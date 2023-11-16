26 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Popular items from this list:
A Laneige glowy lip balm that tints and hydrates at the same time
Promising review:
"This makes my lips feel sooo soft and glowy! Keeps them hydrated and smells so good!" — Jordan Inglett
A pair of fuzzy two-strap slippers to stay cozy all season long
Promising review:
"I’m a US 8.5 so I got a 9 and they fit perfectly! I love how soft and comfy they are. I was just planning to wear them around the house but now I feel like getting another pair because they’re so pretty! I’ll have one for the house and another one for going out!" — Kathy Roy
A five-piece set of food storage containers if you could use a little meal prep in your life
Promising review:
"Tossed out all my old containers and bought a big set of these in different sizes. Work great for meal prep, no staining even when heating up red sauces, easy to clean, and has a tight, confident seal. Have been giving these as gifts too." — Nathan Way
A 15-inch pre-seasoned cast iron skillet you can use for pretty much any meal of the day
Promising review:
"The best purchase I have made
. I always wondered if the quality of Amazon Basics would hold up next to name brand products and they actually do; this cast iron skillet was a quarter of the price of a skillet half its size with the same function and the actual size I was looking for." — browneyez85
A magnetic acrylic calendar to help you stay on top of your schedule and never miss a birthday again
Promising review:
"This calendar has been so helpful! Since I am a busy mom on the go it was difficult keeping all of our day to day activities organized. This product has magnets that make it easy to set on the fridge for the whole family to view and keeps us all on the same page! It’s great." — Amazon customer
A dryer vent cleaner because you wouldn't believe how much dirt your appliance has collected
Promising review:
"I thought my small brush was taking care of business, but this brush gets out more lint out of the dryer than you can imagine
. Good product!" — Susan
A 10-pack of Swedish dishcloths that are way more absorbent and sustainable than paper towels
Promising review:
"I love these! I just bought some as a gift for both of my sons because they work so well, wash up in dishwasher cycle, and are so much more soft, thick, and sanitary than sponges. This cloth has not shrunk, stained or shredded, still thick and absorbent, dries completely overnight (it feels like cardboard it's so dry).
Then you wet it and it's back to thick and soft. I first bought in August and this is the same one pictured! Since I sanitize it daily or every other day in the dishwasher I feel it is very clean! Buy these...you won't be sorry." — Julie Schneeberger
A double-sided magnetic knife holder you can stick on the fridge to maximize your small kitchen
Promising review:
"This exceeded my expectations. I just wanted something easy to install, and this fit the bill. Right out of the box I put it on my refrigerator and that was it. Very strong magnet and no slippage. Love the other mounting options, should I change the location and the extra accessories. Thinking of getting another one." — Shannon R.
A knife and cutlery scrubber designed for a quick, dual-sided clean
Promising review:
"I love this product! I can now safety scrub my knives without cutting the sponge, the loofah or myself! It does a great job of cleaning, it's easy to hold and it fits even my largest 14-inch chef's knife." — Cari
A magnetic organizer to declutter your countertops but keep everyday must-haves on hand
Promising review:
"We have a small kitchen so I placed one of these on the side of the microwave to store coffee creamer for the coffee maker. Strong magnet so it does not slide down at all...stays put!" — Shea
A bottle of Sunday Riley's C.E.O. Glow, the uber-popular vitamin C and turmeric serum that reviewers love
Promising review:
"One of the best products I’ve ever purchased and the only vitamin C serum I’ve found that really works. Your skin will literally glow and radiate after using this.
