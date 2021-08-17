HuffPost Finds

25 Things To Help You Clean The Things You Keep Forgetting To Clean

From pet stain removers to patio cleaners, these cleaning essentials will take care of all the home messes you've been neglecting.
Griffin Gonzales and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Cleaning your living space is sometimes the last task on your to-do list. If you’re really busy and don’t like tidying up, so many products that can do the dirty work for you. Here are pet stain removers, patio cleaners and more cleaning essentials that’ll take care of messes you keep forgetting about.

1
A rust stain remover
Amazon
If your sink or shower is starting to look orange, this powdered formula will remove those pesky rust stains from bathroom surfaces.

Promising review: "I used it on our tubs, toilets, sinks and shower. It took one bottle of this stuff to achieve the same result as three bottles of other brands. I will buy this again hands-down. I just sprayed, walked away for a few minutes and wiped and rinsed." — Carrie D.

Get a bottle on Amazon for $12.97.
2
A microfiber hand duster
Amazon
Sweep up dust from hard-to-reach areas in your home, including cupboards, ceiling fans and picture frames.

Promising review: "Great little duster! Collects dust like a magnet and it's easy to wash." — Nicholas Driscol

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
3
An outdoor multipurpose cleaner
Amazon
Get your terra cotta pots and front walkway back in shape with this ready-to-spray formula that'll take care of anything from bird poop to dirt tracks.

Promising review:"If I could give this 10 stars I would! No strong chemical smell, but most of all it works as described. My patio and patio chairs look better than ever. It works cleaning items other cleaners didn't." — Kindle Customer

Get a 32-ounce bottle from Amazon for $10.98.
4
A toilet ring remover
Amazon
Use this small pumice stone to remove gross rings and grime inside your toilet bowl.

Promising review: I had tried many other things to remove the stains — Brillo pads, CLR and other cleaning solutions — and nothing worked no matter how hard I scrubbed. With this, the stains came out completely within a minute of scrubbing with this product! Amazing — toilet looks new again, highly recommend anyone try this product!" — Michael V

Get it from Amazon for $11.28+ (available in multi-packs).
5
A pack of Keurig-cleaning cups
Amazon
These small pods will help clean all the gunk inside your coffee machine, so you can ensure that you always have a fresh cup that's actually fresh.

Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY and GREAT results. VERY HAPPY!" — Corey West

Get a 6-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
6
A jetted tub cleaner
Amazon
Let this cleaner do the dirty work for you and clean your jets, so you can actually take a relaxing bath without seeing gross debris.

Promising review: "Works better than anything else we have tried on our six-foot jetted hot tub. We have well water with lots of minerals. Oh Yuk gets the crud out fast and rinses easily. Been using it for three years and nothing else comes close." — Linda

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
7
A stainless steel cleaner
Amazon
Use this stainless steel cleaner to wipe away smudges from kitchen appliances without a lot of elbow grease.

Promising Review: "I live in an apartment. The sink is about 35 years old and has become badly stained and scratched from neglect and indifferent care. This has made a noticeable difference. This sink will never look brand new again, but your product removed, I would say, about 80% of the stains, without any extraordinary effort, and put a really polished look on the sink. It is gleaming and actually looks very clean for the first time since I have lived here. I am betting that with continued and consistent use of Therapy cleaner, it will continue to improve. Thank you for a most excellent product." — David Brennan

Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
8
A robot vacuum
Amazon
Skip a lengthy vacuum session and let this device suck up crumbs and pet hair around your living space. You can even set it on a cleaning schedule!

Promising review: "Just swept and vacuumed my house yesterday and ran the Roomba for 20 minutes today — LOOK how much hair it found. In 20 minutes! I was on the fence about buying it and SO glad I did. Just got it today but so far so good! It’s amazing!" — Lindsay

Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in two colors).
9
A pack of Magic Erasers
Amazon
With only a little scrubbing, you can say goodbye to crayon scribbles and other annoying marks that have been on the walls for eternity.

