19 Things You Saw On The 'Friends' Set That You Can Buy For Yourself

Get Rachel's "Girls" T-shirt, Joey's Knicks jersey and Central Perk mugs, and learn how great parasocial shopping can feel.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=friendsmerch-griffinwynne-111221-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F986251808%2Fmonica-geller-girlfriends-t-shirt%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3DRachel%2BGreen%2BHeart%2Bflower%2Bfriends%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-23%26organic_search_click%3D1%26pro%3D1%26source%3Daw%26utm_source%3Daffiliate_window%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3Dus_location_buyer%26utm_content%3D837483%26awc%3D6220_1636986436_dad40c45f6d507e758b993d341898ce1%26utm_term%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Get Monica&#x27;s &#x22;Girlfriends&#x22; white tee from Etsy. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618e82d5e4b0ab5f2848ed07" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=friendsmerch-griffinwynne-111221-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F986251808%2Fmonica-geller-girlfriends-t-shirt%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3DRachel%2BGreen%2BHeart%2Bflower%2Bfriends%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-23%26organic_search_click%3D1%26pro%3D1%26source%3Daw%26utm_source%3Daffiliate_window%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3Dus_location_buyer%26utm_content%3D837483%26awc%3D6220_1636986436_dad40c45f6d507e758b993d341898ce1%26utm_term%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link"><strong>Get Monica's "Girlfriends" white tee from Etsy. </strong></a>
NBC via Getty Images
Some people watch reruns of “Friends” from time to time when they need to forget about climate change and capitalism. Some have seen it so much, they can quote large portions of many episodes. And then there are those people that are so into “Friends” they daydream about singing with Phoebe, shopping with Rachel and sitting courtside at the Knicks game with Chandler and Joey. This one’s for you.

While you can’t actually sip cappuccinos with the gang, you can make coffee at home in a Central Perk mug, wearing the same T-shirt Monica has. According to Tracy R. Gleason, a developmental psychologist who studies children’s relationships with imaginary companions, you may be better for it.

As Gleason tells it, feeling kinship with Ross or Joey can be classified as a “parasocial relationship,” or a one-way imagined relationship with a media figure or fictional character. It’s like a grown-up version of an imaginary friend, one that can help you work through your emotions and problems.

“Parasocial relationships can provide all kinds of social affordances,” Gleason told Huffpost, “like affiliation, companionship, affection and validation — you can imagine them approving of you and everything you do.”

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=friendsmerch-griffinwynne-111221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fproducts%2Fantique-mercury-glass-candle-holder%2F%3Fpkey%3Ds%7Ecandle%2520stick%2520holders%7E130%26clickid%3D1KsSn6w3Hz0lTFr2XXQFCQ7FUkGxp%253AXmNz1VSU0%26irgwc%3D1%26cm_cat%3D10078%26cm_ven%3Dafshoppromo%26bnrid%3D3317500%26cm_ite%3Dhuffpost.com%26cm_pla%3Dir%26irpid%3D10078" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Get your own silver candlesticks from Pottery Barn. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618e82d5e4b0ab5f2848ed07" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=friendsmerch-griffinwynne-111221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.potterybarn.com%2Fproducts%2Fantique-mercury-glass-candle-holder%2F%3Fpkey%3Ds%7Ecandle%2520stick%2520holders%7E130%26clickid%3D1KsSn6w3Hz0lTFr2XXQFCQ7FUkGxp%253AXmNz1VSU0%26irgwc%3D1%26cm_cat%3D10078%26cm_ven%3Dafshoppromo%26bnrid%3D3317500%26cm_ite%3Dhuffpost.com%26cm_pla%3Dir%26irpid%3D10078" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Get your own silver candlesticks from Pottery Barn. </a>
NBC via Getty Images
If you were privy to any of the John Mulaney discourse on Twitter this past fall, you probably heard the term “parasocial relationship” more than a few times. Like most things that go viral, the term gets liberally thrown around in a fear-mongering manner, often by people who don’t really know what it means.

It’s not too surprising then, that Thomas Baudinette, a cultural anthropologist who specializes in studying fandom, says parasocial relationships are much more nuanced than they’re given credit for.

