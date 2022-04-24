Popular items from this list
A neck and shoulder relaxer if you often find yourself with a stiff, uncomfortable neck and shoulders at the end of the day.
A full body pillow designed for pregnant people, but anyone can benefit from snuggling up with a wrap-around pillow that will support their body.
A cushioned foam acupressure mat and pillow set you’ll want to keep in your home office.
(Please note that these products aren’t medical recommendations. Be sure to check with your doctor before starting any kind of treatment.)
You should consult with your doctor before trying anything new involving your neck or back to make sure it's safe for you! Unlike a regular pillow, you're supposed to lay on this in 10-minute intervals; the seller suggests working your way up to it by starting yourself off at five minutes at a time, with a one- to three-day adjustment period before regular use. Promising review:
"I love this neck rest. My neck and shoulders feel so much better now that I use this product. I just love it. So much stress is held in my neck and shoulders. Exercise seems to make it worse so I took a chance on this neck device and I am so glad that I did. I lay on the floor with it for about five minutes a day. I sleep better too. Who knew this little piece of foam plastic would be of so much help to me? I may buy another one just to make sure I always have one on hand. It is small enough to pack for trips. Well worth the money when you consider the medical alternative." —Care giver
A Theragun Mini to give you sweet relief after a long workout
BuzzFeed editor Melanie Aman
loves her Theragun Mini for post-workout relief: "Exercising has been a huge boost to my mental health during quarantine, but the [delayed onset muscle soreness], man — the DOMS hurt like hell!! I'm talking hurts to walk, hurts to lower myself and sit, hurts to stand up, hurts to lift things heavier than a stuffed animal, hurts to exist. I learned early on that this little gadget was suuuuuuuuper helpful in reducing my discomfort and loosening my tight, angry muscles. While jackhammering my calves and thighs is not an incredibly fun experience (TBH it hurts
especially when I'm massaging already sore muscles), I know the next day I'll wake up with significantly less pain."
A tube of freeze gel for whenever you have a sunburn or irritation
Reviewers also mentioned this helps with itchiness under arm and leg casts
.Promising reviews
: "This has to be the best aloe vera I have ever used! I had a severe sunburn. I ordered this product and it can the next day. When I open it. It had a pleasant spearmint smell. It was refreshing on the burn. I only needed to apply twice a day." — Sweet Mabel Anne
A bottle of Drop It, which naturally reduces wine sulfates and tannins
Drop It recommends using 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating a whole bottle at once.Promising review:
"I became really sensitive to wine in my thirties and through a lot of trial and painful error, I thought I might have to give up on wine altogether. Then I found out about the preservatives being a possible cause and decided to give this product a shot. So glad I did!! I'm still pretty sensitive to reds but this helps tremendously so that I can have a glass with dinner without a headache immediately settling in. Whites cause me no problem what so ever! I love that it takes so little product to make a difference to a whole bottle. Just a few drops, a few minutes and we are good to go." — CastawayIrons
A cushioned foam acupressure mat and pillow set you'll want to keep in your home office
And all you have to do is lie there — no trip to the acupuncturist or masseuse required!Promising review:
"This thing is awesome! Yes, it can hurt, especially on those really tight areas, but I love it anyway. You can feel the blood start racing through your body, great for circulation. Takes a few minutes to adjust your body to the right position when lying on your back. I lay on it in all different ways. Pull your legs up when on your back to get the middle of your back and spine. I love standing on it — the hip area hurts but I do it anyway. If you're really a trooper, kneel on it. I use it almost every day and I only wear underwear when I use it. This was a great price and it came with a bolster pillow. I've ordered more for friends." — K***y
A bottle of Dr Teal's soothing Epsom salts to transform tub time into a spa-like experience
Promising review
: "This is a very pleasant lavender aroma. It's just the right potency so as not to be overwhelming as you're soaking. The epsom salts are just what I need after a long day. It really helps my low back pain and is very soothing for tired legs as well. This creates lots of wonderful suds and makes quite the luxurious bath. Even my husband uses it. We've been using Dr. Teal's for many years — this is one of our favorites. We find that we both get a better night's rest as it helps us to relax and unwind from the hectic day. Absolutely recommend!" — Yorkie Mama
A knee pillow if you're a lifelong side sleeper
It even comes with an adjustable strap if you're someone who tosses and turns in their sleep (or if you're using it to recover from an injury that may lead to limited mobility). Psst: A lot of pregnant reviewers and reviewers with arthritis pain and cartilage pain swear by this, too! Promising review:
"Goodbye side-sleeper back pain! I love this knee pillow. It is small and compact so it is not cumbersome like trying to place a regular pillow between the knees. The shape of the pillow allows for perfect placement between knees or upwards toward the thigh area. It does help back pain that is caused by the back not being aligned for side sleepers. The cover is removable for washing." — J. Gotsch