Promising review: "This is as magical as unicorns! Buy NOW! I use it everywhere — walls, baseboards, mirrors, window panes, cupboards, floors, lamps, glass and faucets — everything looks brand new. Just got red hair dye that had been there for over a year off the wall in a minute. Made shower glass look brand-new after five years of hard water stains. This is the cleaning magic wand you’ve always wanted." — Michela

Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $11.99.
10
A grout cleaning pen
Amazon
Revive bathroom tiles with this pen that'll help cover gross grout stains.

Promising review: "Best product! I wish I had thought to take 'before' pictures! My house was built in the early 1960s and the bathroom grout was becoming discolored in spots. I had used every product on the market before buying this pen to see if I could brighten the grout with no luck. I could have just saved so much money if I had went with the pen in the first place! It worked throughout the shower with more product to go! Easy to clean up and lasts a while!" — Kelli

Get one on Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
11
A dryer lint brush
Amazon
Clean out trapped lint and improve your dryer's performance with this two-piece kit that comes with two flexible coil brushes.

Promising review: "I bought one of these right before moving into my new home in preparation to clean out the dryer that was left behind from the previous owner. It worked wonders! It really got down into the narrow crevice and pulled out a ton of dust I wouldn't have been able to reach on my own." — Heather Braga

Get it from Amazon for $7.95.
12
A set of drill brushes
Amazon
Attach one of these to a drill and say goodbye to embedded grime in your grout, tub and showers in minutes.

Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so hand scrubbing it was for years. The FIRST time I used these to clean my shower it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor the glass door, everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." — Terry

Get a set of three scrub brushes on Amazon for $12.70+ (available in six colors).
13
A pack of washing machine tablets
Amazon
Your dirty clothes will actually come out clean thanks to these tablets designed to get rid of mold, mildew and hard water buildup. Drop one into your washer, turn it on and you'll be good to go.

Promising review: "I have been using bleach to clean my machine for some time, but decided to give this a try a few months ago. My very first clean with Affresh left me surprised and delighted for not only did it clean my machine, it eliminated the nasty smell that always transferred to my clothes thanks to a build up of mold I didn't even know about. Every month now, I toss a tablet into the drum and let it work its magic. Now, my machine is cleaner than ever, and my clothes always smell wonderfully fresh." — Kelli Crawford

Get a pack of five on Amazon for $9.98.
14
A pet hair remover tool
Amazon
If your fur baby is shedding a lot, this brush easily removes pet hairs from couches, pillows, blankets and more.

Promising review: "We live in a household that contains two humans, two dogs and two cats. It's a real Noah's Ark furnished with a black sectional couch. Our dogs absolutely hate the vacuum. So much so they will attack the cleaner head with their vicious bite even before we power it on. This makes the task of cleaning our couch extremely unpleasant and nearly impossible. Thanks to Chom Chom, we no longer have this problem! With a simple, quick and SOUNDLESS sweep, we're able to keep our couch pet-hair-free in blissful peace. This tool does an amazing job picking up pet hair but not so much with crumbs. We were so impressed, we gifted these as Christmas presents for all of our pet-loving friends." — Magpie

 Get one on Amazon for $24.95.
15
A wine stain remover
Amazon
It'll help remove old and new vino stains on carpets, couches and even clothes! No scrubbing or laundering required.

Promising review: "If you are thinking of buying this stuff: BUY IT!The individuals who formulated this stuff are truly geniuses. I had a wine-spillage catastrophe when my French bulldog puppy ran into my cheap coffee table and my full post-work glass of pinot noir went flying all over the only nice piece of furniture I own. After about 45 minutes of spraying and blotting, I was able to get my nice chair to be white again! Don’t get me wrong, it requires some serious saturation so I would recommend buying more than one bottle. I’m so thankful I had a 3/4-full bottle on-hand. Thank you Wine Away for saving my nice chair and sanity." — Caroline Symcox

Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
16
An odor eliminating spray
Amazon
If you despise cleaning pet accident stains, this spray will help remove them and eliminate the awful smell in your carpets.

Promising review: "Unbeknownst to us, our senior cat had been peeing on two brand-new large shag area rugs. The first one I gave up trying to clean and purchased a new one. I just realized last week she has been peeing on another shag rug. It’s the worst smell ever! I can’t keep purchasing new rugs until she dies. After scouring Google, I found that this product kept being mentioned as the best enzyme cleaner, which I never knew was a thing. My order arrived at 6 p.m. today and we went right to work. By 6:30 I was almost in tears, the smell was gone! I can’t believe how good it smells and I am so thankful for this product!" — J. A. Merryweather

Get it from Amazon for $19.94.
17
Or this instant spot remover
Amazon
Spritz this formula on upholstery and blot instantly to remove wine spills, mud tracks and pet pee stains.

Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car. I tried other cleaners to get them out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. Then I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" — Brittany

Get a bottle on Amazon for $11.67.
18
A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets
Amazon
Limescale and mineral build-up will be history with these tiny tablets you can pop inside your dishwasher for a deep-clean.

Promising review: "I am skeptical by nature and have an older machine that was stained from years of use. We have very hard water in our region which makes it even more difficult to clean things. These tablets work like magic — got rid of years of hard water deposit with one try. Truly impressed. You can bet this is going to be a monthly routine from now on." — Amazon Customer

 Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.99.
19
A blinds cleaner brush
Amazon
Swipe away nasty dust from your blinds with this handy tool that cleans two blinds at a time, so you don't have to spend hours cleaning.

Promising review: "A super time saver. It legitimately used to take us hours to clean all the blinds. My wife now does all the faux-wood Venetian blinds in the house in about one hour. It's really nice that it comes with some spare cloths for it, and it's cheap enough to buy a whole additional set so we can make more than one kid do this chore at the same time." — R.D.

Get one on Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two colors).
20
A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets
Amazon
Instead of just "rinsing out" your water bottle, use one of these to eliminate stains and odors. Just toss it in, let it fizz and you'll have a clean container again.

Promising review: "I have achieved this level of clean by hard scrubbing with tons of vinegar and baking soda, but these tablets just pop in and do all the hard work for you. I drink tea every day but it stains my cup. This has infinitely extended the life of my mugs." — Erin Fleming

Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8.
21
A watermark-removing cloth
Amazon
Drink rings are a pain to remove, but this cloth will easily get them off your coffee table, dresser or nightstand.

Promising review: "Worked wonders! I spilled nail polish remover on my nightstand. This worked like magic! Just rub lightly with the cloth." — JMac

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
22
A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner
Amazon
Your carpets will be restored to their former glory, thanks to this portable gem that'll help you avoid a call to Stanley Steemer.

Promising review: "BUY IT. Don’t argue with me. JUST BUY IT. It’s so worth it. For this price? Stains I've had in my car for the longest time are finally gone. Stains on the couch are gone and looks good as new. It’s so easy to use and put together. You have to go over spots a couple times but it’s so satisfying to watch every time. This was one of my best buys 100%." — Alexis

Get it from Amazon for $109.99.
23
A portable vacuum cleaner
Amazon
Tidy your car with this portable vacuum that plugs right into your vehicle's outlet and sucks up debris from all the nooks and crannies you can't reach.

Promising review: "I own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this little guy into my 12-volt car outlet and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum so if you want extreme suction — buy a shop vac. Also the attachments are fantastic." — Sally

Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two colors).
24
A jug of Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner
Amazon
Scrubbing is a pain, so spare yourself from the stress of it and just spray this solution on your shower walls, go do something more enjoyable and let it dissolve all the grime.

Promising review: "Photos don’t lie! This stuff works! We have used just about every product available — steamed, scrubbed, scraped and power-washed our shower walls. None worked. Bought this cleaner on a whim and after the first night of spraying just one wall, I bought two more bottles. The build up just peels off the walls. At first I was embarrassed to post pictures but I had to share how well this cleaner works." — Mary Elizabeth

Get it from Amazon for $16.94.
25
A box of sink disposal cleaner
Amazon
Watch this volcano-like formula scrub away gross gunk from your kitchen garbage disposer when it's in need of a deep clean.

Promising review: "This is an essential for anyone with a disposal. Like seriously! A lot of funky gunk collects in there, that you can’t even see. It’s also dark and moist for icky stuff to grow. You HAVE to keep it clean. And THIS is super easy to clean it out! And you will be amazed how much better the smell will be (that I am sure you don’t even notice until it’s clean!). It’s also pretty cool looking when you do it! BLUE FOAMMMMM!" — J. Crumley

Get it from Amazon for $5.99.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