“The concept of the ‘parasocial relationship’ is often misunderstood, particularly on social media,” Baudinette said. “Simply put, it’s a fairly neutral term that is used by scholars to explain and make sense of the sense of intimacy which dedicated fans of media/celebrities feel towards the object of their fannish affection.”

Baudinette added that connection to a fictional character or group of characters, like the friends on “Friends,” can make you feel soothed and emotionally supported.

“Fans often speak of ‘comfort characters’ who provide them specific emotional support and toward whom the fan feels a specific feeling of intimacy,” he said.

While this “comfort” can function as a low-stakes distraction, (i.e. turning on “Friends” before a first date when you’re nervous), Baudinette said it can also assist you in better understanding your own life. In watching Rachel and Monica fight about candlestick holders when, really, they’re sad about each other moving, you may think about how to better communicate with your own best friend during a big life transition.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Silver-Buffalo-FRD20133-Friends-Multicolor/dp/B07CBYR1R5/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?keywords=central%20perk%20mug&qid=1636986238&sr=8-1-spons&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEzSVVUNFA1QkFYTkdZJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwMzQ3MDkzMk9CV1VOUFgxSFJYTSZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwMjMyNDgyM0dSN1QzOTc0S1c4JndpZGdldE5hbWU9c3BfYXRmJmFjdGlvbj1jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ&th=1&tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=618e82d5e4b0ab5f2848ed07,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Get your own &#x22;Central Perk&#x22; mugs from Amazon." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="618e82d5e4b0ab5f2848ed07" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Silver-Buffalo-FRD20133-Friends-Multicolor/dp/B07CBYR1R5/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?keywords=central%20perk%20mug&qid=1636986238&sr=8-1-spons&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEzSVVUNFA1QkFYTkdZJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwMzQ3MDkzMk9CV1VOUFgxSFJYTSZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwMjMyNDgyM0dSN1QzOTc0S1c4JndpZGdldE5hbWU9c3BfYXRmJmFjdGlvbj1jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ&th=1&tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=618e82d5e4b0ab5f2848ed07,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Get your own "Central Perk" mugs from Amazon.</a>
NBC via Getty Images
“The sense of intimacy which develops represents a lens through which the fan makes sense of their relationships,” Baudinette said. “This is not a form of ‘delusion’ as some would put it, but is instead a critically reflexive relationship where the fans’ emotional interactions with [the fictional character they like] provide frameworks to interpret the various issues which they face in everyday life.”

If “Friends” is your comfort show, rocking Joey’s Knicks jersey or installing your own yellow picture frame on the inside of your font door may make you feel even closer to the gang. Instead of rocking specific fan gear, like a “Friends” logo crop top with the little dots between the letters, you can snag the “Girls” sweatshirt Monica wears in her apartment or the “That Girl” T-shirt Phoebe plays football in. From kitchen gadgets to clothes, we’ve rounded up a ton of fun options of things worn or used on Friends that you can take for yourself.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Ross's "Frankie Say Relax" shirt (that Rachel wears to bed)
NBC via Getty Images
In one of their many infamous breakups, Ross and Rachel fight over who gets to keep the "Frankie Say Relax" shirt, followed by the heart-wrenching scene in which Rachel shows the box of all the little things she's kept from their relationships like a movie ticket and an eggshell. Getting teary-eyed thinking about it.

Get it from WellThreadedCo on Etsy for $18.99.
2
The yellow picture frame door hanger
NBC via Getty Images
The iconic yellow frame on Monica and Rachel's (then Monica and Chandler's) apartment door is quintessential "Friends." Even if you don't have a peephole, it will give your entryway some color.

Get it from TheBearandWolfStudio on Etsy for $14.99.
3
Rachel's "USA" long-sleeve T
TZshirts on Etsy
Even in her waitress days, Rachel was a fashion icon. Get this USA long-sleeve tee to wear as you meet your friends for coffee in the middle of the work day.

Get it from TZshirts on Etsy for $28.05.
4
Rachel's half-shepherd's-pie, half-trifle trifle bowl
NBC via Getty Images
In terms of savory, sweet fusion food, maybe Rachel was onto something with her ground beef and jam trifle. Yet, as you may remember, the gang was not into it. Grab one of your own to experiment with your own layered desserts.

