

Get a pack of three from The Dough Project for $19.99 (available in four colorways).
11
A miniature baking set
Amazon
So you can whip up adorable bite-sized meals whenever you fancy! It's something kids and adults alike will coo over and fans of Tiny Kitchen will def love this. Plus, if you're a science nerd, you'll love this even more — the included booklet explains the real science behind every recipe so geek out! The set comes with a storage tin, rolling pin, wee-knife, pizza/dough cutter, mixing spoon, three wee-spoons, mixing bowl, pizza/pie pan, pie server, sheet pan, silicone cake and cupcake molds, two silicone finger mitts and 48-page recipe book. The recipe book comes with explanations on how the food chemistry works so it's great for newbie food scientists.

Promising review: "I gave this to my sister for Christmas and she immediately used it to make mini treats with the kids. They LOVE it! I just kept getting texts and pictures from them about how functional and FUN it is." — Leslie Palmer

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
12
These mess-free paint sticks
Amazon
So you can paint to your heart's content without all the mess that comes along with it! It's a great way to relax and maybe even try out a new hobby.

Get a pack of 24 from Amazon for $17.92.
13
Or these double-tipped animal highlighters
Amazon
They'll make journaling, scrapbooking and any kind of writing a lot more colorful. Your notes and lists will be so much more fun to read!

Promising review: "I bought these for my office, I was getting bored of using the same standard highlighters at work, so I decided to buy these to add more personality to my desk, and I was very pleased, they're very cute and work great, I was a bit worried about the yellow highlighter being to opaque since I've never used this brand and have had bad experience with other yellow highlighters (different brands) but that was not a problem for these. The caps are also perfect, they come off easily without you having to struggle to open them (unlike the thick Sharpie highlighters)." — Andrew & Roxana

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $5.90.
14
A Yoshi egg bath bomb
BellBathBombs / Etsy
It comes with a big surprise inside that both children and adults will be sure to love because there's no age for being a Mario fan. The figurine makes great desk decor! This fun bath bomb will be the perfect excuse for some self-care. BellBathBombs is a Virginia-based small biz that sells handmade bath bombs in fun and quirky shapes. It smells like lemon lime and comes with one Mario figure.

Get it from BellBathBombs on Etsy for $11.95.
15
A giant 1-pound bag of marshmallows
Amazon
So you'll have them at your disposal the next time you're craving marshmallows in your hot chocolate — or even in your cereal! Are we supposed to be boring once we grow up? We deserve marshmallows in our cereal too.

Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
16
The cutest hand-painted porcelain trinket dish
MadeByHakashi / Etsy
Purr-fect for all your rings, studs, and little things. MadeByHakashi is a small biz run by an illustrator who lives in the Netherlands. They have cute stickers, ceramics and more.

Get it from MadeByHakashi on Etsy for $15.32+ (available in four styles).
17
These cute squishy toys
Amazon
Perfect for squeezing when you need to distract yourself.

Promising review: "Had to order them for two stressed teens and an overactive elementary school kid. All of them love these little stress relievers that they can squish to their hearts content while focusing on something other than the anxiety they feel. So glad I bought them." — Cheryl C. Malandrinos

Get a pack of 16 from Amazon for $8.99.
18
A striking and therapeutic etching book
Amazon
So you can unwind by scratching away the lines with the provided tool to reveal colorful flowers, plants and animals like magic. You get to decide how much detail and color you want to etch. An introduction describes how to etch the scenes for best results, and examples of finished pieces are included so you can reference them.

Promising review: "This is definitely different than the normal scratch-off books and it is testing my creative abilities. I'm normally one to enjoy following the lines, but with this, the end result is entirely up to you. There is no right or wrong! While on some pages there is more to detail than others, I think this purchase was well worth it. I think it is really helping me to think outside the box and to concentrate more on the negative space and what I can do with it. For anyone that loves scratch books, here is a product to change how you look at it!" — kayla

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
19
A mini waffle maker
Amazon
It'll whip up cute heart-shaped waffles so you can start breakfast with a dose of love and smiles or show off your love for the person you make them for...meaning yourself, of course.

Promising review: "Adorable waffle maker for someone who doesn't need to churn out a big breakfast spread in limited time. I got this as a gift for my 12-year-old daughter, who is becoming exceptionally interested in cooking and baking. The waffle maker is adorable, so we got major points for that; it's also very easy to use, with no bells and whistles — not even a power switch. The iron plates are very nonstick, and hopefully will stay that way. For a family of four, we found the most efficient way to make waffles for everyone was to make as many waffles as we could as quickly as we could — two minutes or so will give you a pale but cooked waffle. Once you've stacked up a decent number of waffles, load them up into the toaster oven and you'll have a nice tall stack of hot, crispy waffles all at once. :-)" — K. Lee

Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (also available in round or pumpkin shapes).
20
A writing book
Amazon
It'll give you over 600 little prompts that range from incredulous to witty so whenever you need a spark of inspiration or want to practice expressing yourself better through writing, you can turn to this.