A lightweight heating and cooling gel eye mask for days you have a splitting headache
To cool the mask, you can leave it in the freezer; to warm it up, you can leave it in warm water for a few minutes. You can even take the fabric off the gel mask to use it separately. Promising review
: "I suffer from chronic pain, which can result in some pretty nasty headaches from the stress. That leaves me with some super tension around my eyes, and a lot of sensitivity to light. This product was a dream combination for me. The cooling gel mask chills very quickly in the freezer, and has put me to sleep from the relief more than once. It really helps with all of my aches, and if I'm having a lot of light sensitivity I'll just layer the mask over the cooling mask! The sleep mask itself is silky smooth. It's fallen off while I'm sleeping more than once, but that's never been an issue for me personally. By the time I'm asleep, not much will wake me up. I prefer it to having a really tight mask, because that would just give me headaches (exactly the thing I'm trying to avoid). I love this set and it's worth dropping the money. Plus, the mask is super cute! You'll get over feeling like a superhero with the cooling mask once you feel how wonderfully chill it is!" — Mimi
A sunburn soother if you find yourself feeling a bit burnt after a long day soaking up the sun
A lot of reviewers mentioned this also helped prevent peeling and itching!Promising review
: "I ordered this two weeks ago after seeing rave reviews. So grateful I did. Yesterday I got the worst burn. It was unbelievable. I applied this four times over 24 hours. When I woke up this morning it was a lot better and has just gotten increasingly better throughout the day. The burn is mostly faded, and the pain is so much better. I hope to never burn this badly again, but I will be stockpiling this lotion all the same." — Carolina G.
A reusable hot/cold pack for your jaw if you suffer from jaw pain or tend to grind your teeth
Reviewers with TMJ and related pain issues also swear by this, as well as reviewers using it post-wisdom teeth removal
. Each wrap comes with four hot/cold packs — you can insert two of them into the headband at a time, and either keep them in the freezer for cold therapy, or microwave them for heat therapy. Promising review:
"Wow! This is such an awesome product. I have had TMJ issues for most of my life, but a few months ago I started experiencing popping and extreme pain in my jaw from grinding my teeth. I grind my teeth when I'm awake and stressed, but the dentist insisted I should get a night guard that cost $500! He also recommended doing warm compresses and I discovered this wonderful wrap. There has been such a difference for my jaw since using this that I'm extremely grateful for it." — Amazon customer
A hip belt that helps stabilize your sacroiliac joint
Never heard of it? It might be what's causing your sciatic, pelvic, back or leg pain! This can help reduce inflammation of the joint, and it's comfortable enough to wear all day long! (Just consult with your doctor before trying anything new to make sure it's safe for you!) You can personalize the fit based on your needs, too, because there's not only the wraparound belt, but a secondary belt installed over it so you can control the compression you need in certain areas. Promising review:
"This is one terrific product. I have severe SI dysfunction and have been trying to remedy my ailment with cortisone shots, physical therapy, etc. Nothing seemed to help until I read up on this belt. I decided to order and try it and to my amazement I just put it on and I am feeling so much better. I really can’t believe it. I told my chiropractor as well, and he wanted to see it. I am so glad that there was this product to help me to relieve my SI pain. Kudos to the company!!" — Amazon customer
A seat cushion made with orthopedic gel and memory foam to keep your derrière comfy during the workday
People also swear by this for long car rides! Promising review:
"A few weeks into working from home five days a week I started having a lot of hip/leg/back pain. I have a good Herman Miller task chair that had been fine for one to two days of WFH a week but wasn't working for me full time. In the early afternoons, my lower back would start cramping. I did some research and bought this pillow and it immediately helped! I also took it on a two-week road trip since a three-day road trip earlier this year had made a mess of my lower body that lingered for weeks — and no pain! What really drove me to write this review was that yesterday, unknowingly, I worked all day sitting on my chair without my cushion. I had removed it to use as a spare chair at my dinner table and forgot to put it back. At the end of the day, hip was aching and I realized why! Today it's back on my chair and I'm already feeling better." — Lorene
A pair of compression gloves if your desk job leaves your hands all cramped up
Promising review
: "I love these gloves, I’m actually wearing them right now. I am a degree in computer science which means that I’m constantly using my hands to code and mess around on computers. I use a computer at home and at work. By the end of the day my hands are sore and they hurt. These gloves work miracles. Before bed I put these on and I wear them all night. I get a good night's sleep when I wear them and I can tell when I forget to put them on because I sleep awful. I also like how easy it is to wash them. I hand wash but I’ll admit a couple of times I’ve just thrown in the washing machine because I was too tired to hand wash and they turn out completely fine, literally the same as if I would’ve hand washed. I’m 26 and I wear these gloves. My grandma is 69 and she wears these gloves. We both love these gloves very much!" — BritMcConnell
It comes in three sizes.