Worth every penny and lasts a long time as you only need a very little bit to cover your entire face." — John Bachtle
A pair of high-waisted leggings with pockets and a whopping 44,000 5-star ratings
Promising review:
"These are seriously the first pair of yoga pants that I have ever bought that actually stay up, you can work out in these and you do not have to worry about adjusting at all, not one time, and they’re cute enough to wear with your everyday clothes
." — Aubree
A collapsible microwave cover to prevent splatter and the subsequent cleanup
Promising review:
"This is perfect and keeps the microwave nice and clean. Easy to wash and use. Great product!" — James Emmons
A sandwich bread dispenser people say helps preserve freshness, too
Promising review:
"I’ve been using this for months and I definitely see a difference in the freshness
of my bread." — Rach the Creator
A plaid fleece blanket because the coziest season of all is upon us
Promising review:
"Amazing blanket. Excellent value. So comfortable, warm and soft." — Margaret Lee
And speaking of cozy, a three-drawer tea bag organizer that every tea lover needs
Promising review:
"So pretty on my counter and I love the drawers and that it is clear so that I can see everything. It holds more than I thought
and could even hold more. Love it and happy to have it out on my counter with all the pretty tea colors and packages." — Dorothy
A shower curtain with storage pockets if your tiny bathtub is running out of space
Promising review:
"I have purchased two of these now, they are very sturdy and hold a lot, they beat having all of your shower products on the edge of your shower/bathtub. I haven’t had any issues with the pockets or the actual liner itself, highly recommend to declutter your shower/bathtub area." — Tiffany Perla
A fuzzy oversized sweater that's about to be a wardrobe staple
Promising review:
"I wish I was lying when I said that I LIVE in this sweater...lmao. It’s so oversized and cute and the sweater itself is thick and super soft. I’ll take every color please and thanks." — Kennedie Dragos
An over-the-door retractable hanger if you need more storage space
Promising review:
"I bought this to hang my sister's clothes when she was visiting. It works great! Sturdy, easy to assemble. I now use it in my bedroom to hang new clothes, clothes from the dry cleaners and outfits I want to see together. I was also surprised at the capacity — it holds A LOT of clothes, even purses." — Claire Roberts
A waterproof mat for lining your under-sink cabinet to catch any small leaks
Promising review:
"I have these under ALL my sinks in the house! PERFECT fit, and complete protection for my cabinets." — Patricia Reeves
A pet grooming vacuum so you can give your pooch a show-worthy blowout
Promising review:
"Nothing but awesome! Have had dogs all of my life, all have needed grooming which I have done most of the time. Always takes at least 3+ hours and always a hairy mess. This thing actually did a great job with almost no hair anywhere
. What always took hours, start to finish, maybe 30–40 minutes. It really was quiet
and at one point my always nervous-to-groom dog, started dozing, Lol. One of the best purchases and definitely not a gimmick
!" — Carla
A pair of satin pillowcases that have 213,000-lus 5-star reviews
Promising review:
"This is my second time buying this pillowcase. I have one, our daughter has one, and my aunt has one! I have really noticed a huge change in my hair and skin. It is worth the hype! 10/10 recommend." — WL
An electric makeup brush cleaner if you put off cleaning your brushes because it's such a chore
Promising review:
"This product is awesome and well worth the buy! Even tried it out on brushes that hadn’t been cleaned in over six months. Because it had been so long instead of using dish soap I tried a brush shampoo
as seen in the pics and I was amazed. I’d recommend to anyone." — Dani Nics
A carpet cleaner that works on basically everything including pet accidents, spilled wine, food stains and other stubborn messes
Promising review:
"I'm absolutely speechless. If I could give 10 stars, I would.
I'm baffled as to how this stuff works. I feel like I'm in an infomercial demo where they spill red wine on a white carpet and then after spraying the 'magic carpet cleaner' the stain vanishes. Unlike infomercial products that don't actually do anything when you try it at home, this stuff completely makes stains vanish before your eyes
. Carpet cleaning products certainly don't excite me normally, but after watching how the spaghetti sauce that I dripped on the light beige carpet completely disappeared, I've been telling everybody I know to buy some. You don't even have to wipe it; you just spray it on and the stain is gone!
" — Scott G
A cuticle oil to treat and nourish dry, cracked skin this winter
Promising review:
"Sooooo I do my own nails at home and I also do my husband's once a week since he works in remodeling and his fingernails look terrible so I give him a little manicure. I take this cuticle oil and massage into his nails and on his fingers and it’s so moisturizing and has a tiny bit of scent to it. But don’t let its cheapness fool you! One of the best nail products I’ve purchased so far." — Dallas
A 30-pack of wood polish wipes that gives dull, dry furniture an instant shine
Promising review:
"These wipes are so easy to use. Makes cleaning my wood furniture a breeze. I will always have these around." — Sandra