Promising review: "This is a FABULOUS book. I purchased it for my 10-year-old son who loves to write stories. It's definitely geared towards the teenage (or older) crowd. Heck, I will probably keep it for myself because the questions are mature enough for even a mom to complete and have fun with! It's a GREAT way to help kids (or adults) get into the habit of keeping a daily journal/diary. Only with this book you don't simply write about your day...you have a new question to think about and answer each time you open it! I can't WAIT to start it!" — KatMom

Get it from Amazon for $11.17.
21
These no-tie lock laces
Amazon
So you can walk and run without worrying about tripping over untied laces ever again! All your sneakers will become slip-on sneakers now — just slip 'em on and go!

Promising review: "I can't believe just how pumped I am over these shoelaces! They make me wanna slip my shoes off and on just because I can! They make my shoes more comfortable than I could have ever imagined (due to the elasticity). I have them set up to just the right amount of tightness to where I can just slip my shoes on and off without having to adjust them at all (and they are plenty tight). Welcome to the 21st century! — dm925

Get them from Amazon for $8.99 (available in 13 colors).
22
A duck bath mat
Amazon
It's not only cute but will keep you from slipping in the tub, which none of us want.

Promising review: "This is the cutest bath mat. It helps keep my daughter from sliding around during bath time to reduce the risk of slipping or falling over. She loves the bright color and cute shape. It suctions well and is very easy to clean." — Laura

Get it from Amazon for $12.64.
23
A very helpful and friendly cat-shaped note dispenser
Amazon
Even when you're having a bad day, this cutie will give you something to smile about. It comes with a pad of sticky notes but you can buy replacement ones when you run out.

Promising review: "I love this cute little sticky note holder! Cats are my favorite to begin with and getting to have one on my desk to hold my notes is purr-fect. It has a great weight making it so as you pull notes from it; it doesn't move and the bottom has rubber grips so it won't scratch any surface it will be placed on. On top of that, replacing the notes is easy since as the notes dwindle, there is a button behind that you just push in and slide the new notes over." — Unlit

Get it from Amazon for $8.68.
24
An SPF 50 baby sunscreen
Amazon
It's great for sensitive skin. Sunscreen can easily irritate but this easily absorbed one won't!

Promising review: "I prefer using natural sunscreens for many reasons, so I was happy to be able to try this one. It's a zinc-oxide based formula that's good for sensitive skin. My skin gets irritated by some of the chemical-based sunscreens, so I found this one to be more gentle. It's also fragrance-free, which is ideal for those with allergies to scents, or who just don't want a sunscreen that smells like coconuts or perfume. The sunscreen goes on smoothly, and is easy to spread over the skin. It leaves skin soft without a sticky feeling or white residue. The three-ounce tube size is compact enough to bring along to a beach, park, pool, or other outdoor activities. I'm happy with this sunscreen, and enjoy using it to protect my skin in a more natural way." — Eva

Get it from Amazon for $11.19.
25
A bottle of talc-free Burt's Bees baby powder
Amazon
Because it's soothing and keeps your skin soft, smooth and dry. Its for-babies formula means it's safe enough for more ~adult~ uses, like setting makeup, sprinkling in your hair as dry shampoo, freshening your underarms and more!

Promising review: "My husband suffered for years with athlete's foot. He complained of burning sensation and tried all types of medications. He started using this every day dusting directly on feet before putting on his shoes. This healed his burning, cracked, stinky feet." — Teresa Mendoza

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $20.22.
26
A pack of suction cup cat phone holders
Amazon
It'll be very happy to hold your phone at a moment's notice.

Promising review: "I bought a set of these adorable cats for my friend and a set for myself. The suction cups worked well for attaching the cats to my phone. I also attached a couple of them to the inside of my car window. It seems they're quite sturdy. They're certainly cute and colorful." — Julie C

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.99.
27
A tube of Boudreaux's Butt Paste
Amazon
It contains zinc oxide, which is great for diaper rash but can also be used for minor burns, cuts and chafed and chapped skin. Yay for baby-friendly formulas!

Promising review: "I have used for everything BUT diaper rash! (No kids.) The zinc oxide will heal just about anything and this product contains a very concentrated amount. Use this instead of Neosporin for any cut, burn, or bug bite." — MJ

Get it from Amazon for $6.68.
shopping