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution that fights against annoying razor burn and pesky ingrown hairs
It's especially helpful in problem areas like armpits and bikini lines that tend to get irritated easily.
Promising review:
"After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per a friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" —bill nye
A ridiculously cute microwaveable stuffed animal that's a heating pad for cramps and muscle aches
Next time you're feeling achy, give this cutie a nice squeeze for some physical relief and a quick hit of joy (look how cute they are, after all!). These "Warmies" are each filled with all-natural grain and dried lavender, so you can microwave them to use them as heating pads or pop in a sealed bag in the freezer for two to three hours to use them as a cold pack. Promising review:
"Love Warmies and have told pretty much everyone I know about them, especially friends who are prone to cramps or backache and could use a cute heating pad, or who have trouble sleeping since holding mine even helps with insomnia. You won't regret getting one; in fact, it may be tough to resist collecting them all because they're so cute!" — SH
A pair of game-changing memory foam slippers that will make you feel like you're walking on clouds
Promising review:
"I have plantar fasciitis but hate wearing shoes in the house. These slippers are comfy and prevent pain, even when I'm standing or walking around, way better than other slippers I've had. I bought my first pair of these two years ago and wore them constantly. Even after two years, they were still in decent shape but the padding was worn down so I purchased again." — Rease K.
A rotating, heated back and neck massager so you can feel like you're at the spa
Promising review:
"Oh my gosh, I can’t say enough. My legs are always tight from running, my neck is knotted from basically everything else... this massager is so easy to put anywhere and use. Plus, it’s much more affordable than going to a massage parlor all the time. GET IT." — Nicole J.
A pair of blue-light-blocking glasses for anyone who stares at a screen all day
These lenses help filter out the blue light that contributes to eye strain.
Promising review
: "I bought these glasses because doing a lot of school work on my computer or even staring at my phone for too long will kill my eyes. I’m talking serious eye pain after about two continuous hours of staring at a screen, and I can be on my computer for 8+ hours at a time. After hearing all the rave about these glasses I decided to buy some, and they seriously make all the difference. I did a lot of digging to make sure I bought glasses that work and these really did. I’ve been working on a huge project recently that keeps me up from noon to sometimes three in the morning, and I had no eye pain the whole time, when normally it would take all of two hours and I would have to quit because my eyes would hurt so bad. These glasses are a serious life-, pain-, and productivity-saver. I only wish I would have found them five years ago!" — D
A podiatrist-level toenail clipper that's better at cutting thick toenails than traditional clippers
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord
uses and loves this! Here's what she has to say: "Hello, my toenails are a problem children for two reasons: one is that they're kinda thick, the other is that I'm a long-distance runner, which doesn't play nice with toenails. I bought this recently and the difference it made immediately was ENORMOUS. Like I usually dread approaching my big toenails because they are so thick, but these painlessly and seamlessly lobbed the tops right off; I was also able to gently correct a toenail that was starting to get ingrown, and help cut down a dead toenail that needed trimming but would have been painful to approach with a regular clipper."
A memory foam gel pad so your wrists won't feel so cramped as you hover over your keyboard and mouse
It comes in two pieces: one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse. Promising review
: "I've been working from home due to COVID and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" — Gaga15
A pair of ompression foot sleeves to give you some sweet relief from heel and arch pain
Reviewers say the tight compression does wonders for foot pain they feel, and they're especially helpful if you're traveling and know you'll be on your feet all day.
