A lightweight heating and cooling gel eye mask for days you have a splitting headache

To cool the mask, you can leave it in the freezer; to warm it up, you can leave it in warm water for a few minutes. You can even take the fabric off the gel mask to use it separately.: "I suffer from chronic pain, which can result in some pretty nasty headaches from the stress. That leaves me with some super tension around my eyes, and a lot of sensitivity to light. This product was a dream combination for me. The cooling gel mask chills very quickly in the freezer, and has put me to sleep from the relief more than once. It really helps with all of my aches, and if I'm having a lot of light sensitivity I'll just layer the mask over the cooling mask! The sleep mask itself is silky smooth. It's fallen off while I'm sleeping more than once, but that's never been an issue for me personally. By the time I'm asleep, not much will wake me up. I prefer it to having a really tight mask, because that would just give me headaches (exactly the thing I'm trying to avoid). I love this set and it's worth dropping the money. Plus, the mask is super cute! You'll get over feeling like a superhero with the cooling mask once you feel how wonderfully chill it is!" — Mimi