Get it from Crate & Barrel for $29.99.
5
Monica's "Homemade Pickles" kitchen utensil holder
MinglewoodArtsShop on Etsy
A perfectionist and chef, if something's in Monica's kitchen, you know it has to be good. Grab your own ceramic "homemade pickles" container in which to keep all your kitchen gadgets.

Get it from MinglewoodArtsShop on Etsy for $100.
6
Rachel's "Girls" shirt and Monica's "Girls" sweatshirt
HighTidePrintingCo on Etsy
Are you more of a Rachel or a Monica? Doesn't matter! They both wear this top on the show. To show off your girl power pride and love of Rachel and Monica's friendship, snag your own "Girls" shirt or crewneck pullover.

Get it from HighTidePrintingCo on Etsy starting at $17.
7
Rachel's birthday shirt
NBC via Getty Images
Rachel loves to celebrate her birthday, as long as she can stay 29 forever. Snag the "12-4" shirt she wears on her reluctant 30th birthday.

Get it from GoodMoodStuff on Etsy for $14.61.
8
The "I have to live with a boy" silver candlesticks
NBC via Getty Images
As they say, parting is such sweet sorrow. Maybe that's why Rachel and Monica got in a giant fight about the silver candlesticks instead of processing their emotions and sharing that they'll miss each other.

Get them from Pottery Barn starting at $19.50.
9
Rachel's "Drama" T-shirt
TZshirts on Etsy
For all her high-end taste and fancy job at Ralph Lauren, Rachel loves a novelty T-shirt. Grab this one to instill healthy boundaries and remember that some things just aren't your problem.

Get it from TZshirts on Etsy for $20.70.
10
Joey's white dog statue
NBC via Getty Images
When Joey gets his own place, it's no surprise his decor is...loud. While you may not have the space for a giant white dog statue, you can get a smaller one for your desk or bedside table.

Get it from FanCornerCreations on Etsy for $18.
11
Monica's "Girlfriends" shirt
byDEMII on Etsy
While you can't actually have a beautiful friendship with Monica Geller, you can have the girlfriends shirt she wears.

Get it from byDEMII on Etsy for $30.32.
12
Rachel's "Girls Boxing" shirt
NBC via Getty Images
Honestly, during the Thanksgiving football episode, all six friends were serving looks. To snag Rachel's, grab your own green "Girls Boxing" shirt.

Get it from GoodMoodStuff on Etsy for $15.31.
13
Monica's Giants crewneck
NBC via Getty Images
Football Thanksgiving episode part two: Monica's unreal Giants pullover. You can find some unreal vintage Giants stuff on Etsy, where you can get a reprint of this crewneck, too.

Get it on TeePublic for $30.
14
Phoebe's "That Girl" shirt
NBC via Getty Images
Let's not forget Phoebe's sporty looking when playing ball. Snag this "That Girl" shirt to wear over turtlenecks or just, you know, as is.

Get it from GoodMoodStuff on Etsy for $14.96.
15
Joey's Ferrari hat
NBC via Getty Images
If you can't have a Ferrari, the next best thing is getting all the Ferrari gear. While I scoured the internet looking for a modern reprint of the Ferrari fanny pack (there are a lot of vintage items), I could only find the hat.

Get it from Amazon for $35.07.
16
Rachel's "Girls Football" shirt
Cheerschica on Etsy
If you can't tell by now, Rachel loves shirts with "girl" and any sort of sport on them. Snag this one!

Get it from Cheerschica on Etsy for $22.
17
Joey's Knicks jersey
NBC via Getty Images
Remember the episode in which Joey needed to look like a teenager for an audition? Even if you don't, you can get your own Knicks jersey to feel like Joey pretending to be a teen. Or just a Knicks fan.

Get it from Nike for $58.97.
18
Central Perk Mugs
NBC via Getty Images
For all your coffee house dreams, sip your own hot drinks out of an oversized Central Perk mug. Play "Smelly Cat" in the background for added ambiance.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
19
Chandler's "Jimbo's Surfboards" shirt
byDEMII on Etsy
He may not be the most coordinated man, and likely has never been surfing, but boy can he rock a T-shirt from a likely made-up surf shop.

Get it from byDEMII on ETsy for $30.32.