Promising review:
"I went on my first walk in years without pain the second day of trying these socks! I had almost given up trying to relieve the intense burning/soreness due to my plantar fasciitis, but I decided to try one last product. These socks have already changed my life and have allowed me to start working out again! Highly recommend." — Emily
A large electric heating pad so you can lie down at the end of a long day and feel satisfying heat radiate throughout your entire back
This pad has three different heat settings and an auto-shut off for safety, plus it's totally machine washable.Promising review:
"Unlike many heating pads, Mighty Bliss has a longer and more flexible surface to reach a greater area simultaneously. Having had extensive spinal reconstruction over the years, I find tightness typically follows extended activity. Mighty Bliss reaches both my lower back and neck, adapting to my body shape for more effective reach. I had essentially given up on home heating pads until Mighty Bliss but now keep it readily available for quick use when the time is right." — Gail Eberlin
A spiky massage ball designed to soothe tight muscles in the foot and back
The spikes really get into your cramped muscles to work them out. You can also use it to get a quick massage on other parts of your body, too, like knees or hamstrings.
Promising review:
"I’ve been dealing with severe plantar fasciitis pain for a few weeks. It’s been bad enough that every step hurts and at times I hobble around like an old person and I’m only in my thirties. I bought this thinking that at least it’s cheap and it couldn’t hurt. Well, let me tell you, I’ve only used it twice, but I’m already ready to call it a lifesaver. I just absentmindedly rolled it around with my foot for a few minutes, then got up to go do something and was shocked to find that my foot didn’t hurt for the first time in WEEKS! I didn’t even feel like I was doing anything when I was using it, but apparently I was! I’m shocked, pleased, and very grateful." — wendy
A pair of lacy thigh bands because inner thigh chafing (and the pain that comes with it) has the power to completely ruin your day
BuzzFeed Shopping's Emma Lord
owns and loves these: "These STAY PUT. There are little grippers on them that lock them in place, but are gentle enough that you don't even notice 'em."Promising review:
"These are fantastic! I work overnights and wear dresses regularly to the office, I've been using the deodorant style anti-chafing rubs and wanted a longer lasting option. Ding Ding ladies!! This is it! So comfortable I fell asleep in them! No marks, no uncomfortable 'digging in.'" — A. Spencer
A cozy weighted blanket for anxious sleepers looking for a natural way to calm down and feel comforted
It uses glass beads to conform to the shape of your body. To really tailor the experience, it comes in a bunch of custom sizes, weights, and colors so you can pick your perfect fit and feel.Promising review:
"After reading other reviews on weighted blankets, I decided to go with Luna. (I have bought two now, one as a gift.) I love that the material is organic cotton, and the beads are not made of plastic. The material is cotton so it is light but strong. I have used this blanket for three or so months now. Having battled insomnia, restless legs, joint pain, and muscle pain, I had read that a weighted blanket could help. Honestly, I hardly have sleepless nights now. The blanket isn't too heavy but just heavy enough. Before I had this blanket there were many nights I was awake until 3 a.m. due to insomnia and pain. Now, usually within a half hour of winding down, I am asleep! It calms my restless legs, and really lessens muscle and joint pain! Blanket is sturdy, holding up well. Totally worth the money." — sunshine
A full body pillow
Sure, it's designed for pregnant people, but anyone would benefit from snuggling up with this wrap-around pillow that will support nearly any part of your body during your slumber. It's got detachable parts so you can convert into a reading station or create a hole for your arm if you're a side sleeper!Promising review:
"I was struggling with hip and lower back pain and I refused to buy a pregnancy pillow. I didn't use the one I bought with my first pregnancy so I figured it was just a waste of money the second time around. BUT. let me tell you, this pillow is worth it! I'm a huge tummy sleeper and although I don't sleep on my tummy with this, I do move the cushions close together and lay on my tummy for a bit. It has eliminated my lower back/hip pain and I've only been using it for four to five days. It's a little annoying to try and reposition it in bed, however, I find myself waking up less at night so at that point, who cares!" —Lexy
An adjustable ergonomic kneeling chair because varying your seating position during the day can help prevent backaches
The unique design removes the pressure sitting puts on your back and hips, and it'll help you sit up straighter. Remember to also stand up every hour or so to give yourself a break from sitting!Promising review
: "I'm a 225-pound solid dude, back was killing me. Got this chair, took me a week or so to build up the muscles in my shins to get used to the new weight distribution, my pain is GONE. Love this chair, plan on getting a fancier one down the road, but I'm very happy with this." — AHR_Artist
A plush memory foam mattress topper if your lumpy, bumpy mattress just isn't cutting it anymore
Promising review:
"No more sleepless nights. I was starting to suffer from insomnia because I have a slightly old box spring mattress. I started waking up with extreme neck and back pain. Since I’m on a tight budget I couldn’t just go buy a new bed. So I found this and thought I’d give it a try. So far it’s been three days and I have not woken up in the middle of the night and it feels amazing." — Yarixa